If Sen. Tim Scott were elected president of the United States—and, given polling, that looks like a pretty big “if” for now—he would be a historic winner. Not only would he be the second Black president and the first Black Republican, but he would also make history as the first unmarried president since James Buchanan in 1857—and the very first president, as far as we know, to have once proclaimed himself, unabashedly, an adult virgin.

“At the end of the day, the Bible is very clear: abstinence until marriage. Not to do so is a sin,” Scott told the National Journal in 2012.

The politician’s public claims of virginity date to the early and mid-’90s, when he was running for city council in Charleston, South Carolina. Often described in more recent coverage as a “proud” 30-year-old virgin, Scott earned the support of the National Abstinence Education Association and later went on to co-sponsor the Abstinence Education Reallocation Act, which would have funded abstinence education and called for teaching the “skills needed to resist the negative influences of the pervasive sex-saturated culture.” (The bill went nowhere.)

But Scott can no longer claim to be a virgin, it seems. After he was appointed to the Senate in 2012, the National Journal asked him if he was sticking to his pledge of abstinence.

“Not as well as I did then,” Scott said. He was 46 at the time.

But he hadn’t changed his mind about sex before marriage. “The Bible’s right,” he said. “You’re better off to wait. I just wish we all had more patience.”

It’s impossible to say if or how Scott’s own personal sexual journey will play into his political image. But according to experts, among a certain set of the constituents he is trying to reach, it probably won’t hurt.

“It’s a testament to his faith,” said Kera Street, a researcher and incoming professor of religious studies at Brown University. “Particularly [to] this kind of conservative, evangelical Christianity.”

“White evangelical voters will say he’s someone who has lived faithfully,” said Sara Moslener, author of Virgin Nation: Sexual Purity and American Adolescence and a lecturer in the department of philosophy and religion at Central Michigan University. “He maintains that this is an important value to him, even though he hasn’t lived it perfectly. And that works well with white evangelical voters.”

As for Scott’s personal background, Moslener said, the pattern makes sense.

In the 1990s, when Scott was entering politics, the Southern Baptist Convention had launched its “True Love Waits” initiative; in its first public event in 1994, it staked more than 200,000 abstinence pledge cards in the lawn of the National Mall. Just a year later, the organization the Silver Ring Thing launched, pushing purity rings with concert-style events. In the New York Times, teenagers urged their fellow Christian teens to “come out” as virgins. Joshua Harris’ popular book I Kissed Dating Goodbye, a kind of manifesto for purity culture, was published in 1997.

“That was the decade of the proud virgin,” Moslener said.

The purity culture of the ’90s was also one that tied abstinence to politics, in a way that tracks with Scott’s conservative values. According to Moslener, in a Bible annotated by the True Love Waits initiative, the movement’s founder spoke of sexually pure people bringing about a national renewal. Sexual morality among young people represented a healthy moral climate; a healthy moral climate represented a strong and secure nation.

“The SBC was clear about making this effort to connect sexually pure adolescents with U.S. nationalism,” Moslener said.

She noted that during the Cold War, many Christians believed that sexual profligacy corrupted the moral fabric of the country and made it more susceptible to communism. Even moving beyond the Cold War, people such as Anita Bryant and Jerry Falwell connected sexual immorality with danger—to the innocence of children—and to the deterioration of the nation overall.

“ ‘This increase in sexual immorality is a sign of a declining civilization’: This is an idea that is very much in the DNA of the United States,” Moslener said.

So for Scott to have embraced purity culture at that moment, during that stage of his career, made a great deal of political sense. Which is not to say that it didn’t come from a genuine place of belief. Purity culture emerged out of the 1980s, when Scott was in his teens and early 20s, undergoing his spiritual formation. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which requires its student leaders to sign a sexual purity statement, helped him discover his faith.

And in the ’90s and 2000s, as Scott was heading toward the start of his real political career (he won a seat in the South Carolina Statehouse in 2008), Christianity was being marketed as an extreme and radical identifier for young people, Moslener said. Celebrities were getting into it; the Jonas Brothers proudly flaunted their purity rings. And purity culture, long thought of as a feminine matter, began to attract more men. “In the 2000s in particular, there was an injection of muscular Christianity into evangelicalism,” she said.

“The people who were teens in the ’90s and 2000s were in the thick of purity culture,” Moslener added. “He’s older than that, but he lived in that world and does seem like someone who’s transparent about his values and how he lives out his Christianity.

“He sounds like the really thoughtful, earnest Christian kid who really has a sincere relationship with Jesus,” she continued. “He’s someone who’s always been the exemplar.”

But Scott isn’t just any politician. He’s specifically a Black male Republican. And for Black political candidates, claims of abstinence can mean something more.

According to Street, there’s one obvious way in which such a claim to abstinence can help politically: It counteracts racist stereotypes of Black men as extremely sexual.

“For Sen. Scott to make this pledge of public purity, it makes him safe,” Street said. “It allows the public to see him as something different—that he’s not that kind of Black guy.”

But it also makes him out to be a particular kind of Christian. Black politicians, in the public’s imagination, are often associated with historically Black churches—churches with a tradition of participating in the Civil Rights Movement and supporting Black and usually more progressive candidates. To the many white Republican voters, the Black church is likely associated with political opposition.

“To make this public commitment, it aligns himself with a type of evangelical Christianity that’s not typical for Black male Christians,” Street said.

In other words, it aligns him with white evangelicalism.

Scott grew up in a historically Black church, but a partial sports scholarship took him to a largely white Christian college—a place where he “heard the N-word many times off and on campus,” according to his memoir, Opportunity Knocks: How Hard Work, Community, and Business Can Improve Lives and End Poverty. He would transfer to a Baptist college associated with the SBC. As an adult, he attended a nondenominational megachurch called Seacoast, which has 13 campuses in the Carolinas but is based in the wealthy, largely white town of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. He has been a member of Seacoast since 1997, and called it “the most powerful force in my adult life.” For Scott, who, according to the 2012 profile, twice in his life considered going into seminary, that is likely no exaggeration. As Moslener put it, “His adult life has been in white evangelicalism.”

Of course, purity culture is not the sole purview of white churches. According to Moslener, Black purity culture has been historically intertwined with ideas of “racial uplift” and fighting ugly, racist stereotypes. This tracks somewhat with Scott’s own ideas about personal responsibility when it comes to racism: The senator has said he learned early on that he “could think my way out of poverty.”

Still, Street, who has studied Black women who make purity pledges, argues that reducing Black purity culture to “respectability politics” misses just how powerful purity culture is more broadly. As in white churches, she noted, purity culture in historically Black churches can reach deep into members’ lives. It calls for people to live out a “pure life” that relates to the media they consume and the broader lifestyles they have. But bearing that in mind, Street said, abstinence in Black churches tends to be less tied up in high-stakes conflicts over the very soul of the country.

“It doesn’t reach the grand narrative status that it does in [white] evangelical megachurch circles,” she said.

There is at least one other major reason a political candidate might claim religiously motivated abstinence. Bachelorhood can become a political liability, raising questions among homophobic voters as to whether the politician is simply closeted about their sexuality. Historically, many voters—particularly religiously conservative voters—do not typically trust unmarried candidates.

And as unfair as it may be, Scott has faced speculation about his sex life. On one end, there are raised eyebrows over his sexual orientation. On the other, there were headlines about his decision to invite a female lingerie store manager—a “close family friend”—to a resort on a three-day getaway. (Never mind that his mother also stayed in the suite with them.) Scott has explained it all—his abstinence, his singledom—as a matter of pursuing the right Christian relationship.

“In the right time, I will meet Mrs. Right, and she’ll want to have a couple kids,” he told Politico in 2018. “Or she ain’t Mrs. Right. Right?”

Thus far, questions about Scott’s romantic life haven’t mattered too much; Lindsey Graham, the state’s other senator, is also unmarried. (Graham has faced homophobic whispers and jokes for years, but he has never faced a competitive challenger for his seat.) But as a presidential candidate, Scott may face more scrutiny. A religious reason behind his quiet romantic life may help. (Graham’s 2016 White House campaign fizzled out; he has long defended his bachelorhood but has never given his evangelical base a faith-based reason for his marital status.)

Though Scott has said he’s no longer sticking to his abstinence pledge, he has, understandably, not elaborated. The clarification makes political sense: Being a virgin at 30 sounds quite different from being a virgin at age 57. According to Moslener, in evangelical purity culture, it’s not odd to still be a virgin at 30; it’s understandable if you haven’t found the right partner by then. But purity culture was not developed to apply to those of a more advanced age.

“The official word is that it’s this badge of honor, for someone who’s older,” she said. “But the entire evangelical purity-culture movement is about preparing people for marriage, which assumes people are getting married in their early 20s. It has little to offer anyone who is single into their late 20s or 30s or 40s.

“Having to maintain this very restrictive commitment—my guess is he’s outgrown that,” she said.

And having broken a promise shouldn’t hurt either.

“Those who heralded Donald Trump as Christian despite his not knowing how to reference Corinthians, his multiple divorces, or his history of sexual misconduct should be just fine with Scott failing to meet his purity goal,” Monique Moultrie, a religious studies professor at Georgia State University, wrote in an email. “I think the way that Scott, like Trump, promises to be the ‘most conservative protector of life’ is going to be more the pull for Christian voters than purity rhetoric.”

Moslener agreed that professed values matter more than any single pledge, pointing to Sarah Palin’s daughter Bristol, who became pregnant as an unwed teenager. Her admission that she had made a mistake and her subsequent affirmation of abstinence and pro-life talking points endeared her to many evangelicals.

“The problem of having messed up was no longer a problem as long as she still committed to those particular ideals,” Moslener said. “So it won’t hurt him in any way with that particular part of his base.”

So, in a certain light, Scott’s stance on sex is extremely politically savvy: It works to deflect rumors, portray him as harmless and chaste, show his commitment to Christian values, and signal solidarity with white evangelicals—while stopping short of making him a sexual oddity. An older adult virgin may seem strange to secular voters, but to Christians who grew up immersed in purity culture, Scott may just come off as the real deal.