The Affirmative Action Ruling Distorts the History of Anti-Asian Discrimination

This is part of Opinionpalooza, Slate's coverage of the major decisions from the Supreme Court this June.

In many of the classes I teach as a university professor, the need for a discussion of race consciousness arises at some point during the semester. Usually, there are only two or three people of color in the room, and occasionally I’m the only one. Wouldn’t it be better if we stopped paying attention to a person’s race, a white student may ask, given the history of racism in our society? It’s a good question, the kind I welcome, one worth exploring with young people eager to learn more about others as well as about themselves.

Chief Justice John Roberts and five other conservative justices didn’t seem to benefit from such a lesson while they were students at their respective institutions of higher learning. With their ruling in SFFA v. Harvard and SFFA v. University of North Carolina on Thursday, they overturned decades of precedent upholding affirmative action by brandishing the simple logic of an earnest sophomore.

Ironically, in that ruling to overturn affirmative action in a challenge involving Asian American students claiming the institutions discriminated against them, the Supreme Court completely botches its critical discussion of another major anti-Asian discrimination case. “Eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it,” Roberts asserts in his opinion of the court, proceeding to quote one very specific precedent that holds that the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment applies “without regard of race, or color, or of nationality,” one that is “universal in [its] application.”

That precedent is Yick Wo v. Hopkins, a foundational case for constitutional law as the first Supreme Court case to apply the Equal Protection Clause. It’s worth understanding the history of the case to understand how the Roberts Court warped its meaning in SFFA v. Harvard and SFFA v. University of North Carolina. Yick Wo was a Chinese immigrant who arrived in California in 1861 and established a laundry business that he ran for more than twenty years. In 1885, he was imprisoned for violating a San Francisco city ordinance aimed at shuttering Chinese laundries. The next year, the court ruled that the targeted enforcement of the ordinance violated the constitutional rights of Yick Wo and Chinese laundrymen like him.

In addition to the importance of Yick Wo to equal protection cases since then—it has been cited more than 150 times—Roberts suggests that it has a special relationship to SFFA v. Harvard. He cites it four times in his opinion. Discriminating against Chinese people in the U.S. was wrong in the 19th century, and it is wrong now, he implies, when Harvard discriminates against Asian Americans with affirmative action. But Roberts himself is wrong when he associates the rationale behind affirmative action with the racist logic of anti-Chinese ordinances. Why?

This is the conversation I have with my students. Is paying attention to race, and then acting on that information, tantamount to racism? The answer, obviously, is no. The simple reason is that the rationale behind race consciousness isn’t always the same, despite what Chief Justice Roberts believes.

For example, consider redlining, the lending policy created by the Federal Housing Administration that racially segregated the country’s cities by marking certain districts—mostly non-white, predominantly Black—as undesirable and unworthy of financing. “What’s the rationale for this race conscious decision?” I ask. Students can take a moment to respond, but eventually one volunteers that it is the stereotype that Black people aren’t responsible members of a community. “Is it a moral or correct rationale?” I continue. They shake their heads no. A perceptive student sometimes adds that the reason can be boiled down to a single word: hate.

Now consider another race conscious community assembled by state actors—the Congressional Black Caucus. What’s the rationale behind it? Is it hatred of white people? Of course not. It doesn’t take long for undergraduates to agree that the CBC is conscious of race for an entirely different reason than were the architects and proponents of redlining. The rationale for its existence is not state-sponsored racism but fighting it. In fact, in 2020, one of its members, Rep. Yvette D. Clarke, sponsored House Resolution 829, whose purpose is “Acknowledging the history and lasting impact of the Federal Government-created problem of redlining and the responsibility of the Federal Government to address such impact.” So it is with affirmative action.

The remediating function of affirmative action was reborn in the 1960s, shortly before the Fair Housing Act of 1968, partly because redlining and housing inequality were widening the wealth gap between Black and white Americans, the children of white homeowners grooved into a much easier path to college. The G.I. Bill of Rights, which underwrote college educations and home mortgages for white veterans mainly, was affirmative action for whites, according to political scientist Ira Katznelson, producing generational wealth for many of those families.

These “gulf-sized gaps,” writes Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in her dissent to SFFA v. University of North Carolina (Jackson recused herself from SFFA v. Harvard), “have indisputably been passed down to the present day through the generations.”

Back to Yick Wo. The court’s opinion in that case struck down a law that was found to be “applied and administered by public authority with an evil eye and an unequal hand.” Yet this ruling didn’t mean that the law of the land was suddenly colorblind. In the same decade that it sided with Yick Wo, the U.S. also prosecuted a near-total exclusion of Chinese immigrants—the first immigration ban based on race—that lasted until 1943. Roberts disingenuously implies that colleges and universities, like Yick Wo’s persecutors, discriminate “with an evil eye and an unequal hand.” The record in the case and the history of affirmative action demonstrate this is not so.

Like the students rejected from Harvard and recruited by right-wing activist Edward Blum, Yick Wo is an Asian whose race Roberts has weaponized to advance his policy position of colorblindness. Yick Wo’s civil disobedience was a fight against white supremacy. The same is true of policies meant to ameliorate the effects of the worst discrimination faced by Black Americans, as laid out in devastating detail by Justice Jackson. The fights are of a piece. Black Americans struggled and died to win civil rights that paved the way for the 1965 Hart-Celler Act that ended a racist quota system, the abolition of which benefitted immigrant families like my own.

Roberts eschews such righteous race consciousness, knowingly conflating racism with fighting racism to enable his colorblind fantasy. His callow opinion of the court is sure to feed the confusion over what talking about race means in our politicized climate, endangering students and teachers alike, from elementary through graduate school.