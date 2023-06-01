This is part of Opinionpalooza, Slate’s coverage of the major decisions from the Supreme Court this June. Support our work!

Last week, Slate took a close look at how the media covers the Supreme Court, and how we could do better. The package, called “Disorder in the Court,” culminated in a live Amicus show to dissect what we found, and try to set us up better for this end-of-term. One of our chief conclusions was that we tend to talk about decisions in a vacuum, as if they came from nowhere, and the only interesting thing about them is their legal reasoning. But the specifics of the doctrine are only a teeny part of the story. During the live show, each of our panelists tried to tell the backstory of three of the most important cases that the court will decide this June—cases about affirmative action, voting rights, and anti-gay discrimination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Below is Mark Joseph Stern’s contextualization of the anti-gay discrimination case, 303 Creative v. Elenis. For full background on this case, read Stern’s piece covering oral arguments. Listen to the full live show here, and read Elie Mystal’s background on affirmative action here and Jay Willis on voting rights here. These transcripts have been edited and condensed for clarity.

This is a fake case. This is not a real case at all. This is a case about a website designer named Lorie Smith, who makes very bad websites by herself for, like, dog breeders and local Republican politicians. Lorie claims that she really wants to make wedding websites but doesn’t want to make wedding websites for same-sex couples because that would violate her religious beliefs. Represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, she filed a First Amendment lawsuit in federal court in Colorado arguing that this vanilla Colorado civil rights law violates her freedom of speech by forcing her to create a custom wedding website for same-sex couples, in violation of what she thinks marriage should be.

Advertisement

Here’s what you need to understand about this case: No one has ever asked her to make a wedding website. Ever. No one will ever ask her—certainly not gay people. Come on.

Advertisement

Why, you might ask, does this case exist? Well, here’s why. Because there have been a bunch of cases like this before: the cake case, where he wouldn’t sell the cake; the flowers case, where she wouldn’t sell the flowers; the photographer case, where she wouldn’t take the pictures. Well, in those cases, you had victims, and who were the victims? The same-sex couples who faced discrimination. And the coverage of those cases and the way they were presented to the court, there were two sides. There was this sweet, sincere Christian who just wants to do what Jesus tells her; and then the couple who wanted some respect in shopping for wedding services and was told, “Sorry, too bad. Because of your identity, I’m not selling you anything.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related from Slate Jay Willis The Real Story of the Voting Rights Case Read More

That was a real problem in some of these cases. In Masterpiece Cakeshop, you may remember, that couple was on the steps of the Supreme Court. They got their own profiles. They were very clearly the victims in the case, victims of Jack Phillips, the baker. And Phillips’ team—also Alliance Defending Freedom—had to work really hard to make him seem like the victim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, what’s the genius of this Colorado case? Well, Lorie Smith has never been asked to make a website, so there is no real victim. Instead, she gets to play the victim. She is the aggrieved party. She is the person who goes into court and cries crocodile tears and testifies that her feelings will be so, so, so hurt if a gay couple asks her to sell them a website and she has to do it. That has worked in the media. I don’t know how else to say it. That worked. Go online. Google Lori’s website, and you will see dozens of pieces in the New York Times, in the Washington Post, and in CNN. They sent their photographers out there to take pictures of her in the softest lighting, in her little studio with “Live, Laugh, Love” quotes on the wall. It was like: This poor, poor woman is having her rights trampled upon.

It turns out it’s pretty easy to trick the press if you just manufacture the case and you have total control over the players. When that decision comes down, and I’m sure it will come down on the side of Lorie, do not fall for the narrative, please, because it’s untrue. It’s a fake case. This is simply a vehicle to manufacture an excuse for this Supreme Court to open the floodgates of legalized discrimination against gay people.

Listen to the full episode of Amicus here: