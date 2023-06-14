The Next Republican President’s Supreme Court Picks Will Be Far Worse Than Trump’s

This is part of Opinionpalooza, Slate’s coverage of the major decisions from the Supreme Court this June. We’re working to change the way the media covers the Supreme Court. Sign up for the pop-up newsletter to receive our latest updates, and support our work when you join Slate Plus.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken aim at Donald Trump’s most cherished achievement among establishment conservatives: his transformation of the Supreme Court through the appointment of three staunchly rightwing justices. Trump’s judicial record is a point of pride across the GOP; indeed, DeSantis himself praised all three justices when they were nominated. Now that he’s competing with Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination, though, DeSantis has decided that there was room for improvement. In a conversation with Hugh Hewitt on Monday, the governor claimed he would “do better” than Trump. “I respect the three appointees he did,” DeSantis said, “but none of those three are at the same level of Justices Thomas and Justice Alito. I think they are the gold standard, and so my justices will be along the lines of a Sam Alito and a Clarence Thomas.”

In fact, Trump probably agrees that he could have done “better.” The former president has expressed his disappointment with “a number of” his three justices’ rulings, most prominently their rejection of his 2020 election challenges. (This included a fiery rant against the entire court as part of his infamous Jan. 6 ellipse speech.) The top two contenders in the GOP primary have thus signaled that they will not seek a justice in the mold of Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, or Amy Coney Barrett—raising the question of what, exactly, they will be looking for in a nominee.

The answer may be right in front of us. Few jurists have auditioned more brazenly than Aileen Cannon, the Trump-appointed federal judge who will oversee Special Council Jack Smith’s prosecution of the former president. Cannon has already proved that she’s more radical and less principled than Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, or Barrett by running interference for Trump to an astonishing degree in an earlier phase of the case. She is now in a perfect position to sabotage Smith’s prosecution—more successfully than she tried to sabotage the investigation—in yet another display of fealty to the man who appointed her. But she faces formidable rivals in her quest to become a leading candidate for the Supreme Court.

The race to the bottom is already a crowded one. This much, though, is clear: The next Republican appointee to SCOTUS will make Trump’s justices look good by comparison.

Before turning to Cannon and her competitors, consider first why someone like DeSantis would be disappointed with Trump’s trio of appointees. These three justices, after all, have delivered big-time on several of the Republican Party’s top-tier issues: They overturned Roe v. Wade, massively expanded gun rights, gutted environmental protections, bulldozed the separation of church and state, accelerated executions, and stand poised to abolish affirmative action. For an arch-conservative like DeSantis, what’s not to like?

The answer is that each of these justices does, at least from time to time, put actual legal principles above barefaced policy preferences. They are not moderate, or even consistently impartial, but each has moments of integrity, and that is a fatal flaw in the eyes of many Republicans. To give just a few examples: Gorsuch and Kavanaugh refused to block investigations into then-President Trump launched by the House of Representatives and the Manhattan District Attorney. (Can you imagine Cannon doing this?) Gorsuch affirmed federal protections for LGBTQ employees and Native Americans. Kavanaugh voted to save the Voting Rights Act, as well as Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for hospital workers. Kavanaugh and Barrett have pulled back from the court’s abuse of the shadow docket, even for favored right-wing causes. All three justices appear to have voted against Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. More recently, all three seem to have voted to halt Trump-appointed Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s arsenous decision nullifying FDA approval of the abortion pill.

We should not over-praise Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett for doing the bare minimum to act like real judges in each of these cases. The fact that these votes are so notable highlights how low the bar is. And yet, Alito and Thomas dissented from all of these decisions. (Their dissent in the 2020 election case was on technical grounds, though Thomas later suggested the results may be fraudulent.) In doing so, they proved their allegiance to the cause and established a higher standard of hard-right purity—one that Trump’s justices have not met. It’s no longer enough to be a “constitutional conservative” who votes in line with the Federalist Society agenda. What Republicans want now are pugilistic partisans who are outright committed to the authoritarian project. They want fidelity to the party, its leaders, and its policies rather than some hazy devotion to “the law as written,” or even “democracy.”

From that perspective, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett were missed opportunities. Unlike, say, Samuel Alito, they are capable of occasional independent thinking; they feel some responsibility to act impartially; they are capable of shame and sporadically susceptible to reason. To the Republican Party of today, these attributes would disqualify them from the Supreme Court.

The current crop of far-right lower court judges knows all this, and they are offering the alternative that Trump and DeSantis surely have in mind: a devotion to defending Republicans at all costs, combined with a nihilistic drive to enact of far-right policies under cover of judicial decision-making. Cannon exemplifies this goalie-style approach to judging, diving at every ball that might harm Trump. So does D.C. Circuit Judge Neomi Rao, another Trump appointee, though she strives to make her handiwork more coherent.

Kacsmaryk embodies this new style of judging in another way: His decisions are maximally cruel, truculent, and offensive to progressives. Kacsmaryk’s decision pulling the abortion drug mifepristone from the market fused tendentious rhetoric with relentless gaslighting to justify an unprecedented, destabilizing intrusion into the drug-approval process. When the case reached the 5th Circuit, Judge Andrew Oldham wrote his own vicious opinion shot through with anti-abortion obloquy. But when the case reached SCOTUS, only Alito and Thomas were willing to stand up for Oldham’s decision; Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett evidently voted to halt it. When the mifepristone case came back around to the 5th Circuit a month later, Judges James Ho and Cory Wilson—two more notoriously truculent Trump appointees—refused to heed the Supreme Court’s warning. Instead, they threw a temper tantrum from the bench, sounding less like jurists and more like protesters blocking the entrance to Planned Parenthood.

The list goes on. There’s 9th Circuit Judge Lawrence VanDyke, a wannabe edgelord who churns out inflammatory rants that compare his colleagues to criminals. There’s Kyle Duncan, another 5th Circuit bully who refuses to use trans litigants’ proper pronouns and likens esteemed LGBTQ literature to pornography. Then there are Kacsmaryk’s colleagues on the Texas district courts—Mark Pittman, James Wesley Hendrix, Brantley Starr, Drew Tipton, David Counts—who have issued a ceaseless stream of nationwide injunctions and other ultra-partisan orders against Biden since his first week in office. These men were chosen to do a very specific job, which they performed with aplomb, if little evident interest in acting like real judges. Compared to them, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett may appear, at times, like lily-livered centrists.

This competition to become the next Republican-appointed justice to the Supreme Court is happening out in the open. It has come to mirror the typical Republican primary, in which candidates outflank each other by moving further and further right until they have reached some astral realm of purity. Cannon is a part of that race right now, and Smith’s prosecution will be a boon to her prospects. But don’t count out Kacsmaryk, Oldham, and the whole gang of cynical strivers. In vying for the favor of Trump, DeSantis, or the next GOP strongman to come along, these judges will gladly abandon the dash of rectitude that makes Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett disappointing to the GOP. They know the prize is worth the price.