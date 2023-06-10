Slate’s guide to the most important figures in politics this week.
Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, a special asphyxiation edition, coming to you live from the heart of Smoke City, D.C. Quite the barbecue they’re having up there in Canada, eh? Ha, OK, let’s do the politics stuff.
This week: Everyone’s running for president, except for the one who’s not. We had three new entrants this week, one of whom we’re using this newsletter to start a conspiracy theory about. Meanwhile, in the House, Kevin McCarthy still has his speakership after cutting a debt deal with President Biden, but the Freedom Caucus won’t let him do anything with it.
We only ever want to talk about House procedural snafus! But then Donald Trump goes and gets indicted again.
1. Donald TrumpEverything’s going according to plan. Might go to jail! But otherwise: great.
Trump’s team was pleased as punch for much of the week, seeing all these new candidates jump into the presidential race for him to smush. And he will continue to smush them! But it is still kind of a downer that he might go to federal prison in his old age. Trump was indicted on 38 counts related to his mishandling of classified documents, unlawfully retaining national security information, and obstructing justice. According to the indictment, which was unsealed Friday, Trump kept classified documents in unsecured areas that include “a bathroom and shower in The Mar-a-Lago Club’s Lake Room” and a storage room that was “accessible from The Mar-a-Lago Club pool patio through a doorway that was often kept open.” There is a photo of said bathroom in the indictment. It’s really quite the image! Trump responded to all of this by calling it a “Boxes Hoax” (pretty good, tbh), and he will appear in a Miami court next week for a ritual he’s pretty familiar with by now. The only impact we’re certain this will have on the primary is that it will—again—completely snuff out all talk of other Republican presidential candidates just as they’re launching their campaigns. But maybe … there’s still hope for them?
2. Chris Sununu and Chris Christie2 Chrises 2 Theories (to stop Trump).
Set aside the latest indictment for a minute. Many top Republicans have struggled, and will continue to struggle no matter how many indictments there are, with the question of how to stop Trump from getting the nomination and blowing a fourth straight election cycle. Do you stay out of the way so support can consolidate around one alternative? Or do you jump into the race yourself? Consider two big presidential announcements this week from Republicans whose explicit goal is to stop Donald Trump from winning the Republican nomination. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu opted against a run. “Our party is on a collision course toward electoral irrelevance without significant corrective action,” Sununu wrote in a Washington Post op-ed announcing his decision. “The stakes are too high for a crowded field to hand the nomination to a candidate who earns just 35 percent of the vote, and I will help ensure this does not happen.” Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, meanwhile, entered the race because he believes that Trump will cruise if there isn’t a candidate on the debate stage to take the fight directly to him. “There is only one lane,” Christie said in one of his (many) interviews this week, “and Donald Trump’s at the head of it, and you need to go right through him and make the case against him.” There is a way to fuse these two competing Chris-favored theories for stopping Trump. Everyone can get in, but by early primary season, the unviable candidates need to drop out at once. This has been done before—Democrats colluded quite effectively in 2020 to cut off Bernie Sanders! Republicans aren’t quite so easily wrangled, though.
3. Mike PenceOh, OK, a “Reagan Republican.” That’ll do it …
Most of these bozos are going to poll at, like, zero or 1 percent for as long as they stay in the race. But Pence, who declared his candidacy this week, has been running in a consistent, if distant, third place. That means he can take up a meaningful share of the vote without crossing the threshold of becoming a threat. In other words, his is one of the most annoying candidacies for those Republicans who want to rally around a single Trump alternative. And what exactly does Pence offer? In his launch video, he presents himself, as CNN put it, “as a Reagan Republican seeking to return America to conservative principles.” Never heard that one before; definitely worth trying. Might even take up 7 percent of the anti-Trump vote that could go to a good candidate. His platform is compelling to a Republican electorate of, say, 1995: balanced budgets, entitlement reform, a strong international presence, banning abortion nationally, and so on. Moves against pornography will likely be made. Pence, however, doesn’t support such contemporary ideas as “Mike Pence is a traitor for not overturning the 2020 election,” which puts a hard ceiling on his primary appeal.
4. John RobertsHow worried is he about the court’s legitimacy? He’s *upholding* voting rights.
During the 2022 congressional redistricting cycle, a federal court determined that Alabama had drawn an illegal racial gerrymander barred by the Voting Rights Act and required the state to draw a second majority-Black district. The Supreme Court stayed the ruling, though, and took up the case. That sent shivers through the voting rights community, as the Roberts court has spent the past decade chipping away at the VRA. But in a shock this week, SCOTUS upheld the lower court decision 5–4, with John Roberts and his little friend, Brett Kavanaugh, joining the three liberals. In terms of the coming House elections, this is a boon to Democrats, giving them a second seat in Alabama—and opening the possibility of additional seats in states with similar demographic profiles, like Louisiana and South Carolina. In terms of the politics of the court, this is probably not a decision Roberts would have made when it was a 5–4 conservative majority instead of a 6–3 majority. He has to pick a few surprises here and there on high-profile issues to protect the court’s legitimacy and to show conservatives that they can’t just get away with everything—and “John Roberts upholds key Voting Rights Act provision” is nothing if not a surprise.
5. Kevin McCarthyHe’s done with the debt ceiling, but the debt ceiling’s not done with him.
Who’d a thunk it: The week after Kevin McCarthy got the debt limit deal sealed and across the finish line would have been more of a headache than the week of. On Tuesday, a dozen or so conservatives took down a rule vote setting up floor action on legislation to protect gas stoves from regulation, effectively blocking House Republican leaders from controlling the floor this week. The chamber is at an impasse, with hard-liners seeking still mostly unknown concessions from McCarthy—perhaps on the appropriations process, or on McCarthy’s ongoing management of the conference. Members were sent home early this week, as the House had nothing to vote on. Further, the jam has also blown wide open long-running tensions between McCarthy and his No. 2, Majority Leader Steve Scalise. McCarthy, earlier in the week, blamed Scalise for the failed rule vote. Scalise responded by telling Punchbowl News, when asked whether McCarthy had broken promises to conservatives in his management of the debt ceiling deal, “I don’t know.” Scalise continued: “I don’t know what the promises were. I wasn’t part of that. … So I still don’t know what those agreements were.” This snowballed from a simple failed vote (always good fun!) to something resembling a leadership crisis.
6. Thomas MassieIf *he’s* a RINO …
Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, who’s been in Congress for a decade, has spent most of his time as a fringe figure. He voted no on just about everything that involved the government spending money, and his arm wasn’t easily twisted. He often wears a self-made national-debt-clock pin on his lapel. This year, though, leadership brought him into the fold, giving him a privileged seat on the House Rules Committee, the gatekeeper committee to getting legislation on the House floor. It was from that perch that he cast the deciding vote to advance the debt ceiling deal to the floor, saving McCarthy’s bill, against the wishes of his fellow hard-line Rules members Chip Roy and Ralph Norman. It’s been fascinating since to see Massie—Thomas Massie—get labeled as a sellout to the Swamp. Massie’s move enraged members of the Freedom Caucus, Fox reported this week, with one House conservative saying, “Massie’s been co-opted by the leadership.” Some members, Fox reported further, “have spoken to Massie and told him it’s time that he remove the debt [clock] pin he wears from his lapel.” Congrats, Tom: You’re a RINO now. Let’s have the pin.
7. Doug BurgumLet’s start a conspiracy theory.
North Dakota Gov. Dag Borgheim also launched his presidential campaign this week. No one knows much about him, but fortunately for him, he has a ton of money to run ads and build name recognition. Must be nice! The chances of Borganon—and with that we’ll end the name gag!—going anywhere are slim. But just in case he does get some momentum, let’s introduce a conspiracy theory about him for competitors to run with. Burgum is rich because he sold his company, Great Plains Software, to Microsoft in 2001, and then worked there for years afterward. When Burgum was running for governor as an outsider in 2016, he received a $100,000 donation from the Bill Gates, the Microsoft founder. Years later, a great number of Republicans determined that the COVID vaccine was a plot by Gates to implant microchips into their bodies. Since Burgum and Gates are (potentially) best friends, is Doug Burgum the Bill Gates Microchip Puppet Candidate? Eh, this needs a bit of workshopping.