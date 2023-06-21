Samuel Alito Confirms He Ruled on Case Involving Billionaire Who Gave Him Free Flight on Private Plane

Early on Tuesday evening, the Wall Street Journal published an opinion piece by conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito titled “ProPublica Misleads Its Readers: The publication levels false charges about Supreme Court recusal, financial disclosures and a 2008 fishing trip.” (ProPublica is a nonprofit online “newsroom” that covers matters of public interest; it’s the publication that recently reported that Justice Clarence Thomas has been treated to a number of luxury vacations by billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow.)

The piece was unusual for a few reasons. For one, it is rare (and may in fact be unprecedented) for a sitting Court justice to attack a media outlet in print—or to engage in any kind of published advocacy at all. (The judicial branch of the federal government, at least in theory, operates independently of public opinion.)

For another, the “false charges” that the headline referred to as having been “leveled” hadn’t actually been put in print. According to a note preceding the piece, the Journal’s editorial board offered Alito space to preemptively respond to allegations that he believed ProPublica would be making against him on the basis of questions sent to him by two reporters from the outlet last Friday. Confusingly, the Journal piece was still written as if its readers had already read an accusatory exposé about Alito. “I had no obligation to recuse in any of the cases that ProPublica cites,” Alito wrote, despite those cases not having been cited anywhere at all when his piece was published.

Ultimately, though, one could reverse-engineer the broad outline of the situation from Alito’s defense of his actions—and, at 11:49 p.m. ET, ProPublica did post its piece. What seems to be agreed on is that the justice flew to Alaska for a fishing trip in 2008 on a private jet belonging to billionaire hedge fund manager and Republican donor Paul Singer, but didn’t report the flight as a gift. He then failed to recuse himself—and ruled in Singer’s favor—in a 2014 Supreme Court case called Republic of Argentina vs. NML Capital that concerned an offshoot of Singer’s hedge fund, Elliott Management.

Alito writes in the Journal—not entirely convincingly, one might argue—that he had no obligation to disclose the flight and could not have been expected to recuse himself.

He states first that the disclosure instructions that he was subject to in 2008 didn’t require him to report any hospitality offered to him at a “facility” owned by an individual, then argues that “in ordinary and legal usage,” the word “facility” is understood to encompass “means of transportation.” To put that more directly, Alito is arguing that an airplane flight is a facility, a claim he supports by—among other things—quoting a dictionary entry that lists “transportation facilities” as a category of facility. (Which, in this context, would seem to mean airports, not airplane flights.)

Alito further implies that the flight he took did not have any value because he used “what would have otherwise been an unoccupied seat”:

Mr. Singer and others had already made arrangements to fly to Alaska when I was invited shortly before the event, and I was asked whether I would like to fly there in a seat that, as far as I am aware, would have otherwise been vacant.

Would it be legal help oneself unilaterally to food on display at 10:59 p.m. in a pizzeria that closed at 11 p.m.? It would have otherwise been unused, right?

Finally, Alito claims that he didn’t know that Singer had an interest in the 2014 NML Capital case and that he (Alito) had “no good reason to be aware” of Singer’s connection to it. The word good is bearing a ton of weight there, given that Singer’s involvement in the dispute (by way of his and Elliott’s control of NML Capital) was the subject of international news in 2012 when NML seized a tall ship—like, an old-fashioned boat with big old sails—that belongs to the Argentine navy. It was one of the funnier international conflicts in recent memory (although apparently it’s not in Samuel Alito’s memory).

In any case, the venue of Alito’s strange piece—the facility, as it were!—is interesting in and of itself. It was the Wall Street Journal’s opinion section that published a curious, and now-notorious, April 2022 editorial that included eyebrow-raisingly prescient speculation about negotiations between judges who were, at the time, deciding whether to overturn Roe v. Wade. A person close to those justices—like, very, very, very close—had to have been the editorial board’s source. Now we know at least one person they’re in touch with at 1 First St. NE.