Trump has said many times as of late that if he’s reelected, he’ll cut a deal that could end the war between Ukraine and Russia “in one day.” OK, we’ll bite! What could he possibly have in mind here? Fred Kaplan surveys Trump’s lackluster (though colorful) track record when it comes to the art of cutting diplomatic deals, and takes an educated guess at what Trump’s plan to end the war might really look like.

Our own Greek tragedy

Earlier this month, a boat carrying about 700 migrants sank off the coast of Pylos, Greece. Behind the tragedy are immigration policies that push people toward more dangerous crossings, Angelo Guisado, Jamie Kessler, and Robert Nestler write—and Joe Biden’s latest immigration reforms take a page out of the same book.

Catch of the day

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Think of the picture of Samuel Alito holding up some giant salmon on a fishing trip with hedge fund magnate Paul Singer and Federalist Society judicial kingmaker Leonard Leo. Or that oil painting Harlan Crow commissioned with Clarence Thomas.

As Dahlia Lithwick notes, “justices and judges and all public servants are human beings who deserve to have friendships and love lives and families and cocktail parties and awards dinners and book clubs and fight clubs as they see fit.”

But! “If your close personal friends who only just met you after you came onto the courts are memorializing your time together for posterity,” she writes, “there’s a decent chance you are, in fact, the thing being hunted.” Read on to find out what that means for the rest of us.

Advertisement

While we wait for the last big opinions of the court’s term to drop next week, we’ll be enjoying that mental image of a SCOTUS fight club. (The first rule of SCOTUS Fight Club is that you do not get a commemorative oil painting made of it!)

To stay on top of all the important developments at the end of the court’s term, make sure to sign up for our Opinionpalooza newsletter.

Advertisement

Plus: Mark Joseph Stern explains why the court’s decision in favor of Biden’s immigration policies is a big loss for red states.

Timothy Zick asks whether the court is ready to walk back last term’s historically awful ruling on guns.

And from our archives: Shirin Ali got an art historian to give us a close reading of the Clarence Thomas/Harlan Crow painting.

God of the mods, he ain’t

Steve Huffman co-created Reddit—and lately, he has Redditors up in arms. Nitish Pahwa explains how he lost the trust of the users who make the site special.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And speaking of tech CEOs antagonizing people: Alex Kirshner argues that even Elon Musk’s supporters should be fed up with his favorite very specific lie.

Queer armor

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Perhaps you have noticed, of late, that society is ‘collapsing,’ ” Hugh Ryan writes. As a war against LGBTQ+ people is raging across the U.S., he suggests a powerful corrective to despair.

Yes, Chef

One of 2022’s best shows is back, and it’s better than before. Alicia Kennedy takes a look at how The Bear’s second season outgrows its main character, and improves because of it.

“Braiiiiiins”

After the manager of a Harvard Medical School morgue was arrested last week, we had some questions. Addicen Bauer digs in (ha, ha) to the long, strange history of grave robbing and its modern counterpart.

A bestseller’s secret ingredient

Why is Lessons in Chemistry such a hit? The same ingredient that makes some readers recoil from this bestseller is also what makes it so delicious, Laura Miller writes. She breaks down the book’s “Campari-like balance of the bitter and the sugary.”

Today, Slate is floating on … * A CONTINENT-SIZED CLOUD OF IRONY

…much like the one surrounding this review of Trump’s political positions that seem to land him to the left of his GOP primary competitors.

Hope you float into the weekend on a nice cloud of your own, ironic or otherwise!

Thanks so much for reading, and we’ll see you on Monday.