Last week, Slate took a close look at how the media covers the Supreme Court, and how we could do better. The package, called “Disorder in the Court,” culminated in a live Amicus show to dissect what we found, and try to set us up better for this end-of-term. One of our chief conclusions was that we tend to talk about decisions in a vacuum, as if they came from nowhere, and the only interesting thing about them is their legal reasoning. But the specifics of the doctrine are only a teeny part of the story. During the live show, each of our panelists tried to tell the backstory of three of the most important cases that the court will decide this June—cases about affirmative action, voting rights, and anti-gay discrimination.

Below is Elie Mystal’s contextualization of the affirmative action cases, SFFA v. UNC and SFFA v. Harvard. For full background on these cases, read Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern’s coverage of oral arguments in these cases. Listen to the full live show here, read Mark Joseph Stern’s background of the anti-gay discrimination case here, and Jay Willis on voting rights here. These transcripts have been edited and condensed for clarity.

This term, the Supreme Court is going to overturn affirmative action. It’s one of those 50-year-long projects by the Federalist Society and the conservative media to overturn this policy. Affirmative action has been more or less the most successful racial social justice policy in American history since Emancipation. But whatever. They’re going to get rid of it. They don’t like it.

Most of the coverage is going to be about the history of race-based admissions. You might get a little coverage on pitting race-based admissions versus legacy admissions and something like that. With the kinds of people who generally report on the Supreme Court, what you’re going to have is a lot of people who are like, “Little Timmy got into Dartmouth instead of Harvard, probably because somebody Black got in instead.” And they’re going to write their narratives about what happened in this case.

But this case has nothing to do with race-based admissions. It has nothing to do with racial discrimination.

The record of the case actually shows that the aggrieved party, this group of AAPI students who allegedly were discriminated against because of race-based admissions, actually weren’t discriminated against, just on the straight facts of the case. In the suit against North Carolina, the district court literally found there was no discrimination at North Carolina against AAPI students. AAPI students are more likely to get into the University of North Carolina than Black students. At Harvard, where I went, the district court actually did find a thing that maybe could have possibly discriminated against AAPI students, but that wasn’t anything about affirmative action. It’s a score that Harvard uses that’s based on your guidance counselor and your rec letters, and Asian American students were scoring lower on those rec letters—probably because of racism! After the Supreme Court overturns affirmative action, universities will still be able to use the racist thing that was actually hurting AAPI students. But they’re going to take away affirmative action.

Again, from a coverage perspective, all of this will be out there. But my first story about this is going to have nothing to do with any of that because the affirmative action case comes down to two men: Ed Blum, who made it his personal mission in life to overturn affirmative action. He’s behind the two cases that were the most recent challenges to affirmative action. For whatever reason, he really doesn’t like it.

And Clarence Thomas. What you’re going to find is a lot of predominantly white reporters really shying away from this aspect of: How does the second Black Supreme Court justice in history become the one to overturn affirmative action? Because it’s either going to be his majority opinion, or it’ll be Roberts’ majority opinion, and then Clarence will write a concurring opinion. He’s the guy who’s also made it his life’s mission to do this. But when I write about it, I’m going to tell you why.

