Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science. At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is vice president of audio Alicia Montgomery.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Montgomery? Good luck!

The drama over finding a new host for Jeopardy! was sorely lacking in the naming of a replacement for the retiring Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune. In case you haven’t already heard, the new host will be RY_N S_ _CR_ST. It’s no harm, no vowel in the Slate News Quiz.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.

Please enable Javascript in your browser to view Slate interactives.