In a taped 2021 interview, Donald Trump said he was in possession of a classified document about American military operations in Iran. His lawyers later told special counsel Jack Smith they can’t find the document. The revelation is horrible news for Trump, Dennis Aftergut argues. He breaks down how this will undermine possible defenses Trump’s legal team could mount in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.

The future is now

The future that Hollywood actors fear is, in some ways, already here. Heather Tal Murphy runs down four concrete ways A.I. doppelgängers of real people are already being used on screen.

The job ain’t finished

We didn’t quite do it, Joe! The debt ceiling has been raised until 2025, but we’ll be right back here again before you know it—“next time with even more crushing downsides for social spending, inequality, and administrative functioning,” Alexander Sammon writes. He explains what Biden needs to do to actually finish the job.

Also: Sol Werthan looks at the nerdiest, coolest thing to come out of the debt ceiling fight.

Plus: Do work requirements…even work? What Next examines how the debt ceiling deal will make getting government benefits harder for a growing, vulnerable population.

Leave Ted alone!

Dahlia Lithwick has a bone to pick with Ted Lasso’s critics.

“Critics—and I mean a whole lotta critics, including in this magazine—have argued that the show has jumped the shark, crawling toward the finish line of its three-season run as just a mass of broken jokes and half-formed plotlines,” she writes.

But the series never stopped working, Lithwick argues—it just changed to meet the moment.

Mostly preposterous

How bad is James Comey’s new crime novel, really? Ankush Khardori was surprised to discover it isn’t totally awful—more like “a decent but forgettable episode of Law & Order.” He walks us through the book’s mostly preposterous plot.

Plus: A prolific novelist takes a breather. Longtime mystery writer Ellen Hart tells the Working podcast why she’s writing less and less.

Steve would never

Apple is doing something Steve Jobs never would have done: rolling out a VR headset that’s bulky, imperfect, and not an obvious game changer. Alex Kantrowitz asks: What gives?

Today, Slate is… COMMITTED TO GOOD SERVICE*

…unlike many airlines that might cause you headaches this summer. Gad Allon tells us how flying is about to get much more frustrating—and how to fix it.

Thanks so much for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow.