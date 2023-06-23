Red States Just Lost Big at the Supreme Court

This is part of Opinionpalooza, Slate’s coverage of the major decisions from the Supreme Court this June. We’re working to change the way the media covers the Supreme Court. Sign up for the pop-up newsletter to receive our latest updates, and support our work when you join Slate Plus.

On Friday, the Supreme Court delivered an overdue message to red states: quit wielding the federal courts as a weapon against President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. The court’s 8–1 decision in U.S. v. Texas is a rebuke to the Republican attorneys general battling the Biden administration, most prominently the now-impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. It also rebuffs the conservative lower courts attempting to transfer control over the southern border from the executive branch to federal judges. The red-state brigade and its black-robed allies who’ve worked together to obstruct the Biden administration from week one have suffered an embarrassing and lopsided defeat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Texas is the latest in a long line of cases designed to give a handful of Republican-appointed district court judges sweeping authority over immigration law. It was initiated by Paxton (who has since been impeached over allegations of bribery and corruption), joined by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, and supported by 21 other red states. This challenge took aim at the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement guidelines, which prioritized the arrest and removal of certain unauthorized immigrants—those who are suspected of terrorism, convicted of felonies, or caught entering the country very recently.

DHS has far too few resources to go after every single noncitizen who qualifies for deportation, so the agency has no choice but to prioritize the removal of some groups over others. It has exercised this “enforcement discretion” for decades, under Democratic and Republican presidents alike. Yet Paxton asserted that the enforcement guidelines violated a federal law that says DHS “shall” arrest a broader swath of noncitizens, leaving no room for discretion. He shopped his case to Judge Drew Tipton, a Donald Trump appointee who had already issued the very first nationwide injunction against Biden during the president’s first week in office.

Advertisement

Tipton is one of several Trump-appointed district court judges who specializes in issuing decrees (called “universal injunctions” or “vacaturs”) that block a Biden administration policy across the entire country. He sits in the single-judge division of Victoria, Texas. So when Paxton files suit in Victoria, he is guaranteed to draw Tipton. And when he draws Tipton, he is guaranteed to win. That’s what happened here: Tipton issued a decision in Paxton’s favor, ruling that DHS’ priority guidelines are “unlawful” and purporting to “vacate” them on a nationwide basis. The increasingly lawless U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit refused to stay his decision.

Advertisement

Related from Slate Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern Alito and Thomas Might Be Losing Their Fellow Conservatives Read More

When the Biden administration appealed to the Supreme Court, it centered its arguments on a threshold question: Does Texas even have standing to sue? The court has long held that, to establish standing, a plaintiff must show a “concrete injury” that’s caused by the defendant and “redressable by a court order.” Tipton held that the DHS guidelines would injure Texas by letting noncitizens remain in the state and commit “more crimes.” He claimed that invalidating the guidelines would “directly” decrease in the number of these “criminal aliens,” which sufficed to give Texas standing.

Advertisement

To which the Supreme Court said on Friday: no. Justice Brett Kavanaugh authored the majority opinion, which won the votes of Justices John Roberts, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Kavanaugh explained that there is no “precedent, history, or tradition of courts ordering the executive branch” to “make more arrests or bring more prosecutions.” Rather, the Supreme Court has held that plaintiffs cannot establish standing by challenging an “exercise of enforcement discretion over whether to arrest or prosecute.” That’s especially true in “the immigration context,” where the president’s power to “enforce federal law” is intertwined with his constitutional prerogative over foreign policy. In this area, the president must “balance many factors when devising arrest and prosecution policies.” And courts simply have no “meaningful standards for assessing those policies.” So the states have no “judicial cognizable interest” that the courts can redress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

That holding will wipe out not only Tipton’s decision, but several other pending cases that challenge to DHS’ enforcement priorities. That’s a major victory for the Biden administration, which should no longer be bedeviled by these lawsuits. What’s more, language in the majority opinion suggests that red state lawsuits against other Biden policies are in serious trouble, as well. Kavanaugh cast doubt upon Massachusetts v. EPA, the 2007 decision that Republican attorneys general have used to justify all of their suits against Biden. Massachusetts said that states deserve “special solicitude” in standing analysis because of their “quasi-sovereign interests.” But Kavanaugh not-so-subtly noted the many “disagreements” with that logic. The justice also wrote that states do not have standing to challenge federal policies just because they “generate indirect effects” on a state’s “revenues” or “spending.” This theory, too, lies at the heart of many red state lawsuits, which frequently allege that the cost of imprisoning noncitizens or giving them driver’s licenses is, by itself, enough to establish standing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So while Kavanaugh insisted that his holding was “narrow,” its reasoning should prove fatal to red state lawsuits that rely on the same theories that he shot down here. For instance: Red states have attacked the Biden administration’s efforts to “parole” specific groups of noncitizens, allowing them to remain in the country while their claims are adjudicated. Trump-appointed judges have issued nationwide injunctions purporting to block these rules. (One judge wrote that “the Southwest Border has been out of control for the past 2 years” and suggested that a “surge” of “aliens” was poised to invade the country.) Red states have also urged Trump-appointed judges to shred Biden’s asylum policies, with considerable success. Yet in both contexts, the states’ theory of standing rests on the idea that the presence of noncitizens within their borders harms their treasures and other “quasi-sovereign interests.” If those arguments are null, as per Kavanaugh’s ruling on Friday, the states have nothing else to stand on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Remarkably, Kavanaugh’s opinion did not go far enough for three conservatives. In a concurring opinion joined by Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas, Justice Neil Gorsuch expressed a desire to cut off all these lawsuits at the knees by stripping judges of the power to halt Biden’s policies in the first place. The justice asserted that federal law bars district courts from issuing injunctions against many immigration policies, or attempting to “vacate” them nationwide. Gorsuch cast serious doubt on the legality of any “universal” injunction or “vacatur,” writing that these decrees “strain our separation of powers,” allow “individual judges to act more like a legislature,” and “encourage parties to engage in forum shopping.”

If just two liberal justices agree with Gorsuch’s critique, then there will be five votes to rein in out-of-control judges like Drew Tipton and Matthew Kacsmaryk. Still, it is understandable, that the liberals took the narrower route in this case: If the court abolishes nationwide injunctions now, they will be unavailable to use against the next Republican president, regardless of how brazenly he violates the law. It makes sense that the three progressive justices might want to keep this powerful remedy in their toolkit for extreme scenarios in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kavanaugh and Gorsuch’s emphatic denunciations of boundless standing for red states garnered a collective eight votes; only Alito dissented, expressing his usual contempt for immigrants, the Biden administration, and any legal theory that limits his power to own the libs. That 8–1 outcome raises a question, though: Why did the court refuse to stay Tipton’s decision a year ago, keeping it on hold during this appeal? Sotomayor, Kagan, Jackson, and Barrett would have stayed Tipton’s ruling, but the five men kept it alive. Four of those men—Roberts, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, and Thomas—later determined that Tipton never even had jurisdiction to hear the case. A cynic might say that these justices wanted to stick it to the Biden administration for an extra year before finally imposing some real law on this whole mess.

But that’s ancient history. What matters now is that eight justices have signaled to the Ken Paxtons of the country that red states can no longer bullshit their way to standing before a hand-picked Trump judge. Will lower courts listen? Some, maybe—though certainly not the 5th Circuit, which only gets more defiant when SCOTUS puts it in timeout. U.S. v. Texas is not the end of red states’ weaponization of the judiciary against Biden. But it puts them on notice that their reign of terror over immigration policy has approached its expiration date.