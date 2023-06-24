Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, where we take you down, down, down into the depths of the wreckage of American politics. That’s a metaphor about a thing that happened this week!





Oh boy, did politics also happen this week, or what! Hunter Biden now has to wear an ankle bracelet to the sex clubs he’s been kicked out of, while Justice Samuel Alito will only go to a sex club if the sex club spot would otherwise go unoccupied. We have a new entrant in the Republican presidential primary who refuses to be cool and tell fun lies, and an old entrant on the Democratic side whose cat now runs her presidential campaign by default.





But first, let’s start with a rift in the Bozo Impeachment Caucus.