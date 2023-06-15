In the face of outrage from right-wing influencers, corporate gestures toward Pride month have been receding this June. What does that tell us?

“To be mad at Target for pulling its Pride items would imply that there’s something materially or politically useful about selling mass-produced rainbow tank tops, that the stocking of queer-themed products in big-box stores has a role to play in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights and protections,” Christina Cauterucci writes. “Why, then, does the end of the thirsty, full-throated Target Pride tradition feel like a loss?”

Rainbow-washed corporations are fair-weather allies, sure—but that’s not the real lesson of Target, Starbucks, and others caving to hate this year, she argues. Cauterucci takes a close look at how the zeitgeist that once incentivized rainbow-washing has mutated.

Ball’s in Dems’ court

The last couple of decisions aside, over the past several years, the Supreme Court has been trending toward eroding rights and freedoms for most people, and making decisions that favor the wealthiest few.

But Democrats have an unprecedented opportunity to put public pressure on the court, Anat Shenker-Osorio argues: It’s time to make the court an electoral issue. “If there was anything for Democrats to learn from the averted ‘red wave’ last year,” she writes, “it’s that you win debates—and elections—by setting the terms.”

Plus: Mark Joseph Stern examines the big win Amy Coney Barrett just delivered for Native rights—and the disgraceful dissents from Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

And in advance of the Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action, Tamara Gilkes Borr reflects on why she changed her mind about the policy.

Is Pixar OK?

The new Pixar movie is so bad, it has Dan Kois concerned for the studio’s long-term prospects. He explains why Elemental isn’t just another one of those pandering-but-kid-pleasing sequels—it’s something more foreboding.

A Trump trial roadmap

Despite a very strong case, Trump’s prosecutors will still have to navigate tricky terrain in the documents case. Dahlia Lithwick and Ryan Goodman break down what to expect from them, and from Trump’s defense attorneys.

Love and basketball?

He’s Michael Jordan’s son. She’s Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife. They have a new podcast about their romance. Heather Schwedel asks: What could go wrong?

Stick it to ‘em

Toyota has put a fake stick shift in an electric car. Why, though? Heather Tal Murphy finds there is actually a good reason to make quiet cars obnoxiously noisy. She unpacks the long, strange history behind the move.

Today, Slate is full of… FRUSTRATINGLY FUNNY ASIDES*

…much like Trump was in his post-arraignment speech, per Jim Newell’s review. (We’re pleased to offer you a whole host of funny asides, frustrating and otherwise, without our former president’s signature litany of “lies, threats, bullshit, and bravado.”)

