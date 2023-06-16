June 16: DeSantis’ Favorite Talking Point Is Winning Republicans New Voters

It’s more fun via email (promise). This article first appeared in our Slatest evening newsletter, which seeks to surface the best pieces published across Slate’s digital and audio journalism. We publish it there to help you cut to the chase at the end of each day. To get it in your inbox, along with more of the best work we published that day, sign up below.

At a school board meeting in Michigan last fall, Hassan Aoun had a sudden political awakening. He grew angry that people were defending books with LGBTQ+ themes in schools, and went viral when he joined a group of protesters who shut the meeting down. Now he’s emerged as a particularly vocal Muslim advocate against what he calls an attempt to indoctrinate children.

Advertisement

Aymann Ismail tells Aoun’s story, and looks at how rhetoric about LGBTQ+ advocates’ alleged “grooming” of children through books and other media is bringing new voters into the Republican fold.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Budget bluster

The Freedom Caucus has been at it again. Jim Newell explains what they have to show for annoying Kevin McCarthy all week—and the budget drama that lies ahead for all of us.

Location, location, location

Jack Smith looks down in front of flags.

The Supreme Court just made a decision that Jack Smith could really have used a week ago! It’s about the constitutional consequences of a criminal trial being conducted in the wrong location. Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern unpack what it could mean for the Trump documents case.

Advertisement

Plus: Stern walks us through the surprising reason why Justice Neil Gorsuch has been so good on Native rights.

Farewell to a whistleblower

More than 50 years ago, Daniel Ellsberg leaked the Pentagon Papers, the Defense Department’s top-secret history of the Vietnam War, and changed the course of American history. He died Friday at age 92.

Fred Kaplan, who’s known Ellsberg for 43 years, shared some reflections on his life and legacy, including some words of life advice from their last Zoom call. It’s worth your time.

Cormac McCarthy’s trash

Yes, his trash. On a few occasions in the 1990s, Debbie Nathan rooted through the local literato’s garbage can. She’s here to share what she found.

Advertisement

A unique GOP challenger

The mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, is one of the more interesting GOP presidential candidates, Nitish Pahwa writes. (He’s sort of like Ronald Reagan with a crypto wallet. YMMV!) Join Pahwa as he takes a close look at what Suarez has that the rest of the primary field doesn’t.

Cone of shame

Dan Kois’ dismay with the state of Pixar Studios continues!

Not only is Elemental quite bad, the short that plays right before it is, too.

Advertisement

Today, Slate is… FAR RICHER AND STRANGER THAN THE MOST COMPLEX ONLINE DATABASE*

…much like Wes Anderson’s imagination as he tackles existential questions about our place in a vast, chaotic universe.

Thanks so much for reading! We hope your weekend feels pleasantly vast, and not so chaotic.

This newsletter will be off on Monday for Juneteenth, and back again on Tuesday (but Slate dot com is here for you all weekend long).

In the meantime, we’ll leave you with some Juneteenth-related reading:

From our archives

* Mary Harris speaks with Adam Serwer about the history and meaning of Juneteenth.

* Jonathan Coleman recounts how, in 1981, a Juneteenth celebration in Texas ended in a very American tragedy.

* Rebecca Onion remembers how even “sympathetic” Northerners made Emancipation a painful process.