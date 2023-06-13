It’s more fun via email (promise). This article first appeared in our Slatest evening newsletter, which seeks to surface the best pieces published across Slate’s digital and audio journalism. We publish it there to help you cut to the chase at the end of each day. To get it in your inbox, along with more of the best work we published that day, sign up below.

It’s Trump Arraignment Day, for the second time this year. Is the rule of law finally coming in for the win, or has it made itself irrelevant? Dahlia Lithwick lays out the possible outcomes of this indictment.

Meanwhile, the national security fallout from the Trump documents case is still unfolding. Tess Bridgeman and Brianna Rosen explain the potential consequences.

Down in Miami, the atmosphere outside the federal courthouse where Trump’s arraignment took place was…quite something. Protesters chanted. GOP hopefuls gave speeches. Roosters wandered around? Someone, for some reason, had a severed pig’s head on a stick, with an American flag peeking out of its mouth.

To help you follow along, Ben Mathis-Lilley has put together a guide to the most important and/or dumbest characters and storylines involved in the case. (“What a beautiful web of democracy we weave, in this American experiment!” he concludes.)

Nitish Pahwa also takes the temperature on Truth Social, and Fred Kaplan breaks down special counsel Jack Smith’s smart use of an otherwise flawed statute.

We’ll have more coverage as things develop. In the meantime, you can also follow Alexander Sammon, who’s on the scene in Miami for Slate.

Saudi golf under scrutiny

The PGA Tour’s deal with the Saudis is under Senate investigation—and all options are on the table, Jim Newell reports. He spoke with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who is leading the probe.

The Great War

Bathrooms have become a bizarre battleground on Taylor Swift’s enormously popular “Eras Tour.” Luke Winkie takes a look at what’s going on in the stadium loos.

Getting Megyn Kelly’d

Ten years ago, Aisha Harris wrote a column about turning Santa into a penguin, and Megyn Kelly decided to do a Fox News segment on it. Harris reflects on the unbelievable fallout.

A global catastrophe

It’s a humanitarian crisis. It’s an energy emergency. And it might be Ukraine’s “worst ecological disaster since Chernobyl.” Nitish Pahwa explains why the whole world should be concerned about the destruction of this Ukrainian dam.

What could have been

Inside the disaster that is The Idol, there’s a better show begging to be let out. Jenny G. Zhang shares some glimpses of what could have been.

Today, Slate… INSPIRES, ENCHANTS, AND EXCEEDS EVERY EXPECTATION*

…much like the room at Mar-a-Lago—eerily similar to the one pictured in the Trump indictment, showing the boxes resting on an ornately painted stage—that is also available for weddings and events.

