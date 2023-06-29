The Supreme Court just bulldozed affirmative action as we know it. But Chief Justice John Roberts’ otherwise thunderous opinion carves out two loopholes—the strength of which are to be determined. Mark Joseph Stern explains what that could mean.

Justice Clarence Thomas sided with conservatives to overturn affirmative action—but he’s benefited from race-based preferences throughout his career. Joel Anderson walks us through how Thomas arrived at this moment.

And Dahlia Lithwick breaks down Ketanji Brown Jackson’s dissent, and what the newest justice sees that the others can’t.

Advertisement

Plus: Earlier this year, Peter Dreier, Richard D. Kahlenberg, and Melvin L. Oliver argued for how universities should approach college admissions to maximize diversity going forward, in a post–affirmative action world.

And now is a good time to go back and catch up on Slow Burn: Becoming Justice Thomas, hosted by Joel Anderson! You can start with the first episode here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Et tu, Rudy?

Rudy Giuliani has reportedly been interviewed under a “proffer agreement” with special counsel Jack Smith’s office, which is currently investigating Trump’s potential interference in the 2020 election. Does this mean Giuliani is about to flip against Trump? Robert Katzberg weighs the possibilities.

Tomato Girl Summer

Advertisement

A new micro-aesthetic has arrived, and it’s got roots in an old concept. Tariro Mzezewa breaks down the minitrend.

Wheel of consternation

Pat Sajak is one of the richest, longest-tenured men on television. So why is he so mad? Luke Winkie has some thoughts.

Get the bug spray

How worried should you be about those recent U.S.-based malaria cases? This happens from time to time. Shannon Palus shares everything you need to know.

Interview with a murderer

Mark O’Connell was driven by a desire to make sense of things when he set out to write a book about Malcolm Macarthur, one of the most notorious killers in the history of modern Ireland. “But you spend dozens and dozens of hours in a room with someone and they, in a way, become less clear,” he told Laura Miller. Read their full conversation about what the whole thing taught him about murder, justice, and true crime.

In our Grimace era

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

For decades, the nebulous purple blob was a nobody. Now he’s America’s sweetheart. What happened? Heather Schwedel investigates.

Oooh

Slate Plus is having a flash sale! If you sign up now, you’ll get your first year for just $29.

That includes:

• Complete coverage of this term’s major Supreme Court rulings from Slate’s jurisprudence team.

• Member-exclusive episodes of the new season of Slow Burn: Becoming Justice Thomas.

• Extra and extended episodes of Amicus, Slate’s podcast on the courts and the law.

• Unlimited reading on Slate.com and the Slate app.

• All of Slate’s podcasts ad-free.

Today, Slate is … * COMPLETELY BONKERS, FROM A HISTORIOLOGICAL STANDPOINT

…much like Fall Out Boy’s cover of “We Didn’t Start the Fire.” Here are 32 other things that are wrong with it!

Thanks so much for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow.