There is a story we’ve been telling about Chief Justice John Roberts and his role at the Supreme Court in which he is both a centrist/moderate and also an institutionalist. The reality is far from this narrative, but the clarifying distance between the two is seen clearly in Roberts’ genuinely surprising decision on Thursday forcefully upholding what remains of the Voting Rights Act following his previous demolition jobs on the same.

Both of the story versions of Roberts are descriptively correct except for a couple of big things. First, he is not actually a centrist/moderate, but in fact one of the most conservative jurists of the past century on a court in which several of the most conservative jurists since the dawn of human time now outflank him on the far right. This renders him a median, but not “moderate” voter, who is often on the losing side, and thus he often gets the “centrist” label.

On the institutionalist front he has also been taking a shellacking because a genuine institutionalist, faced with staggering ethical lapses and dark-money investments in judicial outcomes in his midst, would have at least feinted at doing something to right the ship of institutional credibility and legitimacy. He did not. Roberts has instead taken the position that anyone who criticizes the court simply hates the court, and also wants to hurt its members; a position taken elsewhere by dark money judicial shoppers and cynical justices who hate being criticized.

But if Roberts is neither a real moderate nor a real institutionalist, what he has consistently refused to be is a chump. And the Roberts who wrote the gobsmacking majority opinion in Allen v. Milligan, the term’s landmark voting rights case, is anything but a chump. For those of us who have noted that Roberts spent much of his early legal career fighting the Voting Rights Act, and spent much of his time on the court doing everything in his power to make race-conscious remedies look racist, Thursday’s paean to the vitality and centrality of the VRA in modern American life could make your eyeballs explode.

“Shortly after the Civil War, Congress passed and the States ratified the Fifteenth Amendment, providing that ‘[t]he right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged … on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude,’” Roberts writes in his opening. “In the century that followed, however, the Amendment proved little more than a parchment promise.” (Justice Kagan, call your office, the AI algorithm running our current simulated reality has confused you with the chief.)

He quotes, with approval the lower court finding that:

[P]laintiffs had carried their burden at the totality of circumstances stage. The Court observed that elections in Alabama were racially polarized; that “Black Alabamians enjoy virtually zero success in statewide elections”; that political campaigns in Alabama had been “characterized by overt or subtle racial appeals”; and that “Alabama’s extensive history of repugnant racial and voting-related discrimination is undeniable and well documented.

He sees no reason to disturb these findings. But it’s not that Roberts has suddenly fallen in love with the VRA in June of 2023. And it’s not even that he objects to doing the court’s voting rights dirty work on the shadow docket, which this court’s other conservatives were more than happy to do without him in February of 2022. No, it’s just that he objects and has always objected to shoddy lawyers lawyering shoddily.

As Mark Joseph Stern and I have argued for years, Roberts has a long pattern of balking when the court is being asked to do something that he would probably agree to do under other circumstances, when he is being asked to do so by way of really bad arguments or overreaching activists. We’ve been writing for years now that Roberts’ mantra on the occasions in which he often flips to join the liberal wing can be distilled down to “lie better to me.” That was the basis for his decision in the census citizenship case and his defection in the June Medical abortion case the year after. He is willing to go very, very far in the advancement of the conservative legal movement’s goals, but he won’t be an instrument of sloppy lawyers who ask the court do reckless things simply because they believe they have the votes to do it. In almost every case, John Roberts the Chief Justice will do everything that John Roberts the anti-voting rights activist ever wanted, but it needs to be brought to him by John Roberts-quality lawyers, not clowns in small cars. Oral arguments in Milligan revealed that what Alabama was asking the court to do was both vast and poorly reasoned. The chief by and large is always here for the vastness, but not generally for the phoning-it-in.

In another sense, Milligan is a perfect place for the chief justice to show off that even though he hated the amendments made to the VRA in the 1980s and worked very hard to scupper them, they are the law, and his is not to set aside the will of Congress. The high-mindedness at work here is such that it almost feels like it redeems everything Harlan Crow has done to tarnish the court this year. (Not quite!) And that Roberts throws in little zingers defending the principles of stare decisis is nothing short of epic, at a time in which other major precedents, like those pertaining to the environment, religion, and (yes) reproductive freedom and guns are mostly just smoky particulate matter now.

Indeed, going after Justice Clarence Thomas’ dissent, Roberts writes:

The principal dissent complains that “what the District Court did here is essentially no different from what many courts have done for decades under this Court’s superintendence….” That is not such a bad definition of stare decisis.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who voted with the majority to stop the better map from going into effect last year, is in some sense the bigger surprise here. His concurrence also presents itself as deferring to stare decisis at least with respect to interpreting a statute, although he includes language suggesting that Alabama could have won had it argued on alternative constitutional grounds. Citing Thomas’ dissent, Kavanaugh notes that “even if Congress in 1982 could constitutionally authorize race-based redistricting under §2 for some period of time, the authority to conduct race-based redistricting cannot extend indefinitely into the future. He acknowledges, though, that wasn’t actually a question before the court and thus dismisses it (for now). As others such as George Washington University Law School Professor Spencer Overton have noted, this is a concern, but maybe still a tomorrow one.

Ultimately, there is no doubt that given the Roberts Court’s long purposive march to eradicate any remedy for race-based vote suppression, today’s ruling is a jarring departure. (Let’s not forget, though, that long purposive march.) That this ruling—clearing the lowest possible bar of upholding decades of precedent to enshrine what was one of the most important and bipartisan civil rights achievements of the past 70 years—is recast as one of the biggest wins of the term for progressive values is a separate matter. But perhaps we have reached the part of the show where simply not being punched in the face over and over at the high court counts as a good day.

Still, for those inclined to separate out the threats posed by this court to the environment, to labor, to LGBTQ freedoms, and to women, or to say that maybe the war on voting rights is more vital than anything, recall both that Leonard Leo and other casual court shoppers continue to pour resources into the fight to suppress the vote as well. Indeed it was Leo who was, back in 2012, making sure that one of his groups—the Judicial Education Project—was filing amicus briefs in Shelby County v. Holder, just as he was directing that money be paid out by the same group, in secret, to a sitting justice’s wife. So yeah, when the machine that was built to shut down voting spits out an aberrant opinion that protects voting, it maybe doesn’t mean quite as much as you think it means.

If John Roberts, moderate, and John Roberts, institutionalist, showed up in Milligan, it may be less a repudiation of a whole career of anti-voting work product. It may simply be a repudiation of taking the six-justice supermajority at SCOTUS for granted. This isn’t exactly a basis for future hope. Nor is it proof that the court’s centrist principled institutionalists are in charge. It’s all much smaller than that. But it is a win nevertheless.