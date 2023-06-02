Want more quizzes? Don’t get crabby. We’ve got you covered.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is jurisprudence editor Jeremy Stahl.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Stahl? Good luck!

Winston Churchill gifted a half-smoked cigar to a Moroccan official in 1944 after attending a dinner party. Stored in a glass jar since, the stogie is being put up for auction by the late owner’s family on June 16. The buyer may find enough DNA to clone their own “British Bulldog.” Where there’s smoke, there’s the Slate News Quiz.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.