In the face of mounting right-wing attacks on LGBTQ+ people, Pride doesn’t feel the same this year.

“Pride is the rare holiday where how you’re supposed to feel about it is right there in the name. This time of year, we are supposed to be proud: proud of our LGBTQ+ identities, proud of our history of protest and progress, proud of our diverse and paradigm-shifting contributions to culture and the arts,” J. Bryan Lowder writes. “But this year, I’m having trouble getting into the spirit of the season. I still feel proud of all of those things in principle, sure, but I also feel … really scared. And angry. Frustrated and betrayed. Pissed off and paranoid.”

So this week, we’re presenting Not Quite Pride, a special series exploring how LGBTQ+ people are really feeling this June, amid the first “state of emergency” the Human Rights Campaign has declared in its 40 years of existence.

Delilah Friedler writes about what it was like to transition in rural Tennessee, and the impossible choices many queer people living in rural America face.

And Leo Herrera looks at one way the queer community is fighting back against Ron DeSantis this summer. (It begins with a whole lot of sex.)

Plus: Don’t miss Christina Cauterucci’s essay on the troubling implications of the changes to corporate Pride.

2024 looms

﻿Brace yourselves! Another presidential race is coming into view.

Aymann Ismail spoke to New York Times podcast host Astead W. Herndon about whether Trump’s “inevitability” is cracking, what Democrats and Republicans have been saying in private, and Ron DeSantis’ real chances.

Plus: Dahlia Lithwick looks at how it seems—could it be?!—that a small segment of the GOP is stepping back from the brink.

And Ben Mathis-Lilley sees how the Hunter Biden plea news is playing in Trumpland.

Originalism’s big flaw

﻿In a recent Supreme Court opinion, Clarence Thomas dedicated a lengthy footnote to attacking Gregory Ablavsky’s dissertation research. His criticisms reveal a disturbing fact about originalism’s flaws, Ablavsky himself writes.

Heartbreaking math

﻿How would you text your family if you were charged by the minute?

That’s what people in North Carolina prisons have to ask themselves—they’re charged for every minute they want to look at family photos or read messages from friends. Incarcerated journalist Lyle C. May writes about the real cost of the shift to profit-based digital communication—and yes, he had to get through this terrible digital system to do so.

Days of yore

﻿What did people even do after work, before cellphones? Dan Kois is here to regale us with stories from a different era.

Under the sea

﻿The disappearance of the Titan submersible with passengers onboard has put the idea of submarine tourism on many people’s radars for the first time. It’s actually a booming business (at least for now). Shannon Palus takes a look at the burgeoning field.

Trader Oooh’s

﻿You’re not imagining it: Trader Joe’s employees are boning each other. Join Luke Winkie as he investigates the “sort of quivering horniness in the air” between the Tomato Feta Soup and the Mango Jicama Slaw.

Bugs so … gone

﻿TikTok has brought back Skin So Soft as bug repellent. But does it work? If you want to slather yourself in bath oil instead of DEET, Shannon Palus breaks down what it will do for you.

Today Slate is … BOBBING ALONG JUST ABOVE WATER LEVEL*

… in the “ocean of unresolved problems” that is contemporary America. Ben Mathis-Lilley writes about how the classified documents prosecution is great and all, but it’s kind of a reminder of how everything else…does not work very well.

