Why the Trump Indictment Doesn’t Feel Like Progress

Donald Trump is charged with what even many conservatives and past defenders of his behavior—for instance William Barr, his former attorney general—are describing as an open -and-shut case of willfully mishandling top-secret documents. After years of wriggling out of jams, the former president seems to be a few steps away from going to prison for years. (There’s even some modest polling evidence that some—some—Republican voters believe the allegations against him are concerning.) It’s probably the closest he’s ever been to truly facing consequences in a lifetime of escaping them.

This is good in the narrowest sense. It is better than Trump not facing consequences at all. But if one’s perspective broadens to encompass the condition of the entire United States, bobbing along just above water level in an ocean of unresolved problems, some of its shine begins to fade. In this wider context, the documents case’s fast advancement towards justice—pending, of course, a jury’s decision, after hearing the vigorous defense to which every defendant is entitled—reads more like a country taunting itself. We can act competently when we want to, it says. But we only want to when it comes to classified documents! It’s the exception that proves the rule. And the rule is that things around here don’t usually work!

Trump’s case has been addressed with speed and efficiency. In January 2022, National Archives officials received a shipment of documents from Trump that led them to believe that he might still possess top-secret material. By May 2022, he’d been subpoenaed for that material. Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage was obtained with another subpoena soon after. More than a dozen FBI agents searched his home in August 2022, and a special counsel was assigned to the case in November. This week, Trump was formally taken into custody and charged.

It took less than a year and a half from start to finish—an evidently seamless operation that passed between multiple agencies and branches of government, seemingly without limitations or delays imposed by bureaucracy, resource shortages, or the influence of special interests. Can you recall anything like it?

Can you recall anything like it in reference to Donald Trump? He was recorded on tape asking the top elections official in Georgia to “find” ten thousand votes for him three years ago in a case that is, at the earliest, not going to result in charges until the end of this summer. Prior to his presidency, he and his family specialized in avoiding admissions of guilt while settling allegations that they had harassed Black tenants, ripped off “students” at an unregulated pyramid-scheme “university,” lied to buyers, failed systematically to pay debts, and more. Returns uncovered by the New York Times indicate that he has gone years without paying almost anything in taxes.

That Trump’s treatment of classified files may be, as far as we know, the least tangibly harmful of his alleged crimes and swindles is not to say it is trivial. The people, as embodied by the laws passed by their duly elected legislature and administered by their duly elected chief executive, have a keen interest in preventing, let’s say, ISIS or a terror cell of “incel” white supremacists from finding information about storage protocols for nuclear devices in a poorly secured resort bathroom. (The white supremacist hypothetical, in particular, is not that far-fetched.) Trump has also given indications that he prioritizes personal and business relationships with certain foreign leaders over the well-being of Americans who have been, or may be, killed by these leaders’ intelligence services. It’s probably good that Saudi Arabia’s friends and business partners in the Trump family don’t get to decide which American national security material Mohammad Bin Salman’s bone saw team gets to review.

And the U.S. and its citizens face many other problems, too. Imagine if some of these other issues, selected more or less at random from recent news, got “the classified documents treatment”: Executive compensation that’s barely distinguishable from embezzlement (as in the case of Adam Neumann, who took $700 million in compensation from WeWork while mismanaging it to the point that its stock is now worth 22 cents); profit-driven cost-cutting creating catastrophic threats to health and safety (as in the case of the railroad Norfolk Southern and derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio); children working overnight shifts cleaning slaughterhouses (something called Packers Sanitation Services did this in Nebraska); children being denied medical care because of medical debt (this was the Allina system in Minnesota, which after being covered in the New York Times now says it is subjecting its policy of withholding treatment from kids whose parents owe money to a “thoughtful pause”).

Picture a can-do nation, its gears greased by a commonality of purpose and moral conviction, using its know-how and financial resources to rectify these depredations! Or to make justice work more speedily for regular people, build a railroad from San Francisco to Los Angeles, or vaccinate citizens of developing countries for COVID. Again—just throwing out some stuff at random!

Are there practical reasons why a special counsel-like figure, a Jack Smith, can’t be appointed to address climate change, epidemic gun violence, or mass homelessness, to name even more of the problems? One must concede there are. National defense is a bipartisan voter priority—a subject of agreement in a way that the regulation of fossil fuels, guns, and housing are not. The Cold War, with some justification, incentivized the creation of a self-perpetuating security and intelligence apparatus that doesn’t exist in other realms. As a matter of criminal law there are reasons that document cases, like drug cases, lend themselves to speed and simplicity: The question of whether someone was discovered in the act of possessing contraband is a fairly simple one to litigate compared to cases that rely on circumstantial evidence and conflicting accounts of an event.

Maybe not everything can be treated as if it were as important as a map of Iran being stored near a toilet. But how beautiful is it to imagine?