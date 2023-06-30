The Supreme Court Goes to War Against Businesses It Deems “Woke”

This is part of Opinionpalooza, Slate’s coverage of the major decisions from the Supreme Court this June. We’re working to change the way the media covers the Supreme Court. Sign up for the pop-up newsletter to receive our latest updates, and support our work when you join Slate Plus.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court subtly transformed the rights of religious workers in America. Under the guise of “clarifying” a nearly 50-year-old precedent, the court held that companies are guilty of discrimination unless they accommodate employees from any policies that burden their religious practices. A company can still defend itself by showing that an accommodation would impose an “undue hardship,” but the court has made it more difficult to meet that standard. The result is likely to be a wave of litigation, with employees, especially those with conservative religious beliefs, suing their employers to block corporate policies that they disagree with.

The court’s decision might look like a win for workers’ rights, but it’s really part of a broader strategy within a conservative legal movement that has soured on corporate America. As private actors, for-profit businesses aren’t constrained by constitutional rights like the freedom of speech and free exercise of religion under the First Amendment. In many states, a company can fire you for refusing to complete diversity training, to treat LGBTQ+ coworkers and customers with respect, to get vaccinated, and other conduct that some religious conservatives find intolerable.

Legal conservatives had begun to argue that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the federal law prohibiting employment discrimination, gives workers powerful rights to be exempt from company policies that conflict with their religious beliefs. But until today, conservatives faced a legal obstacle. In 1977, the court interpreted Title VII’s prohibition on religious discrimination narrowly. In TWA v. Hardison, Larry Hardison asked his employer, the airline TWA, for a religious accommodation allowing him to take off from work on Saturdays to observe the Sabbath. The court denied Hardison’s claim, holding that any accommodation that imposed more than a “de minimis” cost on an employer amounted to an “undue hardship” under Title VII. In practice, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and many lower courts held employers to a higher standard, giving employees access to reasonable accommodations, but not the even more stringent standard conservatives now seek.

Fast-forward 46 years, and the court is relitigating its decision in Hardison. In Groff v. DeJoy, a postal worker objected to working on Sunday and demanded to have that day off for religious observance. This time, all the justices agree that “undue hardship” means something more than “de minimis” burdens. Rather than explicitly overrule Hardison, the court now says what “undue hardship” really means is employers must grant religious accommodations unless they can show “substantial increased costs” to their business.

What counts as “substantial increased costs”? The court doesn’t say, but the justices’ unanimity on that standard masks serious disagreements about the kinds of workplace policies that can satisfy it. At least initially, those disagreements will be worked out in lower courts, some of which have aggressively applied federal law to privilege conservative religious interests in the workplace. And those courts will be encouraged by Groff’s dicta that Title VII “gives [religious practices] favored treatment,” rather than requiring “mere neutrality.”

Although the issue in Groff is sympathetic—no one objects to giving workers a reasonable accommodation to observe their Sabbath—Justice Alito’s opinion for the court invites more controversial cases and provides little guidance about how to resolve them. Employees have previously asserted a right to workplace proselytization and to condemn diversity and inclusion efforts (and their coworkers’ behavior). We’ve seen cases involving refusal to work with women and intentional misgendering of fellow employees. Groff is likely to boost an already robust anti-vaccine campaign, giving health care workers and other employees a legal weapon against ordinary vaccine requirements. As has become typical in the Supreme Court, motivated lower court judges seem likely to ignore the burdens on faceless co-workers and managers—and their families—who will bear the brunt of these accommodations, suffering imposition of religion, sexist behavior, and preventable illnesses.

Even as the rights of religious employees expand, another conservative strategy for pushing back on so-called “woke” corporations seeks to allow religious employers to impose their religious views on employees and customers who don’t share them. The court has already produced two blockbusters in this series. First, it held that Hobby Lobby was entitled to exercise its corporate conscience to deny insurance coverage for contraceptives. And then the court allowed Masterpiece Cakeshop to turn away same-sex couples looking for wedding cakes. On Friday, the court made it a trilogy by declaring that 303 Creative, a web design company, has a free speech right under the First Amendment to refuse service for same-sex weddings.

But the case with the most explosive potential was decided just last week by a federal court of appeals. In Braidwood Management, Inc. v. EEOC, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit held that a for-profit management services company has a free exercise right under the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) to fire employees based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. You might have thought that the same federal law, Title VII, that protects the religious postal worker in Groff would also protect LGBTQ employees of companies like Braidwood Management. But it turns out that, at least in the 5th Circuit, Title VII only protects you if your employer doesn’t raise religious objections to who you love or how you dress.

Critics of the Supreme Court sometimes say that the justices are pro-business. But when it comes to religion, that isn’t quite right. They are pro-business when companies are defending the views of religious conservatives, and they are pro-worker when employees are defending the views of religious conservatives. The common theme—and the underlying strategy—is to privilege the rights of religious conservatives over the rights of others. If a religious company objects to the reproductive rights of its employees, it will find help in the Supreme Court. And if religious employees object to the policies of progressive employers, they know where to turn. But progressive religious employees are unlikely to find help from the courts. And companies with policies of diversity and inclusion or public health promotion will see lawsuits seeking to limit their policies and rights whenever religious conservatives disagree with them. (See also the Supreme Court’s other big decision on Thursday in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and SSFA v. University of North Carolina to ignore the amicus brief pleas of 74 major American corporations—including some of the most blue-chip companies in the country—that the court not do away with affirmative action in higher education.)

Conservatives often defend religious exemptions in the workplace as promoting pluralism. In some cases, there are good reasons to grant accommodations. But together, Groff, Hobby Lobby, and Braidwood diminish pluralism by establishing a particular brand of corporate religion. In the hands of this Supreme Court, federal laws—Title VII, RFRA, and the First Amendment—favor the religious and moral views of some employers and employees over others and enable them to impose their beliefs throughout the economy. The result isn’t so much a loss for big business, but a win for conservative religion.