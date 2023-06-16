The New Supreme Court Decision That Jack Smith Really Could’ve Used a Week Ago

This is part of Opinionpalooza, Slate’s coverage of the major decisions from the Supreme Court this June. We’re working to change the way the media covers the Supreme Court. Sign up for the pop-up newsletter to receive our latest updates, and support our work when you join Slate Plus.

Between the Supreme Court’s race to the finish line and Donald Trump’s federal indictment, this June has kicked up a whirlwind of legal news. One decision handed down on Thursday has a clear connection to Trump’s prosecution: The court grappled with the constitutional consequences of a criminal trial that’s conducted in the wrong location. With the former president’s alleged crimes spanning multiple jurisdictions, including the District of Columbia and Florida, this issue lurked in the background of the federal government’s investigation. Indeed, the decision by Special Counsel Jack Smith to bring charges in Florida rather than D.C. appears to have been an eleventh hour call.

On Thursday’s bonus episode of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern discussed the implications of the court’s decision for the case against Trump. Their conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Dahlia Lithwick: The Supreme Court decided a case this week, which asks: What happens when the government prosecutes a defendant in the wrong venue? Justice Alito gave us the answer in a unanimous opinion in Smith v. U.S., a case that may have affected the other Smith—that is, Special Counsel Jack Smith, who’s prosecuting Donald Trump.

This case loomed large in our minds last week when we talked about venue and why Smith had filed charges in Florida and not D.C. Does this Smith decision tell us anything at all going forward?

Mark Joseph Stern: Let’s just look at it through the lens of the Trump indictment. Imagine that Jack Smith had brought his charges against Trump in the District of Columbia instead of South Florida. Say he went through the whole trial, secured a guilty verdict and a sentence, and then had a higher court say: “Actually, this was the wrong venue in which to bring the case. You should have brought it where the documents were, in South Florida, where all the action happened. You shouldn’t have brought it in D.C. So venue was improper.” That’s a constitutional violation.

Lithwick: Because a defendant must be tried in the state where they committed the crime.

Stern: Right. And the jury has to be drawn from that location, too. So the question is: Could Jack Smith then have brought the same charges in South Florida, where venue is proper, or would that violate another constitutional rule—the bar against double jeopardy?

On Thursday, the Supreme Court told us the answer: It does not violate double jeopardy for the case to be brought in the proper venue after it was first tried in an improper venue, even if the first trial ended with a conviction. This is, you know, kind of an important decision, and I only wish it had been handed down in May instead of June, or even just last week, because I do think this loomed in Jack Smith’s mind when he was considering where to bring these charges. Today we know that if he had brought them in D.C., and that had ultimately been deemed the wrong venue, he could have just brought them all over again in South Florida. Instead, he went straight to Florida—and ended up drawing Aileen Cannon as his judge.

Lithwick: Yeah. It just means that, unfortunately, reading the minds of the Supreme Court is a fool’s errand. And yet it is what we are paid to do.