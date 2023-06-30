Well! The last day of the court’s term was a lot.

Nothing like a little “bespoke, extra-textual prohibition on the large-scale cancellation of student debt” to kick things off.

The opinion that struck down Biden’s student debt relief plan is filled with Chief Justice John Roberts’ “obvious disdain for student debt relief,” Mark Joseph Stern writes—and it blows right past the giant problem with the case. He explains how “nothing this ‘textualist’ court decided in this case is because of the plain text of the statute” at all.

While the 6-3 decision cast the die, we also shouldn’t let Biden off the hook for his role in this mess, Alexander Sammon writes. He explains how the president mishandled the issue.

In response to the court’s decision, Biden announced two new programs to provide debt relief. Shirin Ali lays out what he’s promising to do next.

And David Shih examines how the affirmative action ruling distorts the history of anti-Asian discrimination.

Supremely sad

Before heading out for recess, the court dealt a devastating blow to LGBTQ+ nondiscrimination laws, allowing businesses to discriminate in certain circumstances under an unusual interpretation of the First Amendment. It is, as Justice Sonia Sotomayor put it, “a sad day in American constitutional law and in the lives of LGBT people.”

Stern breaks down the potential consequences of this decision.

The court also went to war against businesses it deems “woke.” “The result isn’t so much a loss for big business, but a win for conservative religion,” James Nelson, Micah Schwartzman, and Elizabeth Sepper argue.

Join us to debrief

Fox’s prime-time shuffle

Why did Fox News switch up its lineup, and what does it mean for 2024? Justin Peters unpacks what the network is really trying to do by giving Tucker Carlson’s old prime-time spot to Jesse Watters.

Airline chaos

Flying is chaos right now, and no one can agree on who’s to blame. Out of all the airlines, however, one stands out as the most incompetent. Nitish Pahwa digs into why United passengers had it the roughest.

Not the Diet Coke!

Hold on—what’s this about aspartame giving you cancer? Diet Coke zealot Dan Kois speaks to an expert on the study of risk about whether it is time to panic.

Wes Anderson, decoded

Why are Wes Anderson’s movies so artificial? And so deadpan? His latest film is a skeleton key that unlocks the answers, Sam Adams writes.

