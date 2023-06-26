What exactly is going on in Russia now, after Yevgeny Prigozhin’s failed coup attempt over the weekend? It’s still hard to say, but we have a few perspectives to help you figure it out.

Viola Gienger gives us a rundown of the latest developments Monday and what we know about the Wagner Group mercenary force’s status now.

You can also read Fred Kaplan’s initial assessment from shortly after the coup was called off: Whatever happens next, it’s a sign Putin’s control is slipping.

And What Next digs into the potential lasting ramifications.

The liberal who doomed Roe

Forget Samuel Alito. It was John Hart Ely’s work that really underpinned the decision that overturned Roe v. Wade this time last year.

Caitlin B. Tully reevaluates Ely’s legacy, and explains why it matters enormously to what’s next for constitutional law.

What is Zuck thinking?

Mark Zuckerberg has seemingly taken Elon Musk up on his invitation to fight. What’s in it for him? Sam Graham-Felsen has a few ideas.

Not so silenced!

Adam Schiff got censured—and now the California congressman is fundraising off of it like it’s going out of style.

It’s such a good thing for him that it almost seems like Kevin McCarthy was helping him on purpose, Alexander Sammon writes. He breaks down what could be going on here.

Porn patriot

Louisiana’s anti-porn law is wrecking perfectly normal adult sex lives. Heather Schwedel spoke to Elizabeth Hanson, a military wife who is standing up for her constitutional right to watch porn while her husband is away (and when he’s not, too), about why she decided to take up the cause.

Indiana Jones’ last stand

Dr. Jones is back for a contractually mandated fifth adventure. So how is it? Sure, this sequel may be unnecessary, Dana Stevens writes—but she quite enjoyed watching Indy travel around with Fleabag, punching Nazis.

A long COVID quandary

Is long COVID linked to mental illness? The research is preliminary. The topic is charged. But the question has a very real basis, Grace Huckins writes. She looks at what makes the topic so tricky, and why it’s important to talk about it anyway.

Join us live!

If you’re in Washington, D.C., join Emily, John, and David for a live taping filled with their signature discussion, banter, and bickering. Featuring special guest Maryland Gov. Wes Moore!

Today, Slate has … * GROWING CURIOSITY ABOUT THE OUTSIDE WORLD

… much like the protagonist of I’m a Virgo, Boots Riley’s new absurdist comedy that takes on themes of race and class. Tyler Austin Harper calls it “not only hilarious but also one of the most politically radical shows on television.”

One thing we’re particularly curious about: Why is Kevin McCarthy nibbling on this baby’s hand?

In case you’re curious, too: Sol Werthan took a look at what is going on here.

Thanks so much for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow.