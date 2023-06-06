June 6: What Lane Does Mike Pence Think He’s Driving In, Exactly?

It’s more fun via email (promise). This article first appeared in our Slatest evening newsletter, which seeks to surface the best pieces published across Slate’s digital and audio journalism. We publish it there to help you cut to the chase at the end of each day. To get it in your inbox, along with more of the best work we published that day, sign up below.

Why is Mike Pence running for president? Does he really think he can…win?

To try to look behind Pence’s signature squinting grimace and try to understand his thought process, Ben Mathis-Lilley has mapped out one possible (we didn’t say probable!) scenario that could put Pence in the White House. It’s a doozy.

Oh, Sister!

Conservatives are mad at the Los Angeles Dodgers for inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of activist drag nuns, to a Pride event. Molly Olmstead contextualizes the controversy and argues that the Sisters’ work is hardly at odds with the work of religious sisters generally.

“The popular image of the Catholic nun is the strict, disapproving schoolteacher, but it should just as much include the agitator arrested for protesting cruel immigration policies,” she writes. “And on LGBTQ+ issues in particular, religious sisters tend to break from the church.”

Like FTX but worse

The feds have sued two major crypto companies. The move could tame the entire industry. Let Nitish Pahwa be your guide through the whole mess.

Murder’s long shadow

When Patricia Harney was in college, her boyfriend was murdered. Later, through her work as a psychologist, she found out what that does to you. She takes a close look at how losing a loved one to murder creates a grief unlike that felt from other losses.

It’s nice to have a friend

…but Taylor Swift actually isn’t your friend, probably! (I mean, not to make too many assumptions, but if you’re like us, you probably just enjoy her music and read things about her on the internet.) In the wake of all the Taylor/Matty drama, B.D. McClay is here with a friendly reminder about parasocial relationships.

Get drunk, get gains

Do you find working out kind of inherently humiliating? Luke Winkie has found one creative (?) solution.

“My body is not as limber as it used to be, and I’ll be the first to admit that my weightlifting regimen has grown elliptical and flummoxed as I wash ashore in my turgid Ben Affleck era,” he writes. But when he works out after some light (emphasis on the light!) drinking, “for a few moments of inebriated valor, I finally become a Chad.”

He writes about his habit of working out while tipsy—and how he’s not alone.

