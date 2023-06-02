Is Ron DeSantis Forgetting the Way His Wife Wants Him to Pronounce His Name?

Here’s an odd thing about Ron DeSantis: He doesn’t seem to have a consistent way to pronounce his own last name.

This is something Florida reporters have been tracking for at least a few years now. But this week, national reporters—especially Axios, which tracked the inconsistencies between his use of “Dee-Santis” versus “Duh-Santis”—really seemed to take note. And the reporting generated a bit of a news cycle by catching the attention of the former president of the United States.

“Have you heard that ‘Rob’ DeSanctimonious wants to change his name, again,” Donald Trump wrote recently on TruthSocial, in one of 19 posts he shared about DeSantis over the course of 24 hours. “He is demanding that people call him DeeeSantis, rather than DaSantis. Actually, I like ‘Da’ better, a nicer flow, so I am happy he is changing it. He gets very upset when people, including reporters, don’t pronounce it correctly. Therefore, he shouldn’t mind, DeSanctimonious?”

But it wasn’t just a social media talking point. A Trump campaign spokesperson told Axios that the waffling proved DeSantis was a “phony.” He added: “If you can’t get your name right, how can you lead a country?”

DeSantis found himself pestered on the topic multiple times this week, leading him to snap at his rival, calling the posts “petty” and “juvenile.” Asked how to pronounce his name by a reporter, he dismissed the question. “These stupid things. Listen, the way to pronounce my last name: winner.”

DeSantis, asked how to pronounce his name by @steinhauserNH1, says "it’s ridiculous. These stupid things. Listen, the way to pronounce my last name – winner."



My report w/ @SophiaCai99 this amhttps://t.co/XL8dTTWrdB pic.twitter.com/ZCpQgtZ49E — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 2, 2023

I’m not one to say which version is better. It’s DeSantis’ name, and I suppose he has every right to pronounce it however he wants. But Donald Trump has things wrong. He’s not trying to make “Dee-Santis” happen. It’s the other way around.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, which raised the question of the pronunciation back in 2018 when DeSantis was first running for governor, he was “Dee-Santis” as a teenager. In his earliest gubernatorial ads and media appearances he was clearly “Dee.” Back then, it seems, his campaign was less defensive about the controversy and told the Times, “He uses Dee-Santis.”

In recent weeks, he’s heavily favored “Duh-Santis.” It was a name he came to favor more heavily over the course of his political career. Notably, as Axios pointed out, when DeSantis was sworn in for his second term in January, Florida’s chief justice pronounced his name with “Dee,” and DeSantis repeated with “Duh.”

So why make the change? And why not simply clarify, publicly, which name he prefers?

Well, it seems there might be some marital politics coming into play here. In a recent profile of Casey DeSantis, the candidate’s strategically savvy wife, Politico credited her influence with the sudden shift:

She also, it seems, got her husband to change the way he says his family name. “Dee-Santis,” he would say up until around that point, [the 2018 election]. It’s how he always said it. She, on the other hand, would soften that first syllable.

And in the 2018 Tampa Bay Times article, Casey was a clear suspect for the change, noting that in one TV spot in which the couple touted the governor’s love for Donald Trump, she (and the ad’s voice-over) pronounced it “Duh.” (Meanwhile, in an ad that ran later in the cycle, DeSantis stuck with “Dee.”) The Times took this theory to DeSantis’ comms:

We asked DeSantis campaign Communications Director Stephen Lawson to straighten out the Dee/Deh conundrum. It had become the source of debate in our newsroom. “It’s also been a little controversial for us on the campaign trail,” Lawson confessed. But Casey Dee-Santis seems to use Deh-Santis, right? Pause. “Yes,” Lawson allowed.

There are a couple theories as to why Casey would push for the change. Most plausibly, it seems to be a strategic effort to sound more down-to-earth, red meat American. “Dee-Santis” isn’t hard for the American tongue, but Trump is right that it doesn’t roll quite as easily. In this case, the campaign might want to avoid copping to the change—or going on record for either pronunciation—simply because it’s, well, a little embarrassing to bend on something simply to appease American xenophobia.

But there’s also a tiny chance Casey wants to head off any potential authenticity policing: Axios quoted a professor of Italian studies who found “Dee-Santis” a somewhat baffling choice given the spelling of his name, claiming it would make more sense for “DiSantis.” The logical “DeSantis” would be either the Americanized “Duh-Santis” or the more Italian “Day-Sahn-tees.”

Still, the narrative that the governor moved from DeeSantis to DuhSantis isn’t quite right. It hasn’t been one simple, linear transition. In his recent video announcing his presidential campaign, for example, he went with his old-fashioned “Dee.”

So why the jumbled up pronunciations?

We can only speculate here, but it’s possible DeSantis is trying to deflect attention from a calculated name change. Or maybe he’s simply messing up! Or perhaps he’s occasionally questioning his own resolve in changing something so central to his identity for purely political reasons. What seems clear is that if it’s this last explanation, it shows who has the more ruthless instincts. Casey, for her part, has never wavered.