Set aside the latest indictment for a minute. Many top Republicans have struggled, and will continue to struggle no matter how many indictments there are, with the question of how to stop Trump from getting the nomination and blowing a fourth straight election cycle. Do you stay out of the way so support can consolidate around one alternative? Or do you jump into the race yourself? Consider two big presidential announcements this week from Republicans whose explicit goal is to stop Donald Trump from winning the Republican nomination. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu opted against a run. “Our party is on a collision course toward electoral irrelevance without significant corrective action,” Sununu wrote in a Washington Post op-ed announcing his decision. “The stakes are too high for a crowded field to hand the nomination to a candidate who earns just 35 percent of the vote, and I will help ensure this does not happen.” Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, meanwhile, entered the race because he believes that Trump will cruise if there isn’t a candidate on the debate stage to take the fight directly to him. “There is only one lane,” Christie said in one of his (many) interviews this week, “and Donald Trump’s at the head of it, and you need to go right through him and make the case against him.” There is a way to fuse these two competing Chris-favored theories for stopping Trump. Everyone can get in, but by early primary season, the unviable candidates need to drop out at once. This has been done before—Democrats colluded quite effectively in 2020 to cut off Bernie Sanders! Republicans aren’t quite so easily wrangled, though.