This article first appeared in our Slatest evening newsletter, which seeks to surface the best pieces published across Slate's digital and audio journalism.

On the one hand, Trump is, in the words of Ben Mathis-Lilley, “the most high-profile wingnut (and loser) in U.S. politics.” On the other, if you examine his individual political positions of late, there’s a strange pattern that emerges: Trump’s taking stances that put him to the left of his GOP primary opponents on a number of issues. What’s going on here? Mathis-Lilley has some educated guesses.

Plus: Dahlia Lithwick and Michael Podhorzer look at how Democrats have upheld political norms and Republicans have violated them in recent years. “Why is this happening?” they ask. “Is it that Democrats are virtuous and Republicans are hypocrites? Or that Republicans are strategic and Democrats are chumps?” They propose a more useful way to think about it.

On queer despair

Amid an onslaught on LGBTQ+ rights, many don’t want to face the emotion ruling this moment. Evan Urquhart writes about why it’s so important not to look away from queer despair.

WSJ, WTF

The Wall Street Journal did a curious thing last night: It preemptively published an opinion piece from a sitting U.S. Supreme Court justice defending himself against a journalistic investigation that had not even come out yet. Ben Mathis-Lilley breaks down what happened, and pokes holes in Justice Samuel Alito’s tortured logic.

Shady Ron

Ronny D appears to be playing it fast and loose with campaign finance laws! Alexander Sammon examines the Florida governor’s eyebrow-raising relationship with his super PACs.

Really, New York?!

Luke Winkie got a ticket for biking on the sidewalk for, like, two blocks, max. Come with him as he contemplates the mercurial chaos of traffic justice.

Plus: Dan Kois explains how an e-bike changed his life—and one could change yours, too!

Race against time

Why is it so hard to look away from the story of the submersible lost at sea? Shannon Palus thoughtfully unpacks the layered feelings the coverage brings up.

The church of Killer Mike

To mark the release of Killer Mike’s new solo album, Jack Hamilton traces his unlikely journey from underground hero to controversial activist and fortysomething superstar.

Other than Anita

In the season finale of Slow Burn: Becoming Justice Thomas, Joel Anderson takes us through the confirmation hearing. He gets into the behind-the-scenes of what happened—and what didn’t happen, hearing from some of the women who were prepared to testify about their old boss’ behavior, but were never called to the stand. Listen here, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Today, Slate is… * SOMETIMES “SALTE”

Hey, however you want to search for us, we don’t mind! Google (or your search engine of choice) will probably get you to Slate dot com just fine.

But if you’re wondering why.your.searches.all.look.like.this all of a sudden, Dan Kois is here to shed light on the maddening iPhone keyboard design that’s probably tripping you up.

Thanks so much for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow.