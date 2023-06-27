Good news! The Supreme Court rejected a legal theory that could have paved the way for state legislatures to subvert U.S. election results. “It is indeed a cause for celebration,” Richard L. Hasen writes.

But there’s a catch: “the Supreme Court has now set itself up, with the assent of the liberal justices, to meddle in future elections, perhaps even deciding the outcome of future presidential elections (as it has done in the past).” Whew! He explains how that could play out in the future, and the potential ramifications for U.S. democracy.

Advertisement

The decision in Moore v. Harper also tells us something else, Mark Joseph Stern writes: John Roberts has wrested back control of the court.

Plus: Dahlia Lithwick and Stern explain why the timing of Samuel Alito’s private jet scandal couldn’t be more damning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’re still waiting on some big decisions to come down this week—on the fate of Biden’s student debt relief plan, affirmative action, and anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination. Make sure to sign up for our Opinionpalooza newsletter so you don’t miss anything!

No forking way

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is holding a health policy roundtable with a doctor who claims the COVID vaccine makes forks stick to your body (and gives you great cell reception at the same time). Ben Mathis-Lilley set out to test her theory—read to the end for a surprise!

Advertisement

It all really begs the question: “Fucking magnets, how do they work?”

Plus: Luke Winkie casts a critical eye to RFK Jr.’s shirtless bench-press and pushup videos. What, exactly, is the yoked candidate trying to tell us?

A muddled message

Advertisement

Advertisement

GOP presidential candidates have no idea how to talk about abortion right now. The right to abortion is only getting more popular among voters. At the same time, Republican candidates are only getting more extreme. Jim Newell breaks down the problems this poses for the party heading into 2024.

A Hollywood who’s who

In its second season, The Bear has nailed the art of the celebrity cameo—and seemingly all of Hollywood is banging down its door. Nadira Goffe takes a look at all the stars who show up.

Main Character Syndrome

Which Sex and the City character are you? Luke Winkie has a fresh answer to an age-old question: Everyone is totally a Carrie.

The man at my door

One day, Pamela Gwyn Kripke slipped a note under her loud neighbor’s door. Only later did she learn her mistake. She shares the story of the human tragedy that was brewing above her apartment, and why that note still haunts her.

Today, Slate is … * SIMPLY LOOKING FOR GUIDANCE IN GETTING PUMPED

…much like generations of innocent Americans who, Hamilton Nolan argues, have been misled by the exercise-machine industry. Read on to find out why he thinks you should ditch them all.

Thanks so much for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow.