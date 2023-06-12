It’s more fun via email (promise). This article first appeared in our Slatest evening newsletter, which seeks to surface the best pieces published across Slate’s digital and audio journalism. We publish it there to help you cut to the chase at the end of each day. To get it in your inbox, along with more of the best work we published that day, sign up below.

Trump will be appearing in court tomorrow! One of our reporters is headed to Miami now to get a taste of the Florida energy down there.

While we’re waiting, David Aaron breaks down how much prison time the former president would be facing if he were treated like any other defendant. But United States v. Donald J. Trump is an unprecedented case for a variety of reasons that could be relevant to sentencing.

It’s also a good time to get to know some of the key players in the trial, like star witness Evan Corcoran. Robert Katzberg explains why the former Trump lawyer’s testimony will be so critical.

And Norman L. Eisen, Richard W. Painter, and Fred Wertheimer call for Judge Aileen Cannon’s recusal because her past rulings about Trump heavily favored the former president.

Plus: Sol Werthan accidentally stumbled upon a particularly nutty way to show support for Trump.

Not out of the woods yet

The Supreme Court may have delivered a surprise victory for voting rights last week, but there are still two major legal threats to the Voting Rights Act waiting in the wings, Richard L. Hasen writes.

Lost in the storm

Jane Ehrenfeld’s 10-year-old daughter wants to be dead. When she tried to help her, she saw how deep the country’s child mental health crisis really goes.

“You could paper the Eiffel Tower with articles on this topic, very, very few of which have any real solutions,” she writes. “But as a mom caught in a small boat out in this perfect storm, I do not need these pieces to tell me what I have lived. I already know that trying to obtain humane therapeutic care for a child in crisis is no easier than trying to stop a hurricane. This is the story of my attempt.”

Family feud

You know who is not a big fan of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., conspiracy theorist extraordinaire and contender for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination? Basically all the other Kennedys. (They’ve thrown around the word disgusted a lot!) Heather Schwedel explains why they’re upset about what he’s doing to the family name.

The joke’s on us

Sebastian Maniscalco is co-starring with Robert De Niro. He’s selling out arenas across America. And he’s been lauded by the New York Times as “the hottest comic in America.”

Who is this guy?

Justin Peters gives us a thorough assessment…and concludes he’s a reactionary hack.

Modi admin pinned!

The Indian government’s repressive tactics were no match against a protest movement that wouldn’t tap out. Nitish Pahwa looks at the incredible women wrestlers who have been fighting to draw attention to allegations of sexual misconduct against one of the country’s most powerful sportsmen.

Too rich for my blood

Casinos, skiing, going to the movies—why have so many fun things suddenly become so upscale? Henry Grabar examines what’s going on with the full-scale luxurification of the leisure industry.

Today, Slate is… BOASTING TO RANDOM LAYPEOPLE*

…much like one Donald J. Trump, who could not help but show off his beautiful, improperly hoarded classified documents!

We hope you, too, have something to boast about to all your favorite laypeople.

