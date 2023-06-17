Do you think we want to make this galoot No. 1 for the second week in a row? You think we like this? We have no choice. He deprives any of us of choice. We won’t make a guess of how Trump’s two (for the moment) indictments will affect the GOP presidential primary in the long run. But just look at what it does to his competitors in the short run. Is anyone writing stories about Ron DeSantis’ tax plan this week? Are we getting an in-depth look at Asa Hutchinson’s formative years in Congress? Is anyone asking Nikki Haley anything about her views? Yes, on one topic. She and others are being asked about their views of Trump’s handling of classified documents, the deservedness of the Trump indictment, whether they would pardon Trump, and what needs to be done to the DOJ and FBI in the wake of its Trump indictment. Each indictment reinforces the inescapable structure of the race: Trump is the sun, and the others are just a bunch of stupid planets. The more embattled he is, the more the primary becomes a referendum on him. And in a growing primary field, he can win that referendum with a plurality. This guy! We miss writing about, like, Dr. Oz.