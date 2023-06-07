New York City’s air quality ranked worst in the world on Wednesday afternoon, according to the IQAir Index. As an ominous haze hung over the city, schools canceled outdoor activities, and local officials advised residents to stay inside as much as possible. The Federal Aviation Administration even issued a ground stop of all flights operating out of LaGuardia airport due to reduced visibility.

All of this poor air quality stems from more than 150 wildfires currently burning in Canada. It’s the country’s worst wildfire year on record and the situation is so far out of control that the smoke is reaching the U.S., bringing smoky air to New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. Smoke levels are expected to continue over the next few days and will stretch all the way to the Carolinas.

Here’s what the skies over the Northeast looked like today:

the view earlier this hour from a family member who works on Wall Street pic.twitter.com/a8v5N3R0YI — Andrew Giambrone (@AndrewGiambrone) June 7, 2023

9:45 AM at NWS Binghamton. Sun is no longer visible, everything's orange, the parking lot lights have come on, and we're stuck at 50°F. pic.twitter.com/Ibu2oE2af5 — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) June 7, 2023

