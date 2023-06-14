It’s more fun via email (promise). This article first appeared in our Slatest evening newsletter, which seeks to surface the best pieces published across Slate’s digital and audio journalism. We publish it there to help you cut to the chase at the end of each day. To get it in your inbox, along with more of the best work we published that day, sign up below.

Right-wing content creators and protesters flocked to the Miami courthouse where Donald Trump was arraigned on Tuesday. Alexander Sammon spent the day with them—including the man who later on launched himself onto the hood of Trump’s car. Read Sammon’s dispatch from the chaotic scene.

Plus: Trump’s post-arraignment speech gave us a pretty good idea of what’s to come from the rest of his campaign, and, whew! It’s going to be a long election season. If you missed it, Jim Newell is here to fill you in.

WTF, DHS

Why is Biden’s Department of Homeland Security spying on the activists fighting “Cop City”? Spencer Reynolds sounds the alarm about what’s happening in Atlanta.

Judge dread

The next Republican president’s Supreme Court picks are going to be much worse than Trump’s. How do we know? Because the competition to become the next Republican-appointed justice is already happening out in the open. Mark Joseph Stern surveys the likely contenders.

Plus: Slow Burn looks at how Clarence Thomas treated the women in his life.

Nerds in love

Romance novels about STEM are climbing the bestseller lists. Nadira Goffe spoke to author Ali Hazelwood about the blossoming minigenre.

Existential Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson’s new movie, Asteroid City, might seem cartoonish, but don’t let that fool you—it goes where he’s never gone before, and deals with some hefty existential questions: What is a work of art for, anyway? What good does it do us as we confront the vastness of a seemingly cruel and chaotic universe? Dana Stevens reviews the film, and explains why it’s the kind of thing no A.I. could ever accomplish.

Marketing mental health

Dove’s ad on eating disorders missed the mark, but there’s a way for companies to do better, Mara Einstein writes. She breaks down what brands get wrong about mental health, and what they could do right.

Today, Slate is… APPLYING SUNLIGHT TO THE OPAQUE*

…much like the probe into the PGA Tour’s deal with the Saudis is attempting to do. Jim Newell interviewed the senator who’s now using all the powers at his disposal to investigate…golf. For good reason!

