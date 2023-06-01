There’s Unsettling New Evidence About William Rehnquist’s Views on Segregation

This is part of Opinionpalooza, Slate’s coverage of the major decisions from the Supreme Court this June. We’re working to change the way the media covers the Supreme Court. Join us!

It was impossible to listen to oral arguments this past Supreme Court term without being struck by the way this court’s conservative supermajority views the 14th Amendment. According to these justices, the key Reconstruction-era amendment was intended merely to promote a theory of “color blindness”—in which race is simply ignored—not to actively lift Black people from a previously subjugated status following the end of slavery. Indeed, the newest justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, made headlines at one of her first oral arguments, when she took pains to debunk this historically dubious theory.

In that voting rights case, Allen v. Milligan, the first Black woman to hold a seat on the Supreme Court explained that the drafters of the amendment intended that its vision be applied “in a race-conscious way” so that freed former slaves “were actually brought equal to everyone else in the society.” She went on to urge “that’s not a race-neutral or race-blind idea.”

Unfortunately, Justice Jackson will likely be raising these points again—this time in dissent—as the Supreme Court is poised to end the term by using the “color blind” formulation to gut affirmative action in higher education, weaken or decimate a key part of the Voting Rights Act, and erode longstanding tribal protections for Native American families and their children. When the court does so, it will be another belated victory for William H. Rehnquist.

The late chief justice, who long sought to turn the 14th Amendment on its head, notoriously drafted a 1952 memo as a Supreme Court clerk that defended racial segregation in the South and the disastrous Plessy v. Ferguson decision on which the institution’s legality was based. While Rehnquist denied during his confirmation hearings that the memo reflected his own views—saying they were meant to reflect those of the justice he was clerking for in 1952, Robert H. Jackson—a newly-released court document, not previously reported, lays bare Rehnquist’s abhorrent true position on segregation as late as 1993.

That year, the then-chief justice was still defending the logic of Plessy in no uncertain terms and using his position as a justice to block the court from acknowledging that the 14th Amendment barred segregation. “The Fourteenth Amendment prohibits discrimination; it does not require integration, and I think it is a mistake to intimate that it does even as a ‘goal,’” Rehnquist wrote in a memo to Justice Sandra Day O’Connor as part of an effort to have her remove a passage from an election decision. (For good measure, Rehnquist also requested O’Connor remove a suggestion that the Civil War was fought in part to secure voting rights for Black people.)

The logic of Rehnquist’s 1993 memo would seem to be in tension with landmark Supreme Court cases, such as the Brown v. Board of Education decision that prohibited school segregation and the Loving v. Virginia decision that ended bans on interracial marriages. Rehnquist evidently believed that Plessy was correctly decided as a law clerk in 1952, and still evidently believed as much as a chief justice of the Supreme Court in 1993. As Justice Henry Brown put it in Plessy: although the 14th Amendment was clearly meant to “enforce the absolute equality of the two races before the law,” it couldn’t have been meant to enforce “social equality.” Tragically, Rehnquist’s thinking on the 14th Amendment currently infects the conservative super-majority of the Supreme Court and could have devastating consequences for the end of this term.

The stark evidence of Rehnquist’s true views were found in newly released papers of Justice John Paul Stevens, which include the memo from Rehnquist to Justice O’Connor. The context for Rehnquist’s statement was a response to Justice O’Connor’s early draft of the opinion in the case of Shaw v. Reno. In Shaw, a conservative Supreme Court majority ultimately held that taking race too much into account in drawing lines for congressional, state, or local legislative districts violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. O’Connor’s final opinion for the majority held that drawing such districts “bears an uncomfortable resemblance to political apartheid. It reinforces the perception that members of the same racial group—regardless of their age, education, economic status, or the community in which they live—think alike, share the same political interests, and will prefer the same candidates at the polls.”

One of us has long criticized the Shaw theory as not representing a real harm, whether used by conservatives or now increasingly used by liberals to attack Republican gerrymanders. But the circulation of draft opinions in that case reveals that in order to win the chief justice’s vote, O’Connor had to tamp down her description of the 14th Amendment as prohibiting segregation.

Before Shaw saw the light of day, Justice O’Connor circulated her opinion to the other justices in order to get them to agree to its language. The various Justices had their own critiques, such as Justice Anthony Kennedy, who wanted a clearer statement about the relationship between a Shaw claim and the Voting Rights Act. But Rehnquist’s note was fundamentally different.

“Dear Sandra,” he wrote, in a memo dated June 7, 1993, “I agree with the substance of your second draft, and will join it if you will deal with two non-substantive concerns of mine.” He then laid out his two quibbles as follows:

First, on page 7 you say that the Civil War was fought in part to secure the elective franchise to black Americans. One can certainly say that the Civil War was fought to end slavery, but I don’t think it is an accurate statement to say that it was fought to secure the elective franchise for blacks. This view gained majority support only during the period of Reconstruction after the Civil War was over. Second, on page 23, you say that the Fourteenth Amendment embodies “the goal of a fully integrated society.” The Fourteenth Amendment prohibits discrimination; it does not require integration, and I think it is a mistake to intimate that it does even as a “goal.”

Whether Rehnquist’s point about the goal of the Civil War was right as an historical matter or not, it is reprehensible that he did not want the court to even suggest that integration of American society was a worthy objective embodied in one of the Reconstruction Amendments.

In some respects, Rehnquist’s 1993 editorial request was unsurprising. When he testified at his confirmation hearing, in 1971 for an associate justice position and again in 1986, for chief justice, he was asked to explain his views on racial discrimination, and he ended up disavowing the 1952 memo he had written as a law clerk to Justice Jackson. In that memo, written in the first person and signed by himself, entitled “A Random Thought on the Segregation Cases,” then-clerk Rehnquist urged Justice Jackson to reject the theory put forth to desegregate public schools in Brown v. Board of Education:

If this Court, because its members individually are “liberal” and dislike segregation, now chooses to strike it down, it differs from the McReynolds court only in the kinds of litigants it favors and the kinds of special claims it protects. … I realize that this is an unpopular and unhumanitarian position for which I have been excoriated by ‘liberal’ colleagues, but I think Plessy v. Ferguson was right and should be re-affirmed.

At his hearings Rehnquist would later insist: “I believe that the memorandum was prepared by me as a statement of Justice Jackson’s tentative views for his own use.” (Similarly, Rehnquist would dismiss his activities as a poll watcher in the 1960’s challenging black and Hispanic voters in Phoenix.)

Rereading Rehnquist’s “random thoughts” on the school desegregation cases in line with his conduct as a young lawyer, and his later views on the purposes of the Reconstruction Amendments, it’s plain that he was an early adopter of the now-fashionable idea that those amendments served to eliminate some of the vestiges of chattel slavery, but not to promote racial equality or diversity.

In Shaw v. Reno, he got his way. O’Connor acceded to Rehnquist’s editorial requests for changes to her draft opinion. She modified the majority opinion to read that the 14th and 15th Amendments embody “the goal of a political system in which race no longer matters.” That’s colorblindness but not integration. And as we are learning from cases currently on the docket, the two are not the same.

In short, Rehnquist consistently contended—and the current Supreme Court majority is likely to contend—that the Reconstruction Amendments were drafted not to protect disadvantaged groups from racially biased treatment at the hands of government, but rather to prohibit government from using race conscious measures to ever remediate inequality.

We will learn in the coming weeks whether this vision of the Reconstruction Amendments will lead to the further erosion of rights for some of the most historically marginalized Americans. If the court fully embraces Rehnquist’s vision, it will be a posthumous victory for him as the court concomitantly crushes minority rights and waxes poetic about its lofty and ongoing commitments to racial equality.