Lance Armstrong is trying to start a conversation about trans athletes and “fairness.” He’s asking the wrong questions and missing the big picture. “Efforts to keep trans athletes off teams that align with their identity never happen in a vacuum,” Alex Kirshner writes. He takes apart the big problem with Armstrong’s argument and highlights what’s really at stake.

Court-ing failure

Speaking of missing what’s really at stake: This week on Amicus, Anat Shenker-Osorio spoke with Dahlia Lithwick about how Democrats still have not figured out the right way to talk about abortion, Dobbs, or the Supreme Court.

A blow to corporate America

It’s the last week of the court’s term, and big opinions have been coming down—including in what Mark Joseph Stern calls a “sleeper case [that] has emerged as one of the most important decisions of the term.”

He explains how Justice Neil Gorsuch’s quirky originalism just “struck fear in the hearts of every corporate lawyer in the land.”

Plus: Rachel Barkin explains why Justices Jackson and Sotomayor were the lone dissenters in last week’s big free speech case, even though liberals view the case as a win.

And Lithwick takes a look at how the court just delivered a big fat rebuke to Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 claims.

Putin’s weakness exposed

The coup attempt revealed Russia’s fragility—and its neighbors are taking note, Daniel B. Baer writes.

Plus: A Russian politics expert explains what Putin’s circle is thinking about the failed coup now.

The real fast-fashion problem

An influencer recently went viral—not in a good way—for condoning fast-fashion titan Shein’s terrible labor practices. But there’s a bigger problem, Heather Tal Murphy writes: the persistent popularity of the Shein “haul.”

Barrier to entry

Online job applications exclude hundreds of thousands of Americans, Natalie Florence and Heather Ross write. They explain why these digital barriers make it excruciatingly hard to job hunt while homeless, and what could be done to fix it.

Kevin’s apology tour

“My Kevin” no longer? Kevin McCarthy accidentally hinted at reality on Tuesday when he suggested in an interview that Trump may not be the strongest candidate to win the 2024 election. Jim Newell explains how he’s paying for it now.

Duped!

The federal government says Amazon “duped millions of consumers”—and that’s just the beginning. Lizzie O’Leary spoke with Bloomberg antitrust reporter Leah Nylen about how the FTC is turning up the heat on Amazon, and what might come next.

Something more?

The cast of The Bear has said before that Syd and Carmy’s relationship is purely platonic, but their chemistry this season is hard to ignore. Are they really just friends, or is there romance in their future? Opinions abound! Nadira Goffe examines why this “will they or won’t they?” hits different.

Today, Slate is … * A CURSED GLASS KNICK-KNACK FROM OUTER SPACE

… much like the one Indiana Jones encountered back in the summer of ’08. Now that Harrison Ford has donned the fedora for one last adventure, you can find out what Dana Stevens thought of Indy’s last run.

Thanks so much for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow.