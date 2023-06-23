Can Planned Parenthood Meet the Moment?

Alexis McGill Johnson says she spent her last year on the road. “I’ve been to Missouri. I’ve been to Illinois. I’ve been to North Carolina. I’ve been to Texas.” Each one of these trips took McGill Johnson to a different abortion clinic. She is the president of Planned Parenthood, so this cross-country trek is just one of the ways she’s been trying to understand the impact of what happened a year ago, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“In ban states, the first thing you hear when you walk into a clinic is the silence,” she said.

Over the past year, McGill Johnson’s job has been to figure out how to deal with this newly bifurcated health care landscape, how to deal with both clinics that have gone silent and clinics that have been mobbed. One Planned Parenthood in California saw the influx in patients coming from Arizona soar by 847 percent this past year. And abortion is still legal in Arizona—it’s only banned after 15 weeks.

McGill Johnson is clear-eyed about the situation. She’s said it’s unsustainable for Planned Parenthood. But what she’s done, just this month, to address these changes may surprise you. Planned Parenthood just announced layoffs. It’s estimated that about 14 percent of its national staff will be out as of July.

“Our fundraising revenue continues to be strong. People have supported the organization. So, this is actually not a function of strength in our support or strength in our resources. It’s a need to reallocate resources in a way that meets the moment on the ground. Planned Parenthood has been around for over 100 years, but we were built to defend Roe.”

A year after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Planned Parenthood is making big changes. On Thursday’s episode of What Next, I spoke to Alexis McGill Johnson about whether they will be enough. Our conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Mary Harris: McGill Johnson isn’t new to Planned Parenthood. She served on the organization’s board for a decade. But when she was tapped to lead both the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and its political advocacy arm, it was in part to do some major damage control. Her predecessor, Dr. Leana Wen, was forced out of the job in 2019 after less than a year in the role. Since then, McGill Johnson has been at the helm of the nation’s largest abortion provider at a time when the anti-abortion movement has been racking up wins.

At the same time, Planned Parenthood has faced criticism from the left. Black feminist advocates for reproductive justice have long taken issue with Planned Parenthood’s historic focus on “choice” over bodily autonomy. And in a blistering article in the New Yorker last month, independent abortion providers lamented what they saw as Planned Parenthood’s reluctance to be more aggressive in their legal fight for abortion rights.

To say that McGill Johnson takes issue with this framing is an understatement. But she also says the layoffs she’s overseeing are a chance to course-correct and move her organization forward.

Alexis McGill Johnson: For a very long time, we have spent our fight at the federal level trying to protect the courts, because the courts were our backstop, trying to protect our federal legislation, because that would ensure access and protection of our constitutional rights. We are no longer in that moment. And so the shift to ensure that we can fight locally as well as hold that federal power really is the intent behind the restructuring.

So what will losing staffing at the national level allow you to do in the states?

First of all, we’re investing in big health care infrastructure for our affiliates to help the patient experience be more seamless. We are doing things like investing in electronic medical records, so patients who start off in Texas but need to get to Illinois can see a Planned Parenthood provider and have a seamless experience. We have 49 unique, individually affiliated organizations who deliver care, and it is important for us to make sure that the experience of entering into Planned Parenthood is solid. Particularly in states that are surge states, it means that we are able to see patients via telehealth and open up spaces in the clinics for people who are traveling in.

I was speaking to an abortion advocate in the South, and they felt like it had been really hard to get doctors down there to perform abortions even before Dobbs, just because it’s far. And the doctors didn’t necessarily live in state where they were. And one question they had was: Will Planned Parenthood be training more doctors to perform abortions? We have such a patchwork right now. And there’s a real lack of providers. Is that something you think you’ll be doing as part of your restructuring?

Yes, absolutely. In fact, that is a key part of work that we are doing, which is essentially funding a provider corps, where we will be able to support providers with tuition repayment as a way of asking for service in communities that are underserved.

Do you think you’ll be opening new clinics?

Planned Parenthood affiliates open clinics every year. And they make decisions based on where their population is and where their needs are. They’re community-centered, and they decide where to provide the health care and how to do that. And our job at the national office is to support their decisions.

I understand why you’d want to make this pivot to put more resources in the states, because right now we don’t have a federal abortion policy. We have this state-by-state patchwork. I do see a wrinkle in this strategy, though, which is that historically there have been issues of trust between local abortion providers and Planned Parenthood.

There was this article in the New Yorker recently in which local abortion providers basically said you are a partner who they need desperately, but they’d found themselves frustrated by the fact that Planned Parenthood would sometimes come in and establish clinics in areas where independent providers were already operating, meaning independent providers would have to close up shop. I wonder what your reaction was when you heard those local abortion providers raising real concern?

I do take exception with the article. I think it was actually a very sloppy example of journalism. I was on the board when Planned Parenthood made a very significant decision to provide abortion care as part of our core services. And those conversations in the boardroom were about what would be the conversations that our local CEOs would have with independent providers if they made decisions to expand access to care.

I do want to affirm the tensions between independent providers and Planned Parenthood. This is not a Kumbaya relationship. There is a resource difference, and a difference in the way in which we are organized and structured. And that definitely has considerable impact on independent providers. And I have spent time with leaders of associations and independent providers themselves, and many of our providers also provided independent clinics. So, the relationship is not as stark as us vs. them. And I also recognize the privilege of leading an organization that has significant financial resources and support that comes from the fact that 1 in 4 people has been to Planned Parenthood in their lifetime. We’ve been there in some of the most intimate times of people’s lives, and people continue to support it. And I understand how that creates a power differential.

I spoke to a former Planned Parenthood employee who lamented the fact that Planned Parenthood is still a reproductive health organization. I wonder if that’s your project, moving Planned Parenthood from a reproductive health frame to reproductive justice, and what that would mean five years down the line?

It is not my project to become a reproductive justice organization. I may be a Black woman, a proud Black woman and a Black feminist. That does not make me a reproductive justice leader while I sit at the head of Planned Parenthood, which has been a largely predominantly white organization in its leadership. And while much of that has changed during my tenure, I still don’t think any of us in leadership, particularly those of us Black women and other leaders of color, believe that our project is to become a reproductive justice organization.

Why not? I’m curious.

Because that would be stealing the labor of the Black women who have been fighting and holding the conscious of the reproductive rights, health, and justice movement for over 20 years, who have always demonstrated the value and importance of intersectionality and why we needed to bake that into our work. So, I have a Black health equity initiative, where I’m asking the questions of ourselves: How do we redesign our infrastructure so that we can be one of the best places for Black women and femmes to get their health care? What would it take for us to do that? How do we address bias in our own health care system? How do we ensure that communities are part of the way in which we are designing what set of services are going to be provided, particularly as we redesign the business models in banned states?

Do you think Planned Parenthood ever could be a reproductive justice organization?

That is absolutely not our role. We need to protect and support reproductive justice organizations and their leadership and invest in them. A lot of what I’ve done over the last few years has been to talk to our supporters and our donors about why it is important to have a very strong ecosystem of reproductive justice leaders and the work and the innovation that they’re doing.

Can we talk about Planned Parenthood’s political priorities now and how you think about them? I know you’ve talked about, for instance, rethinking the Supreme Court, thinking bigger, thinking about court expansion. How did you come to the realization that that was necessary? And do you think that’s realistic, given the fact that the Biden administration has been squeamish about the idea of court expansion?

I don’t think that our job is to solely focus on what is practical in the moment aid. Our job is to help people understand why they can’t have what they want in the state in which they live. And to help connect those dots, not just through the lack of health care provision that they are receiving, but also the lack of democratic autonomy that they are experiencing because of the restrictions on voting rights.

Advertisement

The natural extension of that is the court system. We have seen a court be captured, where you have one judge in the Northern District of Texas, in Amarillo, Judge Matt Kacsmaryk, be able to weigh in on whether or not the entire country has access to mifepristone, the first pill of medication abortion that is widely used, and challenge 20-plus years of FDA approval. So, it was important for us to shift the Overton window from what is previously unthinkable to what might become inevitable over time.

It feels like you’re really interested in moonshots right now because you’re talking about court expansion. You’re also talking about a constitutional amendment that guarantees access to reproductive health care. That also seems like a big ask, given that we don’t have an Equal Rights Amendment. So how do you see that working?

I do believe that we are in a moonshot moment. We got to the moon because we set an intention that we wanted to go to the moon, and then we decided which industries were going to help us do that and what federal resources were going to help us get there, what skill sets and capabilities we needed to do that. And I think we’re in that same moment. But it’s a little bit easier than planning and plotting to get to the moon. Actually, the majority of people are on the side of reproductive freedom. What they need to understand is who was responsible for denying them access to their reproductive freedom and their rights. They need to understand how the systems and structures got there. The intense years of gerrymandering and court capture that got us here. And they need to have a plan of what to do about it. And so I do think we can get to a constitutional amendment. I think we can get to an ERA 3.0 or 2.0, whatever it looks like. I think we can actually do some real work to get back into the Constitution, but it will never get there if we don’t declare the intention to get there.

Do you ever look backwards? Because I was really interested in the fact that your predecessors had conflicting reactions to the post-Dobbs landscape. Cecile Richards, who was a longtime president of Planned Parenthood, wrote in the New York Times that she’d been naïve about her role in guaranteeing the right to abortion. She said that she believed “providing vital health care with public opinion on our side would be enough to overcome the political onslaught.” And obviously, that wasn’t the case. But Faye Wattleton, who was the youngest and first Black president of Planned Parenthood, had such a different reaction. She said, “I’m baffled that anyone’s baffled that we got here. It means you weren’t paying attention if you’re surprised, and we have to look in the mirror and say, ‘We allowed this to happen.’ ” It’s like the flip. And they’d had the same job. Do you think about that?

Both dear friends and people I respect deeply, and I understand how each of them comes to their conclusions. But I lived through a good portion of that time with Cecile. I joined her board in 2011 or so, and we were screaming that something could happen. But I do think that we were all a little bit overreliant on the courts as our backstop. What surprises me in looking back was how emboldened the opposition was in standing in their power and defying norms of democratic participation in order to preserve power. I think about Sen. McConnell holding Merrick Garland’s seat for 11 months under Barack Obama, while pushing through Amy Coney Barrett in, what?, three weeks. Like many, we were horrified at the way in which the right, and the opposition, has been willing to sacrifice democracy for the sake of control. And that’s where we really need to pay attention.

I often speak not just about reproductive freedom these days, but am constantly trying to draw the connection between abortion and democracy and why that is so important. That’s why I’m talking about court reform. That’s why I’m talking about voting rights. It’s why I’m talking about trans care. Because when you have an opposition that is willing to do whatever it can to control our bodies for the sake of power, you end up in an authoritarian world, and we should all be fighting against that.