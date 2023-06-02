It’s more fun via email (promise). This article first appeared in our Slatest evening newsletter, which seeks to surface the best pieces published across Slate’s digital and audio journalism. We publish it there to help you cut to the chase at the end of each day. To get it in your inbox, along with more of the best work we published that day, sign up below.

Sen. Tim Scott, who recently threw his hat in the ring for the 2024 GOP nomination, used to proudly call himself an adult virgin.

The senator no longer says he’s abstinent. But his rhetoric about sex still might do it for evangelical voters. Molly Olmstead explains why Scott has made his virginity key to his political persona, and examines whether it will help or hurt him in the race.

Need a refresher on who else is even running for president? We’ve got you covered.

Plane nonsense

Delta is in trouble for a … misleading napkin? An in-flight napkin with claims about the airline’s carbon offsets printed on it is being submitted as evidence in a class-action lawsuit about the company’s true CO2 output. But Delta isn’t the only company misleading us about its emissions reduction efforts, Nitish Pahwa writes.

NATO? Not now!

Zelensky says Ukraine is ready to join NATO. Some other influential voices are calling for it, too. But there are serious potential consequences to consider, Fred Kaplan writes—not least the risk of bringing about another world war.

Fueled by spite

Kim Cattrall’s announcement that she’ll return to Sex and the City might honestly be better than the show. The pettiness! The subterfuge! Heather Schwedel goes over every perfect detail.

Nice ride

Rep. Earl Blumenauer not only bikes to the Capitol himself, he wants the feds to pay you to bike to work, too. He spoke to David Zipper about Congress’ evolving attitudes toward cycling, and why he isn’t about to push the feds to subsidize golf carts.

Tick tock, Daddio

It turns out men have biological clocks, too. Recent research into “advanced paternal age” tells us a lot about the challenges faced by dads like 79-year-old Robert De Niro and 83-year-old Al Pacino, Shannon Palus writes. She breaks down the bad news for older men trying to hop on this hot new celebrity trend.

Nasty, brutish, and short

One of the short stories from the collection that crowned Stephen King as the master of horror is now a movie. Jack Hamilton revisits the terrifying source material, which he calls “a sleek, fiendish, and deceptively creative masterpiece.”

Today, Slate… CANNOT STOP WEARING THOSE SUNGLASSES*

…much like reviled multimillionaire media executive David Zaslav, who’s become a defining symbol of capitalism’s gross excesses (but hey, cool shades!).

