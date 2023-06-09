Texas Lawmakers Think Drag Shows Are Bad for Kids. This Drag King Says They’re Essential.

The first time Jay Thomas performed in drag was just a few months back. Jay lives in Austin, Texas. There was this audition to be part of a local drag troupe. Jay just kind of went for it. “My friend told me about it, and I applied the day before, like, at 11:59 p.m. right before it was due,” Jay said.

Jay is a drag king who performs as “Bobby Pudrido”—a sly reference to this Mexican American crooner named Bobby Pulido, the kind of singer you might hear at family cookouts. “He always looked really cool to me. He has really cool outfits. And every time I would see him posing, it was always him leaning against a wall or looking casually into the air,” Jay said. “He always looked like someone that everybody desired.

When Jay showed up at that very first audition, they filled up with all that Bobby Pulido confidence. And then, they poured that energy out onstage. They wore a bold mesh top, slicked-back hair, and lip-synched along to a Latin pop-rock track called “Me Vale.” “It means basically I don’t give a F. It’s talking about how he does not care that he is on the outskirts of society and that he’s going to do what he wants, so I figured it was the perfect song.”

Needless to say? Jay got the gig. They perform all over Austin, now. Jay says they feel like a different person when they get into drag. “I just become this superconfident person that can look people in the eye. I can speak to anyone. I can do anything. I can dance to anything. And I feel like I just become a superstar that I always pictured in my head when I would listen to music growing up.”

It’s hard not to contrast this feeling of freedom with what happened a little later on at a very different kind of performance. Once again, Jay was dressed up as Bobby. They’d painted a beard on with eyeliner. This time, Jay’s audience was Texas state legislators, who were considering a bill to ban drag, specifically for kids. This version of Jay didn’t seem very free. They seemed hardened. “When I get into drag, I have this mask that gives me so much confidence. And I knew that going into the capital I was going to feel really intimidated,” Jay said. “It’s really heartbreaking, the things that they say and the things that they think about us.”

The Texas state Legislature tried to argue that drag is bad for kids. Jay argues it’s essential. Our conversation, which ran on Thursday’s episode of What Next, has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Mary Harris: Jay Thomas has been playing with gender for years now. As a kid, Jay felt like the word lesbian fit them best. Then, nonbinary felt better. Now, Jay identifies as trans; they got top surgery last month. For Jay, drag is a part of this bigger evolution, an evolution that hasn’t always been easy to discuss with their family.

Jay grew up in Laredo, right on the border with Mexico. Their family’s Latino. And, honestly? Jay’s still trying to figure out how to talk to their mom about all the changes they’ve gone through in the last few years.

Jay Thomas: I don’t quite know, to be honest, how my mom feels about it, because I’ve seen her when she’s super proud of me. And she hasn’t done that with drag yet. But my mom actually came to a performance when she was in Austin.

I wonder if she kind of felt like it was a gas to see you performing as these people who you probably grew up listening to because of her, to some extent. It’s a tribute almost.

Absolutely. And I did actually change my performance last minute when I knew that she was coming. I did a song that I never really listened to, because it’s even older than Bobby Pulido. It’s a man singing about his mom and how hard she worked and how he just wants to give her everything that she gave him. So, I changed my song to that and did it for her. And I dedicated it to her as well. Then she came up and hugged me during the performance and cried. It was beautiful. I feel like my mom is still caught up in the cisheteronormative views of the world, even though she is gay herself. My mom is married to a woman, and she came out to me when I was 15.

Who came out first: you or her?

We came out to each other, actually.

Oh my gosh.

I told her I’m gay and cried. And then she cried and said, “Me too,” and we hugged. It was a really beautiful moment.

When did you first start thinking about legal challenges to being a drag performer? Because it sounds like you just really started embracing your drag identity in the last year or so. And I remember back in December, I saw the first article that I took note of about some states maybe trying to ban drag. And I just thought, Really? And then it seems like it moved very quickly to me. So, when did you first start paying attention to this?

Around the same time, to be honest. I didn’t believe it at first. I didn’t fathom how deeply it would impact me because I didn’t know what I was doing with my drag at the time. I was just doing this for fun. And it’s happening right at the time that I started drag and at the time when I was medically transitioning. So that’s kind of happening parallel to all of these anti-queer bills.

Was that scary? It sounds scary.

Yeah. I’m blessed enough to have built enough friendships and loving relationships with people who are my family now, essentially, that I know I’m always going to be accepted, and I know I’m always going to be reminded that, regardless of what legislation is being passed, I am loved. But what’s scary is the reactions of strangers.

What kind of reactions have you gotten?

I’ve always gotten things like “You’re in the wrong bathroom” just because of my short hair. But now that I am on hormones, my voice is a little bit lower, so I get that even more. And now with top surgery, it’s going to be a little bit harder for people to understand.

You were talking on TikTok about how in some ways you don’t want to be forced to use the men’s bathroom. You’re worried that’s going to be dangerous for you.

Yeah. Right now I don’t feel like a man. I don’t feel like a woman. But I am used to going into the women’s bathroom. And so, a lot of the scariness of it is more so on the reactions of people and less about who I am, because I know who I am. Because all of these legislations are being passed, a lot more people are paying attention to it and people who normally wouldn’t care about queerness now are paying attention to it, because it’s making them angry, because it’s being put out in the world as something bad now. And that’s the scary part.

A lot of these anti-drag bills and anti-trans bills, they’re concerned about kids, like what kids see. Have you ever performed in drag for kids? What was that like?

I’ve performed in an all-ages drag show where actually one of the drag performers was a 13-year-old. And there were also kids in the audience. Any time I go to a drag show, whether I’m performing it or not, where there’s kids, they understand a lot more than adults think, but what they don’t understand yet is the hatred and the judgment that a lot of these bills are imposing on kids. Because all they see is bright and shiny things and big hair and wigs. I wear a lot of rhinestone in my outfits, and my nephew loves it. He could stare at it all day. And I see them looking at me and looking at drag artists and just having fun. To me, it feels like they’re just expressing themselves to their fullest, and we are doing the same, so I just don’t see that there’s any harm in it when we perform for kids.

It sounds like you’ve also performed with kids who’ve done drag longer than you have, which is so funny to me.

Oh, my gosh. Yeah, that 13-year-old sat next to me, and I asked them how long they’ve been doing drag, and they said, “Four years.” And then they asked me, and I think it was like three or four months. And I was 32, and they’re 13. It’s just wild to me when I see kids so comfortable in their queerness and their gender, and now they’re doing drag at age 13. It’s such a beautiful thing to witness.

You told my producer that you think of anti-drag bills as anti-children in nature. Can you explain that a little bit? Because I think some people coming from a straight perspective see drag as sexualizing and maybe exposing kids to sex very early. So what would you say to someone who doesn’t understand why you would think an anti-drag bill would be anti-children?

I have met drag kings from San Antonio who do things like drag storytelling, and the entire goal of this is, one, to educate these kids because you’re reading to them—to get them excited about reading—and I think that S.B. 12, particularly, attempting to create a barrier between kids and drag is then creating a barrier between kids and queerness. And as a kid, I grew up listening to adults tell me that the No. 1 thing you need to do is be yourself always. And drag does that for kids. Drag teaches that to kids and shows you this queer person who is embodying what it is to just be yourself 100 percent. And when we take that away from kids, we’re dimming their light, and society does that for them already. It’s something that I don’t think the people who are passing these laws think about at all because they’re equating queerness to being inherently sexual. But if they understood what drag was, it’s really just us fully being ourselves. And that’s something that I think every kid should be able to witness.

The bill you testified about, about drag shows, it’s been revised, and it doesn’t mention drag anymore. It’s now looking to ban kids from any kind of sexually explicit performance. Do you feel like that’s a win?

Absolutely not. What happens is they do things like this as a strategy. They’ll remove language in order to get the bill pushed further. With this specific bill, they removed that language, and some drag artists thought that it was a win and thought that it was something that was good for us. But they can actually bring that language back in once it hits the Senate.

In an amendment or something.

Right. So, the only reason they did that is because they wanted it to be able to be pushed further. And it doesn’t just affect the state of Texas, because now they’re helping create this blueprint that can be used in other states.

I wonder if you think it’s broader, too. Like, sexually explicit, I don’t know, what’s a Miley Cyrus concert? I don’t know.

Exactly. And it emboldens people who already are thinking of queerness as something inherently dangerous and sexual. What will happen if this passes, and these people see me in public, and I’m not someone that they’re used to seeing because of my gender presentation. This bill is so broad that it could be a witch hunt. They could essentially point the finger and be like this is not safe for my child.

You’re still performing now, right?

Oh, yeah. I actually had a show last night.

Do you ever think about stopping? Like, for your safety or because of laws or anything else?

No, I haven’t thought about that. If anything, when I first started drag, I wasn’t sure if I was going to keep doing it. I just was doing it for the fun of it. But because it paralleled with all of this happening, all this legislation being pushed, I’m in it now. And I know a lot of drag performers that have given me resources and do things like create nights where we can learn about how to protect ourselves. There’s all of these drag artists that I’m around that I see the fire in them and I see how much that they are willing to do to protect us as a community that it makes me feel like I belong here and I need to be doing this.

After we spoke, the Texas Legislature passed that bill that Jay testified against, the one that started out as a drag ban. It now bans kids from watching “sexually explicit” performances. Businesses could be fined $10,000 for putting on these shows. Performers, they could be slapped with a $4,000 fine.