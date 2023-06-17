Slate’s guide to the most important figures in politics this week.
Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, a politics newsletter written by one adult politics writer or four Miami teens under a cloak?
’TWAS A WEEK INDEED for politics. The Freedom Caucus got Kevin McCarthy to agree to a new self-defeating thing, if you can believe it. Sen. Tommy Tuberville continues to protect the troops from the real enemy, abortion. Everyone is investigating golf! That bad judge in Florida is back.
Oh, and Donald Trump got arraigned again.
1. Donald TrumpAnother indictment, another way to make it all about him.
Do you think we want to make this galoot No. 1 for the second week in a row? You think we like this? We have no choice. He deprives any of us of choice. We won’t make a guess of how Trump’s two (for the moment) indictments will affect the GOP presidential primary in the long run. But just look at what it does to his competitors in the short run. Is anyone writing stories about Ron DeSantis’ tax plan this week? Are we getting an in-depth look at Asa Hutchinson’s formative years in Congress? Is anyone asking Nikki Haley anything about her views? Yes, on one topic. She and others are being asked about their views of Trump’s handling of classified documents, the deservedness of the Trump indictment, whether they would pardon Trump, and what needs to be done to the DOJ and FBI in the wake of its Trump indictment. Each indictment reinforces the inescapable structure of the race: Trump is the sun, and the others are just a bunch of stupid planets. The more embattled he is, the more the primary becomes a referendum on him. And in a growing primary field, he can win that referendum with a plurality. This guy! We miss writing about, like, Dr. Oz.
2. Kevin McCarthyThe government-spending peace didn’t even last two weeks.
Certain conservatives in the Freedom Caucus spent last week blockading action on the House floor in protest of the McCarthy-Biden debt limit deal, claiming that Speaker Kevin McCarthy broke his word with them and let the administration get off too easy. That blockade ended this week when House Republican leaders agreed, essentially, to go back to war over government spending. Despite the debt limit deal’s agreement on spending caps, House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Kay Granger announced this week that committee Republicans would write spending bills to a target roughly $120 billion lower than the caps set in the deal, with all of the additional cuts coming out of nondefense spending. This will make for an exhausting appropriations process in the fall. Though the Senate is likely to roll House Republicans in negotiations, McCarthy is once again going to have to spend months doing a dance on behalf of the hard-liners—and perhaps throw them a bone in the form of an October government shutdown—so they don’t toss him out when he inevitably has to put a funding bill they don’t like on the floor. Maybe he should just let them, at this point.
3. Aileen CannonAt this moment, you mean everything.
Despite all the whining from Trump that every institution in the country is arrayed against him—our poor, sweet prince!—the stars have aligned in his favor on the judge who will oversee his federal case. Of all the judges for Trump’s case to be assigned to, it had to go to Judge Aileen Cannon. She keeps turning up like a bad penny. Cannon made a name for herself during the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation by ruling in favor of every crumpled-up doodle of a legal complaint Trump’s lawyers flung at her from the back of her courtroom. (Eventually, a federal appeals court intervened to nullify everything she did.) Yes, it is this very same judge, Judge “Come On Aileen” Cannon, who was randomly assigned to take up Trump’s criminal case, and she’ll be able to make all sorts of pretrial judgments about what evidence is admissible, whether special prosecutor Jack Smith should himself be arrested, etc. Maybe she’ll dismiss the whole thing! President Biden’s comprehensive plot to end democracy by weaponizing the justice system against his enemies needs some patches, to be honest.
4. Adam SchiffRepublicans are determined to make their archvillain a senator.
The California congressman who made a name for himself leading the first impeachment of Trump really gets under Republicans’ skin—and they’re determined to help him advance his career. McCarthy removed Schiff as the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee earlier this year, a badge of honor Schiff wore. And this week, freshman Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna put forward a censure resolution—a formal slap on the wrist—that also threatened Schiff with a $16 million fine. It was a win-win opportunity for Schiff, who’s running for Senate in California. If the censure failed, he could make fun of Republicans for trying and failing to censure him. If the censure succeeded, he could campaign on Republicans’ censuring him. Luna said she had the votes. But, dear reader, she did not. Twenty Republicans joined Democrats to successfully block the censure. (New York Rep. George Santos, meanwhile, released a video that morning on the necessity of censuring Schiff, then voted “present.” Whatever.) After the vote, Luna, like a cuffed villain being lowered into the back of a cop car, told Schiff in the hallway that she would get him the next time. And she might be right! The $16 million fine threat, a precedent that made some Republicans uneasy, will be removed from the next version of the resolution. And if it passes, OH MAN is it going to hurt. Schiff may even have to ice his wrist as he’s typing up another fundraising email.
5. J.D. VanceLooking for the right way to retaliate against the Justice Department.
Republicans will have to take back the presidency to get proper revenge on the Justice Department. Their goal is to implement the system they imagine Biden already has, in which the president makes criminal charging decisions against his enemies. Which is cool, and we look forward to that. But in the interim, what can they do? Some Republicans want to cut funding for the DOJ and FBI in upcoming spending bills—to defund the police, as it were—though they may settle for merely trying to defund the would-be new FBI headquarters. (Great journalism story, from a likable journalist, on that subject here.) In the Senate, meanwhile, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance announced Tuesday that he would put a Senate “hold” on all Justice Department nominees (U.S. Marshals exempted) going forward. In other words, even the uncontroversial nominees, who normally move speedily through the chamber under a unanimous consent agreement, would need to go through the time-consuming cloture process. But who, exactly, are the uncontroversial Justice Department nominees that Republicans have allowed to fly through? U.S. attorneys here or there, sure, but that’s about it. There are only two nominations currently ready for floor action to whom Vance’s hold would apply, anyway. So Republicans will have to keep at it for true vengeance. They’ll figure something out!
6. Tommy TubervilleWhat’s a troop gotta do to get an abortion around here?
Vance’s blanket hold may be largely symbolic. Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s monthslong blanket hold against any and all military nominations, however, is not, and his fellow Republicans still haven’t found a way to talk him down as the backlog grows to 250 held-up nominations, which are usually passed in a matter of seconds. At issue is the Pentagon’s post-Dobbs policy offering leave and covering travel costs for service members seeking abortions. Tuberville’s hold on military nominations, until the policy is rescinded, has been in place since March, and no offer on the table so far has gotten him to budge. He won’t settle for consideration of the issue in the National Defense Authorization Act. He won’t settle for a committee vote on stand-alone legislation undoing the policy. He’s asking for a Senate floor vote on legislation to codify the new policy, and if it’s blocked—which, at a 60-vote threshold, it would be—for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to rescind it. In other words, his position is still that it needs to be rescinded. Democrats have zero interest in negotiating with him on this. They are more than happy to scream Republicans are threatening national security over their extreme abortion agenda! for as long as Tuberville wants to go. “I’ll use it in my campaign,” Montana Sen. Jon Tester told CNN this week. “It’s gonna kill them.” It’s for that reason that Republican leaders are starting to get pushier with Tuberville.
7. Jay MonahanA golf megamerger attracts the scrutiny of … ah, the entire government.
Just last week, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced that it had cut a preliminary deal with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund behind LIV Golf to reunite and end the bitter fight that’s consumed the sport for the past year. Whether that deal ever happens, though, is still an open question from a regulatory perspective. It turns out that when an American company hooks up with the Saudi government to form a single entity controlling a professional sport (while retaining tax-exempt status) after a year of using 9/11 families as props, Washington is going to have some questions. First, Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal launched a probe from the investigative subcommittee he chairs. No one out-probes Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, though, and he announced his own probe on Thursday. Oh, and then the Justice Department announced that it would investigate the deal for antitrust concerns as well. Let’s see how the DOJ turns this into another Trump indictment! Ha, the newsletter ends where it began. Get well soon, Jay, and everyone enjoy the U.S. Open at the fabulous Los Angeles Country Club.