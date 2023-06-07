The Slatest

What the Dystopian, Orange Skies Over the Northeast Look Like Right Now

The poor air quality stems from more than 150 wildfires burning in Canada.

By
People holding up their phones and taking pictures against a hazy orange-brown sky.
People take photos of the sun as smoke from the wildfires in Canada causes hazy conditions in New York City on Wednesday. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

New York City’s air quality ranked worst in the world on Wednesday afternoon, according to the IQAir Index. As an ominous haze hung over the city, schools canceled outdoor activities, and local officials advised residents to stay inside as much as possible. The Federal Aviation Administration even issued a ground stop of all flights operating out of LaGuardia airport due to reduced visibility.

All of this poor air quality stems from more than 150 wildfires currently burning in Canada. It’s the country’s worst wildfire year on record and the situation is so far out of control that the smoke is reaching the U.S., bringing smoky air to New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. Smoke levels are expected to continue over the next few days and will stretch all the way to the Carolinas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Here’s what the skies over the Northeast looked like today:

A person walks dogs.
A person walks dogs as an orange-tinged smog caused by Canada’s wildfires shrouded New York on Wednesday. Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Advertisement
A view of Midtown Manhattan from the Top of the Rock NYC Observation Deck at Rockefeller Center.
A view of Midtown Manhattan in the haze from the Top of the Rock NYC Observation Deck at Rockefeller Center on June 7. Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
People walk in Central Park.
People walk in Central Park as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on Wednesday. Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
View of the boroughs of Brooklyn and Manhattan in New York on June 7, 2023.
Heavy smog covers the skylines of the boroughs of Brooklyn and Manhattan in New York on Wednesday. Ed Jones/Getty Images
Advertisement
A passenger wearing a face mask rides the Staten Island Ferry past the Manhattan skyline.
A passenger wearing a face mask rides the Staten Island Ferry past the Manhattan skyline during heavy smog in New York on Tuesday. Ed Jones/Getty Images
Advertisement
Tourists walk on the National Mall.
Tourists walk on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Saul Loeb/Getty Images
Advertisement
The Statue of Liberty.
The Statue of Liberty stands shrouded in a reddish haze on Tuesday. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement