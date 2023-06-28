What Putin’s Circle Is Thinking About the Aborted Coup Now

Russia’s war in Ukraine took a dramatic turn on Friday when elements of its own forces began turning against each other, fueling fears of an attempted coup sparked by a powerful Russian mercenary tycoon and one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s erstwhile allies.

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mercenary forces took control of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, as well as parts of Russia’s military command headquarters in southern Russia, after he accused the Russian military of shelling his own forces. In a brief public address on Saturday, Putin pledged to take “decisive actions” against Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group, for what he characterized as a treasonous rebellion. Yet later that same day, Prigozhin announced he was turning his forces back from their march on Moscow after reaching a deal to end the crisis, reportedly brokered by Belarus. It’s unclear how Prigozhin could extricate himself from the crisis after Putin publicly accused him of treason, however.

To make sense of the crisis and what shock waves it might send through Russian elites, Foreign Policy spoke to Tatiana Stanovaya, an expert on Russian politics with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank and the founder of R.Politik, an independent political analysis firm. The interview was conducted before Prigozhin announced his forces were backing down.

Foreign Policy: What’s your assessment of the mood among Russian elites and Putin’s inner circle in Moscow now?

Tatiana Stanovaya: So many people in state institutions, in the government security services, the presidential administration, talked about Prigozhin as a threat. Many were surprised and perplexed by the fact that Putin remained so tolerant of this. People theorized there were some hidden agendas. We tracked rumors that Prigozhin was carefully managed by the Kremlin, that he would never fall out of its control. And now we are seeing that yes, actually, he did.

We may now see a response of more repression on all of the Wagner [Group]’s network and infrastructure. People who were linked to Prigozhin will become vulnerable, and they will have to prove to Putin that they are on his side.

Does this constitute a direct threat to Putin’s hold on power?

I don’t really think that there is a significant threat immediately to Putin’s regime or to his power, but it’s certainly a blow to his reputation and image. The absence of any reactions from Putin to all of Prigozhin’s videos and statements attacking the Russian military, these very daring statements, actually opened the door for Prigozhin to go further and further.

That is why Putin bears responsibility in the eyes of the Russian elite. The feeling and sentiment of these people now is that they are feeling like the situation is falling apart: How did we get to this situation? Where is stability? Where is Putin? So this is a really very unusual place for Putin’s regime to be in. Elites before this used to always feel that there is vertical control and a strong state and stability with Putin.

What’s Prigozhin’s endgame here?

In the beginning [on Friday], when he released an interview and video where he said that the military attacked Wagner forces, I think that he aimed to attack only [Defense Minister Sergei] Shoigu and [Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery] Gerasimov.

Then it shifted very abruptly, and we came to this situation where he turned out to lack significant support from serious people in Moscow. I think that he had counted on at least some support. He likely believed that Putin would find himself confronted with a situation where he had to support Prigozhin and dismiss Shoigu. That was a massive miscalculation by Prigozhin.

When Putin gave his public address to Russians and talked about betrayal, for Prigozhin, it was a pivotal point where the conflict turned into a personal problem between Prigozhin and Putin. It was clear then that the situation was impossible to repair. And now Prigozhin has been completely abandoned. And I don’t see any real scenarios for him but to be completely destroyed.

What are the Wagner Group’s chances of success, or even Prigozhin coming out of this mutiny alive, for that matter?

Honestly, I think that the chances of Prigozhin staying alive are very slim. The Russian authorities made clear he must be destroyed. So it’s only a question of the price and the time. But they will try to find any possible way to end this.

Does Prigozhin have any support from other elites in Moscow or Putin’s inner circle?

I don’t believe so. Some other analysts have tried to convince me that Prigozhin has some people in Moscow supporting him. Who? I don’t see anyone. We know that Prigozhin had some contacts with the Federal Protective Service that are responsible for Putin’s personal security. But can I imagine that any of them will switch to support Prigozhin? For me that seems impossible.

