The Pitiful Excuse Sheriffs Trot Out for Not Arresting White Shooters of Black Victims

Earlier this month, Ajike Owens, a Black mother of four, was gunned down in Ocala, Fla. in front of her 9-year-old son by a white neighbor who shot her from behind a door and then claimed self-defense. It took four days for the shooter, 58-year-old Susan Lorincz, to finally be arrested amidst growing media attention and public outrage. If this sounds familiar, it’s because to find a similar case, you only have to go back to April when unarmed teen, Ralph Yarl, was shot twice by 84-year-old Andrew Lester after ringing the doorbell of the Missouri home he thought his siblings were visiting. In that case, the shooter also wasn’t charged with any crime for four whole days.

Advertisement

While both cases spotlight the inequity of our justifiable use of force laws alongside our increasingly lax regulation of civilian firearm use, a critical element of the stories and others like them has gone largely underexplored. “Stand Your Ground” laws across the country are providing local law enforcement a handy excuse for hesitating to arrest white shooters whose targets are Black.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although both Lester and Lorincz claimed that they acted out of fear for their lives, invoking a right to “stand their ground,” compelling evidence suggests racist aggression played a role in each. And yet, in each case, it took several days for charges to be filed.

Cases like these point to a concerning pattern in rates of arrest following cases of allegedly “self-defensive” gun violence. Ralph Yarl’s shooter, Andrew Lester, was detained and questioned the night of the shooting, but was able to return home without being charged.

Advertisement

Ocala Sheriff Billy Woods, the primary law enforcement figure handling Owens’ shooting death, offered as a reason for the delayed arrest that Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law prevents police from making an immediate arrest if the shooter claims to have acted in fear for his or her life. Law enforcement will often follow this practice in cases with Black victims and white shooters, even in a case like Owen’s, where the shooter’s fear seems dubious. Owens and her children were outside Lorincz’s locked door, and Lorincz could have called the police if she truly felt endangered.

Related from Slate Alexander Sammon Outside Trump’s Arrest in Florida, One Man Was More Hated Than Any Other Read More

Comparing other cases reveals a pattern of delayed arrests after unarmed Black people have been killed by armed white people. Arrest hesitancy among law enforcement seems most prevalent in states like Florida, with provisions that make law enforcement officers liable for “wrongful arrests,” i.e. the arrest of shooters whom courts determine used force lawfully. While facially neutral, the “wrongful arrest” provisions can result in preferential treatment for white shooters who target Black people and then claim to have been in fear for their life. Law enforcement often delay arrests in cases where they believe the shooter has a chance of eventual acquittal. In 2018, Markeis McGlockton’s killer, Michael Drejka, remained free for almost a month. And George Zimmerman was not taken into custody until 44 days after he pursued and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. (Zimmerman was controversially acquitted, while Drejka was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law is the first of its kind and has served as a model for other states. As such, its “wrongful arrest” provision sets a dangerous precedent. Law enforcement in other states that lack such a stipulation often hesitate in making arrests because of the improper perception that “Stand Your Ground” requires an impossible burden of proof.

The racial implications can be stark. Compare for instance two stories of deadly “road rage” from Louisiana (a “Stand Your Ground” state) in 2016. The first is the shooting of retired New Orleans Saints star Will Smith by Cardell Hayes. Both men are Black, and Hayes was immediately arrested. Although he claimed to have acted in self-defense, Hayes was convicted. He is now awaiting a retrial after that conviction was vacated due to the non-unanimous jury verdict. In the second instance, former NFL player, Joe McKnight was shot by Ronald Gasser. Gasser, a white man, also claimed he shot in self-defense, and Sheriff Newell Normand didn’t arrest him for five whole days. Gasser’s conviction was also overturned due to the non-unanimous jury verdict, but he ultimately pled guilty to manslaughter before a retrial could be held.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

While law enforcement personnel claim that their hands are tied or that some homicides are “close calls,” requiring myriads of proof to justify an arrest, there is evidence to suggest they often use these “wrongful arrest” provisions as a shield, a viable excuse for failure to act on behalf of Black victims. In the recent case of Ajike Owens, the sheriff claimed that he could not arrest Lorincz until he was certain there was probable cause. Lorincz was charged only after prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump stepped up to represent Owens’ bereaved family.

The hypocrisy of “Stand Your Ground” laws comes into even clearer focus when we consider similar cases where the demographics of the victim and the perpetrator are somewhat flipped. When women—especially Black or low income women—defend themselves against violent partners, spouses, or ex-spouses in “Stand Your Ground” states, they are generally charged right away without concern for police liability. In the cases of Marissa Alexander and Callie Adams, for instance, law enforcement did not hesitate to make arrests. Both women claimed to have used force in self-defense—fearful that their abusive spouses would harm or kill them—and were nevertheless arrested the same day as the incident. They were charged with homicide and prosecuted, and both were exonerated years later.

These cases further suggest that there is scant evidence that law enforcement is in any real danger of being sued for “wrongful arrest.” Rather, the “Stand Your Ground” stipulation provides a pitiful but oft-repeated excuse for not arresting aggressive, trigger-happy white people until media attention and public pressure intervene.