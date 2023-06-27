RFK Jr. to Hold Event With Doctor Who Says COVID Vaccine Makes Forks Stick to Your Body

Insurgent Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is holding an online health policy roundtable Tuesday night. Longtime Ohio political reporter Darrel Rowland notes that one of the participants in the event is Sherri Tenpenny, an osteopathic doctor whose provocative testimony to the Ohio House Health Committee made national news in June 2021:

ICYMI...Ohio doc whose license is under challenge now part of Dem prez candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr's health policy roundtable this week

D.O. Sherri Tenpenny testified at state legislative panel that 5G turned those w/COVID vax into human magnets https://t.co/5Uwo4MXBIu — Darrel Rowland (@darreldrowland) June 26, 2023

These were Tenpenny’s comments about the vaccine, as documented in the Columbus Dispatch at the time:

“I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures all over the internet of people who have had these shots and now they’re magnetized,” Tenpenny, of Middleburg Heights in Cuyahoga County, said. “You can put a key on their forehead, it sticks. You can put spoons and forks all over and they can stick because now we think there is a metal piece to that.”

There’s a lot to like here. First, the confidence that her audience is already familiar with photographs of people who have become “magnetized.” Second, the use of the 2020s strategy-jargon term piece—roughly speaking, a new way to say aspect, thing, or stuff —in an assertion about how vaccines can turn a person into a magnet. And finally, of course, the premise itself—that the COVID-19 vaccine causes its recipients to become magnetized such that forks and spoons stick to their body.

Scientific integrity, however, calls for testing Dr. Tenpenny’s hypothesis experimentally before concluding that Ohio regulators’ ongoing effort to revoke her medical license is justified—or that her online course “Covid Shots: A Year in Review and Analysis of Upcoming Shots and Boosters,” is not worth paying $229 for.

Having previously received three doses of the COVID vaccine—and, presumably, being surrounded constantly by 5G space rays—your author is a qualified subject and will measure the extent of his vaccine-onset magnetism by placing his head in a silverware drawer.

The results:

Surprising and chilling, but undeniable. Indeed, RFK Jr.’s claims—and his candidacy itself—may prove to be more formidable than many of those in the media and medical establishments initially suspected.