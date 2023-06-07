Liberals Have to Fall Out of Love With the Supreme Court

We’ve reached some sort of crisis point with the six justices who represent a supermajority of the Supreme Court reversing major precedents and violating ethics rules. Part of the problem is that progressives are still telling a story about SCOTUS that is largely a fairy tale. The Brennan Center’s Michael Waldman has a new book out called The Super Majority: How The Supreme Court Divided America, published by Simon and Schuster. It’s a granular look at the powers of the Supreme Court in a moment when the Supreme Court’s dysfunction and the growing demand for reform are top of mind in the public debate.

Our conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Dahlia Lithwick: Michael, your book is certainly a meditation on this moment we’re in. In your introduction, you write, “Every day the court’s power grab pushes us closer to a crisis, a catastrophic loss of institutional legitimacy.” I’m not sure if, when you wrote those words, you were fully prepared for Justice Gorsuch’s land deals, chief Justice Roberts’ wife’s recruiting job, Harlan Crow and the super yacht and the school fees. Or Leonard Leo, head of the Federalist Society, directing that money be paid to Ginni Thomas through Kellyanne Conway’s polling group, while her group had a brief before the court in Shelby County.

So lots has happened. And I wondered if you can connect for us, if you can, the crisis of legitimacy around the decisions the court is making, and then all this extracurricular ethics stuff. Are these two separate Supreme Court crises, and the public is conflating them, or are they related in some way that could be a useful frame by which to talk about how to fix it?

Michael Waldman: I think they’re all part of the same crisis. We now have a court that has been captured by a faction of a faction. One way to look at it is just as an empirical matter, not a partisan matter. Democrats won the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections, but Republican presidents appointed six of the nine justices. It is now a supermajority of extreme conservatives who are working hand in glove, both in how they got there and how they rule, with the Federalist Society, and with a very intensely political operation designed to get exactly the results we’re seeing from the court. You’re right that part of that is the ethics or the corruption that we see, but part of it is the way they rule. In June of last year, in three rulings in the last three big days of the term, this supermajority crammed decades of social change into three days: The Bruen case, which was by far the most radical Second Amendment decision in the country’s history. Dobbs, which as we know, overturned Roe v. Wade and overturned the right to reproductive freedom in the constitution, but really threatened all the other privacy rights. And a case called West Virginia v. EPA, where the justices made clear that they were going to put at risk all the other regulatory actions that government would do.

And it’s not just that these were big rulings, but the way the court said it was doing the rulings is really extreme, and I think people don’t really realize just how different it is from how the Supreme Court has ruled before on cases. Never before has the Supreme Court said with such a clear and loud voice, originalism is how we make our decisions. That the only thing that matters now, in 2023, is what people thought in 1791, and specifically what the property-owning white men of 1791 thought. That is a crazy way to run a country, and that is where we now are with these rulings.

Lithwick: So one of the problems that I think folks have, is that we like to tell a story that starts the historical clock at the Warren Court and pretends that the years before, the centuries before, did not really exist. And so we fell in love with the Supreme Court as this sort of arbiter of justice and liberty—and of course, functionally, that was certainly over by Citizens United. And yet we’re only now waking up to the reality that, huh, this is actually the most conservative Supreme Court since Lochner.

Waldman: It’s sort of a hangover from this brief period where, for just a few years, the Supreme Court was ahead of the country as opposed to a force for stopping positive change. Far more frequently, it either didn’t do much, or was an aggressively reactionary force throughout the country’s history. And, it’s a really fascinating, maybe generational fact that until a few years ago, public opinion polls showed that Democrats had more faith in the Supreme Court than Republicans. The progressives, until just a couple of years ago, thought the court was potentially on their side. And I think some of that is because of the Obergefell case, which affirmed marriage equality, or the fact that the court didn’t strike down the Affordable Care Act, though it shouldn’t have been a close call—but some of it is a hangover from great rulings of the Warren Court era that people still revere.

And I think, finally, what’s happened is we’re seeing things as they are. Liberals and progressives have lost the illusion about the court and understand it’s a political institution, it’s a governmental body. These are governmental officials. They’re not members of the clergy. All of which ties in, as well, to the noise heading into the end of this year’s term and last year’s, too. These are the months when they’re writing their opinions and they have this eerie silence where we’re supposed to sit and wait, to hear what they say. Last term, there was the leak of the Dobbs ruling. Then they all started attacking each other in public. And we began learning in real detail about Ginni Thomas being part of the effort to overthrow the free and fair elections in 2020. And this year, at the very moment when their credibility needs to be conserved, it’s being squandered with these controversies as we now learn more and more about how they’re operating.

Lithwick: So I’m going to ask the structural question that I think people probably have, which is at least the way I learned it on Schoolhouse Rock: there are three branches and they’re meant to check each other. And this tendency to kind of keep your hands off the court, believe that nobody can regulate the court, that Congress can’t do anything about the court, and the president can’t do anything, is absolutely the water we are swimming in. Post Dobbs we had this cri de coeur, “Oh I wish there were something that somebody could do somewhere. I guess we’ll just live with this monarchic court and hopefully our great-grandchildren will bounce back.” But one of the things that I’m reminded of, reading your book, is that it hasn’t always been thus; that both the executive branch and the Congress have manifestly exerted control over the court historically. So how did we get to this moment of weird learned helplessness, Michael, where we’re all just sitting around waiting for the court to fix itself, which I’m not confident is gonna happen?

Waldman: When you look back at the history of the country, the idea that the Supreme Court was superior to the other branches was very controversial, and people didn’t accept it and they pushed back. You mentioned Dred Scott. That was the ruling in 1857 where the court said, we’re going to solve the problem of slavery, or really the agitation over slavery, and struck down the Missouri compromise and said that Congress could not prohibit slavery anywhere in the country.

It’s worth noting, this was the first really big Supreme Court opinion to leak. It actually leaked to the president, who hinted at it in his inaugural speech. There was such a public response to that it led to the rise of the Republican Party. It led to Lincoln becoming president. In his inaugural address, he said, we can’t just accept the Supreme Court’s view of what the Constitution means, as he was about to be sworn in by Chief Justice Taney, who was the guy who wrote that terrible opinion. The fight over the court was a dominant fight. It helped reshape the country.

Same thing in the early 20th century. But at that point, at a time of industrialization and massive social change, the Supreme Court said, “it’s our job is to stop government from protecting people, from protecting the public, from protecting women, worker safety and that kind of thing.” And it was a huge issue. It was the stuff of politics and it changed the court. The court pulled back eventually.

We know also that the Warren court, in a lot of ways, was the anomaly and it reshaped the moment we’re in. The Supreme Court finally did something so noble, so morally necessary in Brown v. Board of Education, breaking the log jam and making clear what was wrong about segregation. It was a really important moment, but it was very brief. And it’s also the case that when you look at things like civil rights, it wasn’t just a court, it was really what was done by protestors in the streets or by Congress passing laws. But a lot of liberals came away thinking, we need to regard the courts as the guardians of these rights—and they should be guardians. But they’re not the only guardians.

Lithwick: So you’re saying all of the ground beneath us had changed, but we were sort of myopically focusing on these wins in the court. And the other thing that I think is worth adding to this layer cake we’re building here is that Congress also has exerted massive control over the courts. And I’m thinking of Professor Steve Vladeck at UT Austin, who’s been writing about how the Congress would make the justices ride circuit, just ride ponies around and sleep in barns, but they had to. Or Congress would strip them of jurisdiction, or change their pay. Congress changed the size of the court. So this idea that there’s nothing Congress can do without usurping judicial independence is also a form of enthrallment that we’ve succumbed to.

Waldman: And Congress has changed the size of the court. It’s changed the jurisdiction of the court. The Constitution, when you look at it, the part about the Supreme Court is only one 10th the size of the part devoted to Congress and the President. We are supposed to vest most of our authority in these democratically elected and accountable branches. And there are ways Congress, even now, can push back with legislation. You think of the Lilly Ledbetter case as an example, where the Supreme Court said that Lilly Ledbetter could not bring a case for sexual discrimination in pay, and Congress just said, no, you read it wrong. Congress can work around it, and states and state courts can do their thing. But ultimately, the most important thing that has to happen is: We liberals have to fall out of love with the Supreme Court as the place to put our emotional energies. And that is something conservatives understood decades ago.