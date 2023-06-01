This is part of Opinionpalooza, Slate’s coverage of the major decisions from the Supreme Court this June. Support our work!

Last week, Slate took a close look at how the media covers the Supreme Court, and how we could do better. The package, called “Disorder in the Court,” culminated in a live Amicus show to dissect what we found, and try to set us up better for this end-of-term. One of our chief conclusions was that we tend to talk about decisions in a vacuum, as if they came from nowhere, and the only interesting thing about them is their legal reasoning. But the specifics of the doctrine are only a teeny part of the story. During the live show, each of our panelists tried to tell the backstory of three of the most important cases that the court will decide this June—cases about affirmative action, voting rights, and anti-gay discrimination.

Below is Jay Willis’ contextualization of the voting rights case, Merrill v. Milligan. For full background on this case, read a piece in Slate by one of the plaintiffs. Listen to the full live show here, read Mark Joseph Stern’s background of the anti-gay discrimination case here, and read Elie Mystal on affirmative action here. These transcripts have been edited and condensed for clarity.

Merrill v. Milligan is a case about redistricting in Alabama. More specifically, it’s about Alabama Republicans’ responsibility to provide Black Alabamians with what’s known as a meaningful opportunity to elect representatives of their choice. This concept flows from the Voting Rights Act, which acknowledges that in many states in this country, voting is racially polarized.

The way the Voting Rights Act deals with this is it contemplates majority-minority districts—districts in which Black Alabamians comprise a majority so that they can elect who they want. For context, so you can understand how serious and how grimly predictive this is, the number of Black candidates who have won a congressional election in a majority white district in Alabama is zero. So, Merrill is about how many of these majority-minority districts there need to be. Is the answer two, or is the answer one?

I’m going to cut it off there because I don’t think you need to go much further into the technical intricacies of this particular case. What I want reporting to focus on is Milligan’s place in just this unrelenting series of cases that the Supreme Court has handed down, especially over the past 10 years, since Shelby County v. Holder in 2013, that are paring back the Voting Rights Act to basically nothing.

To understand why they’ve done that, we’ve got to go back in time a little bit, right? It’s the ‘80s. Reagan is president. Hair is big. One of the hottest young lawyers in D.C. is this guy John Roberts, who famously writes these memos as a member of Reagan’s Department of Justice about how violations of the Voting Rights Act, and I’m quoting here, “should not be too easy to prove.” This is not a policy view that John Roberts has relaxed on over the rest of his career. He is unrelentingly on the side of eroding away the Voting Rights Act.

Now, in news coverage of a typical voting rights decision, you might see Shelby County mentioned, like, “oh, this has been a sort of trend lately.” I want that to be front and center, that this is part of a decades-long conservative effort to make elections easier for Republican politicians to win and easier for them to hold onto power. That is the story here, not like the precise application of whatever the Gingles test is. The story here is about political power. It is not about legal doctrine.

Listen to the full episode of Amicus here: