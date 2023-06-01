The Supreme Court Sleeper Case That Poses an Existential Threat to Artistic Freedom

This is part of Opinionpalooza, Slate’s coverage of the major decisions from the Supreme Court this June. We’re working to change the way the media covers the Supreme Court. Join us!

It isn’t always easy to determine which Supreme Court opinions will have the largest impact in the long run. The rulings that drew the most headlines in 2018, for instance, involved unions, abortion, and the travel ban. But a less splashy decision letting every state legalize sports betting had arguably more far-reaching consequences, unleashing hundreds of billions of gambling dollars that reshaped the entire sports industry. This term, pending rulings about race, nondiscrimination laws, and voting rights are poised to dominate the news. But a sleeper case decided last week may have an outsized detrimental impact on American culture, stifling creativity and free expression for decades to come. And unlike most major rulings, this one had a lopsided vote: Only Justice Elena Kagan, joined by Chief Justice John Roberts, seemed to understand the very real danger of the decision.

The case, Andy Warhol Foundation v. Goldsmith, was mostly covered as an amusing curiosity, but the stakes for artists are actually quite high. It revolves around two works: a picture of the musician Prince taken by Lynn Goldsmith and a painting based on that photograph created by Warhol. In 1984, Goldsmith licensed the photo to Vanity Fair, which hired Warhol to use it as the basis of a silkscreen print that would appear in the magazine. After Prince died in 2016, Vanity Fair paid the Warhol Foundation (which inherited the rights to Warhol’s works) to use the silkscreen print for a commemorative story. This time, the magazine did not pay Goldsmith. She now asserts that the foundation infringed on her copyright on the underlying photo.

A central question in this case is whether Warhol “transformed” Goldsmith’s photo in a way that changed its “purpose and character.” If he did, the foundation may have a “fair use” defense to Goldsmith’s copyright claim. Fair use is a balancing test that creates breathing space for artists to build on existing works, and the first factor asks if a work if “transformative.” If it is, the artist gets “points on the board” for fair use (though not an automatic victory). If it isn’t, the artist is far less likely to win a fair use defense.

The Supreme Court held that Warhol’s print was not “transformative” in a 7–2 opinion by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, with only Kagan and Roberts dissenting. Sotomayor’s analysis of the two works was cursory at best; she wrote that Warhol made “modest alterations” to Goldsmith’s picture, creating a painting that “crops, flattens, traces, and colors the photo” but otherwise preserves its “essential nature.” There’s no “transformation” here, Sotomayor concluded, just a tweak to the original. To drive home the point, she provided an image guaranteed to trigger migraines in art experts around the world, rotating and superimposing Warhol’s painting atop Goldsmith’s photo as if to prove that they are basically one and the same.

This “disheartening” approach, as Kagan observed in dissent, misses the whole point. It likens Warhol’s process to a simple “Instagram filter,” planting the majority “firmly in the ‘I could paint that’ school of art criticism.” In reality, Warhol undertook a “laborious and painstaking” artistic process to make his silkscreens, drawing upon his own original ideas to produce something new. Not just a new medium, but a new message: The Warhol Foundation, backed by “reams of expert evidence,” explained that the artist used photos like Goldsmith’s to turn a “vulnerable, uncomfortable person” into “an iconic, larger-than life figure,” thereby conveying “the dehumanizing nature of celebrity.”

None of this analysis is particularly controversial; it is, to the contrary, taught in art history classes every day. But the majority, in Kagan’s words, just “does not see it.” Instead, the majority sees an orange-hued rip-off of a picture and says: “What is all the fuss about?” If the Supreme Court really takes such a jaundiced view of transformation-through-copying, then countless artists, both celebrated and obscure, are vulnerable to devastating copyright lawsuits, with no fair use defense to fall back on. That’s because, as Kagan wrote, “new creations come from building on—and, in the process, transforming—those coming before.” By romanticizing “originality,” the majority failed to see that “new art, new invention, and new knowledge arise from existing works.”

At this point, Kagan delivered what is essentially a mini-course in humanities, citing examples of creative appropriation from Shakespeare, Mary Shelley, Chuck Berry, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Bob Dylan. She then used paintings to illustrate the development of art history through inventive copying, like the evolution of the reclining nude from Giorgione to Titian to Manet. “Creative progress,” the justice explained, “unfolds through use and reuse, framing and reframing: One work builds on what has gone before; and later works build on that one; and so on through time.” If courts can’t see that, they may deem a vast array of art—including works by modern masters like Barbara Kruger, Robert Rauschenberg, and Roy Lichtenstein—to be copyright infringements.

To see how far the majority strays from expert consensus on appropriation, consider the artist Sherrie Levine, who literally took pictures of Walker Evans’ famed Depression-era photos and displayed them as new works. You can find Evans’ photos in history textbooks. You can find Levine’s photos in the Met.

This fascinating dispute between Sotomayor and Kagan, however, merely lays the groundwork for the case’s big twist: According to the majority, the extent of Warhol’s transformation does not matter. That’s because, according to Sotomayor, Goldsmith’s photo and Warhol’s painting serve the same “purpose”: to illustrate a magazine article. In this account, Vanity Fair simply wanted a depiction of Prince, and happened to choose Warhol’s over Goldsmith’s. Thus, the use of Warhol’s painting was “commercial,” rather than, say, educational or critical. The painting was created and used to illustrate Prince, not comment on Goldsmith’s underlying photo. And an artist gets no points for fair use when they draw upon an existing work for a purely “commercial” purpose.

There is some specious appeal to this reasoning, especially since the facts here may sound a tad unfair, as the Warhol Foundation surely had the money to pay Goldsmith. It’s crucial, though, to distinguish the narrow question of fairness from the much more consequential dispute about free expression. People make art for manifold reasons, but a key motivator has always been profit. Seizing upon a work’s commercial “purpose” to diminish its transformative effect undermines a broader goal of fair use: to encourage appropriation of existing works to create new art with novel meanings. An artist’s desire for profit should have no bearing on this analysis; after all, as Kagan quoted Samuel Johnson: “No man but a blockhead ever wrote except for money.”

Think about how the majority’s standard could play out in the internet era. Our remix culture has democratized art by letting anyone with a phone create new art from the pieces of previous works. The Supreme Court’s decision “stymies and suppresses that process,” as Kagan put it, in ways that we might not fully understand for years. Imagine, for instance, if some unknown musician—call him the next Lil Nas X—samples a short clip from Morgan Wallen’s latest chart-topper without paying. Maybe Wallen never hears it and never sues. Or maybe the song takes off and gets used in a blockbuster movie, prompting Wallen to file a ruinous copyright suit. Would the musician have no fair use defense just because he made a profit?

Take it a step further. Kagan pondered if, in the majority’s view, Joseph Haydn could have copyrighted the three-section sonata, or if W. C. Handy could have copyrighted the 12-bar blues. Sound silly? It really isn’t. The “Blurred Lines” lawsuit has had a chilling effect throughout the music industry, forcing artists to reckon with the possibility of prolonged court battles over passing similarities to other songs. The problem has gotten so bad that Olivia Rodrigo gave Taylor Swift a songwriting credit on “Deja Vu” because it featured the sort of “ranting bridge” that Swift pioneered. Not the same notes, or chords, or melodies; the vibes alone were enough to scare Rodrigo and her label. And because Rodrigo and Swift shared the same ultimate “objective”—to make money—this Supreme Court may well have sided with Swift had she sued for the credit.

What’s most distressing to contemplate, though, isn’t the legal battles to come, but the art that will never get made. As Ian Bourland, a cultural critic and art history professor at Georgetown University, told Slate, “mash-ups, supercuts, remixes—that’s where the culture has been for the last 30 years.” A lot of this work originates in “subaltern communities,” where “people with less means can’t afford the clearances” to build on existing works. “Any changing of the transformation standard,” Bourland said, “or even just wide perception of a change, is worrisome. It might deter important creative work and political expression.”

Sotomayor’s opinion for the court brushed aside all these concerns, insisting that the “narrow” ruling will have a limited impact. Kagan’s fear that the decision will “stifle creativity” and “thwart the expression of new ideas,” Sotomayor retorted, “will not age well.” We can only hope that is true, for the alternative is a future where freedom of expression is suffocated by the ever-looming threat of copyright abuse.