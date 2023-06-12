There Are Still Two Major Legal Threats to the Voting Rights Act

Last week’s voting rights decision in Allen v. Milligan was surprisingly good news: rather than hobble or destroy the existing protections for minority voters to elect their candidates of choice in congressional, state, and local elections under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, the Supreme Court essentially left existing law intact. That two conservative justices, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, would join the court’s liberal justices in protecting minority voting rights, even a little, was remarkable given these justices’ earlier track records in voting cases. They may have reached this result based on a legitimate change of heart or acted more strategically to blunt the force of an upcoming decision likely to be adverse to minority interests in the school affirmative action cases. But whatever the reason, best to not look a gift horse in the mouth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite Roberts’ strong opinion in Milligan reaffirming the vitality of Voting Rights Act jurisprudence and confirming the constitutionality of Section 2, there’s no reason to expect that voting rights’ opponents will drop their attacks as they seek to maximize the power of white majority voters. And the varied opinions in the Milligan case leave open at least two major lines of attack against the VRA—that the act is no longer constitutional and that it does not give private plaintiffs a right to sue—that may once again test Roberts’ and Kavanaugh’s commitment to voting rights in cases down the road.

The first attack is a separate constitutional one from the one that failed in Milligan. In Roberts’ Milligan majority opinion, the court upheld Section 2’s constitutionality against Alabama’s claim that Congress only has the power to ban intentional discrimination, not just those voting laws with discriminatory effects. Citing earlier precedents, the court concluded that Congress had the power through the 15th Amendment to dismantle laws with racially discriminatory effects as well.

Advertisement

Despite that holding, Justice Kavanaugh, writing separately, left the door open for a future constitutional challenge. Kavanaugh described that argument, raised by Justice Clarence Thomas in his dissent, that “even if Congress in 1982 could constitutionally authorize race-based redistricting under §2 for some period of time, the authority to conduct race-based redistricting cannot extend indefinitely into the future.” Kavanaugh wouldn’t reach the question in his separate opinion, but left it open: “Alabama did not raise that temporal argument in this Court, and I therefore would not consider it at this time.”

Advertisement

This argument that a law once constitutional is no longer so because of the passage of time echoes the court’s 2013 decision in Shelby County v. Holder, authored by Chief Justice Roberts, reaching the same conclusion about a different part of the Voting Rights Act, Section 5. As voting rights expert Ellen Katz opined on my site, the Election Law Blog, “Justice Kavanaugh said he was declining to consider this argument ‘at this time’ because Alabama had failed to press it. But the invitation was, of course, clear: bring this claim and the Allen dissenters might just have a majority in the next case. In other words, stay tuned.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related from Slate Mark Joseph Stern John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh Just Delivered the Surprise of the Supreme Court Term Read More

Would Kavanaugh (or even Roberts) switch back again and pull a Shelby County in a few years? It is hard to say, but Roberts at least offered a surprisingly full-throated endorsement of current Section 2 jurisprudence, and having pronounced Section 2 constitutional without alluding to or even citing the argument in Shelby County that the passage of time could render the law now unconstitutional, it seems hard to imagine him reversing course so soon. What Kavanaugh might do should such an opportunity arise is a separate question, of course.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second argument is a statutory one. Everyone agrees that Section 2 protects minority voters, but there is a dispute in the lower courts over who has the right to sue over its violation. The United States Department of Justice surely has that right, but DOJ brings only a small fraction of this type of litigation. Most are brought by voting rights groups suing on behalf of voters. A huge number of Section 2 lawsuits have been filed by private plaintiffs since Congress amended the Voting Rights Act in 1982 to protect minority voters against racially discriminatory effects. Nonetheless, in a 2021 case Justice Neil Gorsuch raised the question as an open one: “Our cases have assumed—without deciding—that the Voting Rights Act of 1965 furnishes an implied cause of action under § 2.”

Advertisement

Last year, a federal district court in Arkansas held that Section 2 contains no “private right of action,” meaning that private plaintiffs could not sue. The Arkansas case is currently on appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. As Professor Derek Muller notes, the arguments in the case are technical, in part over whether a majority of Supreme Court justices in an earlier case recognized such a right to sue or not in a 1995 voting rights case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Milligan, the Alabama case decided by the Supreme Court last week, the majority did not say a word about whether Section 2 allows private plaintiffs to sue. Justice Thomas in a footnote in his dissent noted that Alabama had raised the issue in the lower court but did not bring that issue to the Supreme Court on appeal. So the issue remains technically open.

Advertisement

What would the Supreme Court do if the issue reaches the court in a few years? Professor Nick Stephanopoulos believes that “Milligan should put an end” to conservative lower court judges shutting down voting suits through potential technical loopholes, such as by finding no private right of action. The signal the majority opinion sends, according to this view, is that Section 2 is safe for now. I hope he is right.

And Roberts’ emphasis in Milligan on deferring to Congress’s understanding of what the act allows and requires suggests he would recognize Section 2 as allowing private plaintiffs to sue. In one part of his majority opinion, Roberts’ rejects Thomas’s argument in dissent that the Voting Rights Act does not even apply to redistricting. Roberts said that this argument is at odds with Congress’s understanding of the Act and how the courts have handled Section 2 cases. The same point can be raised about the private right to sue. If Congress doesn’t want private plaintiffs to sue after more than 35 years of such suits, and after Congress has passed up the chance to amend the act to preclude such suits, it should have to say so.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

But once again, where Justice Kavanaugh stands on this question is harder to see. He did not opine on the question, and the issue of private rights of action is just the sort of technical issue about standing and justiciability that could provide an out to shut down the vast majority of Section 2 cases without striking down the statute itself.

Winning the battle is not the same as winning the war, and the war isn’t over. Professor Katz’s admonition to “stay tuned” reminds us that Milligan is not the end of the attacks on minority voting rights, but only a welcome pause.