The Supreme Court Has a New Bold Lone Dissenter

On Thursday, the Supreme Court handed down a ruling in Glacier Northwest v. Teamsters, a medium-sized blow to organized labor that created an unusual split among the liberal justices. Mark Joseph Stern and Dahlia Lithwick discussed the case and its ominous implications for the right to strike on this week’s episode of Amicus. A transcript of their conversation below has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Dahlia Lithwick: Let’s talk about a kind of consequential and yet deeply confusing decision that came down this week, Glacier Northwest v. Teamsters. This was a case that we believed was going to be hugely consequential in terms of labor and organizing and the right to strike. But the opinion was very confusing, with the exception of brand new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the sole dissenter. Tell us what the big picture takeaway of Glacier Northwest is going to be.

Mark Joseph Stern: This is a case about the federal right to organize your workplace through a union, which is protected by the National Labor Relations Act, or NLRA. This law was a cornerstone of the New Deal; before that point in history, unions were basically treated as illicit conspiracies out to undermine law-abiding businesses. The NLRA said: We’re going start treating unions like lawful enterprises that protect workers’ vested rights. One way it does that is by preempting state-level suits against a union for helping to organize a workplace. That’s really important because otherwise, employers could destroy a union by slapping it with ruinous civil suits for negligence and trespassing and whatever, even though it’s engaging in federally protected activity.

The fundamental principle in this case is that Supreme Court has said the NLRA kicks in, and state law is ousted, whenever unions engage in collective action that is arguably protected. The key word is “arguably”—it doesn’t have to be certain. And that’s an important buffer because the National Labor Relations Board, which enforces the NLRA, has to step in and investigate whenever charges are filed, then decide whether fines and penalties are necessary.

So that brings us to Glacier Northwest. These are truckers who drive cement in those big drums that you see on the road. (They always bring to mind a scene from Final Destination.) The truckers were trying to negotiate a deal but their employer but wouldn’t come to an agreement. And so the truckers—in conjunction with their union, the Teamsters—called the strike after the cement had been loaded into their trucks, which the employer gets very angry about. Now, the trucks ended up fine. They were not damaged.

Lithwick: But the cement! It hardened!

Stern: Yes, the cement was ruined, destroyed, and the employer sues the union under state law.

Lithwick: What did the Supreme Court decide?

Stern: The majority opinion was by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and it’s really almost never a good sign when she’s writing the majority. Barrett says the strike was not protected because the employees did not take “reasonable precautions” to protect the employer’s property. They let the cement be loaded onto the trucks before going on strike, knowing there was a real risk that it could be ruined if they did strike. So the union’s conduct wasn’t even “arguably protected” by the NLRA, and the state-level lawsuit against the union can move forward. That’s the majority.

We also have Justices Gorsuch, Thomas and Alito off in their own candy land saying: We’re glad the union lost this case, but we also think the precedent shielding union conduct that’s only “arguably protected” should probably be overturned.

Lithwick: That leaves us with Ketanji Brown Jackson, the lone dissenter.

Stern: So Justice Jackson comes bursting out of the gate with two arguments. First, she says: Well, of course, this conduct is “arguably protected,” because the National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel has already accepted the unfair labor charge and started to investigate! So the least that state courts can do is wait until the board is finished investigating—we should not have state courts second-guessing the board at this early stage.

Then she goes on to say: That should have been the end of the case. But since the majority addressed the union’s conduct, I’m going to go there, too. And she says: Hey, this is a concrete business, OK? This is an inherently risky operation. Selling perishable products can be risky. The whole deal is that sometimes they spoil, they go bad. But there have been cases involving, like, milk and cheese, where the employees go on strike knowing the products will likely get ruined and hurt the employer’s bottom line—and the National Labor Relations Board has found that the strike is protected. Why? Because the whole freaking point of a strike is to hurt the employer’s bottom line! That’s part of what the strike is for! To show the employer why these workers matter so much!

So, according to Jackson, the majority gets labor law exactly backwards by putting the burden of protecting the employer’s property on striking workers. And she closes with this great passage that I’m just going to quote you: “Workers are not indentured servants, bound to continue laboring until any planned work stoppage would be as painless as possible for their master. They are employees whose collective and peaceful decision to withhold their labor is protected by the NLRA even if economic injury results.”

I think that’s obviously right, and I think it was really depressing that she was the lone voice on the court who was willing to say it.

Lithwick: On that point, what’s the reason both Justices Kagan and Sotomayor signed off on Barrett’s majority opinion? Is it just because this isn’t doing the kind of huge consequential damage that it could have?

Stern: I think that’s right. This decision is bad—it’s bad for this union, it’s bad for unions broadly, but it’s not as catastrophic as it could be. The fear in this case was that the majority would overturn this principle that state courts have to step aside whenever a union’s conduct is even “arguably” protected. That would let unions be hobbled by endless civil suits in state courts. And I think Sotomayor and Kagan obviously joined Barrett’s decision because she didn’t do that, so it’s not as catastrophic as it could be. And that’s just the kind of calculation that you have to make if you are a liberal justice on this court.

It says a lot about who Justice Jackson is as a jurist that she was not willing to go along with that. She decided to be the one to speak truth in this case. And I think that is an incredibly valuable role to play even when you are in a minority of three and you sometimes have to cast those painful tactical votes.