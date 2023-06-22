It’s more fun via email (promise). This article first appeared in our Slatest evening newsletter, which seeks to surface the best pieces published across Slate’s digital and audio journalism. We publish it there to help you cut to the chase at the end of each day. To get it in your inbox, along with more of the best work we published that day, sign up below.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is really running for the Democratic nomination. And “if we’re going to take Kennedy seriously as a candidate—which polls suggest we must—it’s worth looking at his beliefs, beyond just his general anti-vaccine stance,” Molly Olmstead writes. She sorts through six of the wild claims he’s made without evidence.

Plus: Jacob Silverman looks at what the powerful men backing RFK Jr. really want—Elon Musk and David Sacks among them.

“Little bitch”-gate

Did you hear? Marjorie Taylor Greene called Lauren Boebert a “little bitch” on the floor of the House. Yikes! But as much as this might seem like simple tawdry gossip, the incident actually tells us something about the way Washington works now, Ben Mathis-Lilley writes. What a time to be alive!

An outright tragedy

Clarence Thomas’ latest criminal justice ruling is an outright tragedy, Leah Litman writes. Because of this opinion, people with illegal convictions and sentences—people who are legally innocent—will be stuck in prison for no good reason. She explains why Jones v. Hendrix is emblematic of everything that’s wrong with this court.

Plus: Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern discuss how Thomas and Alito may be losing their fellow conservatives.

Lies, damned lies, and gig work

Companies like Uber and DoorDash always say they can’t pay their workers more. But that’s not really true, Terri Gerstein writes.

Plane clash

Two of America’s biggest airlines are battling it out—and making members of Congress pick sides. It’s a corporate dogfight, but the story’s got layers! Jim Newell peels those layers back for us.

Sub safety

Why wasn’t the OceanGate submersible that got lost at sea (and likely imploded, we learned today) subject to federal safety checks? Dennis Fan explains what’s behind the lack of regulations, and what can be done to fix it.

Paradise lost

Some lesbians once had a radical idea for the future. As part of Slate’s Not Quite Pride series, Allison Miller goes down a rabbit hole to learn more about a fringe separatist movement that wanted to take over the world, one chromosome at a time.

