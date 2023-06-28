Neil Gorsuch’s Quirky Originalism Just Dealt a Major Blow to Corporate America

This is part of Opinionpalooza, Slate’s coverage of the major decisions from the Supreme Court this June. We’re working to change the way the media covers the Supreme Court. Sign up for the pop-up newsletter to receive our latest updates, and support our work when you join Slate Plus.

For decades, the Supreme Court has gifted corporations with the ability to dodge lawsuits in states where they do business—often extensive and lucrative business—in the name of “due process.” Actual humans receive no such benefit; we can be sued in any state where we step foot. Corporations manipulate this privilege to ensure that they are sued only in states whose courts are favorable to their interests. These artificial people get a windfall. Real people get screwed.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court threatened to topple this regime in a decision that struck fear into the heart of every corporate lawyer in the land. Its 5–4 ruling in Mallory v. Norfolk Southern threatens to revoke corporations’ shield against lawsuits in states where they’re more likely to lose. This sleeper case has emerged as one of the most important decisions of the term. It is a doubly rare bird: a surprising blow to the business bar that is rooted in an unusually rigorous application of originalism.

You can’t understand Mallory without cannonballing into the murky waters of civil procedure, but the basics are clear enough. The 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868, prohibits states from depriving any person of life, liberty, or property without due process of law. This guarantee, the Supreme Court held long ago, limits a state court’s authority to exert power over a defendant; in legal terms, it requires the court to have personal jurisdiction over them. A defendant must have some connection to a state for its courts to adjudicate claims against them. That’s straightforward when a lawsuit arises out of a defendant’s contact with a state; if you hit someone while driving in El Paso, they can sue you in Texas. But what if they live in New Mexico and prefer to sue you there?

For real people, the answer is simple: Physical presence in a state always gives its courts personal jurisdiction. So, returning to our example: Say you leave El Paso, drive over the state line to New Mexico, and buy some legal weed. Can your victim serve you papers while you’re leaving the dispensary? Yes, they can, and New Mexico courts can exercise jurisdiction over you, even though the crash occurred elsewhere. We, as mere humans, open ourselves up to a state’s jurisdiction the moment our bodies cross over its borders.

Yet corporations get to play by different rules. Beginning with 1945’s International Shoe v. Washington, the Supreme Court created a new standard, rooted in “fair play and substantial justice,” for state jurisdiction over companies. That case law is the stuff of 1L student nightmares. But the upshot, today, is this: A company’s physical presence in a state is not enough for a court to exert jurisdiction over it. Instead, a court has jurisdiction only in the state where the company is “at home,” meaning its place of incorporation or principal place of business. This court has used this test to protect massive multinational corporations from lawsuits in states where they do extensive business but are not “at home.” And companies have exploited this benefit by incorporating or headquartering in states, like Delaware and Virginia, that are famously friendly toward corporate defendants. They’ve also inserted “forum selection clauses” into the fine print of their contracts to ensure that claims are adjudicated in their favored states.

Mallory v. Norfolk Southern involves a Pennsylvania law that seeks to work around this double standard. The statute requires all corporations doing business in the commonwealth to consent to personal jurisdiction in Pennsylvania courts. Norfolk Southern, a railroad company, does lots of business in the Keystone State, employing 5,000 residents and maintaining 2,400 miles of track. So when Robert Mallory, a former employee, sued the company for allegedly exposing him to a toxic substance, he filed in Pennsylvania. That’s the place where he had previously lived; where Norfolk Southern has a huge presence; and where the courts are more agreeable to his kind of claim. Predictably, the company raised a due process claim, arguing that Pennsylvania courts had no jurisdiction over it because it was incorporated and headquartered in Virginia.

On Tuesday, Justice Neil Gorsuch—joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson—shot down the railroad’s defense, finding no due process violation. Gorsuch’s opinion rested on three basic points. First, the Supreme Court already upheld a law roughly identical to Pennsylvania’s, which ordered corporations to consent to jurisdiction as a condition of doing business in the state. True, that decision was in 1917. But the court’s more recent rulings, like International Shoe’s “fair play and substantial justice” morass, did not overrule that precedent; they merely supplemented it.

Second, Pennsylvania’s law comports with the original meaning of the 14th Amendment, as understood in 1868. This assertion was meticulously developed by Mallory’s lawyer, Ashley Keller, who compiled an exhaustive list of state laws from the period that mirror Pennsylvania’s. This approach obviously persuaded Gorsuch that the pro-corporate International Shoe paradigm of today does not align with the “original and historic understandings of due process,” while Pennsylvania’s law does.

Third, Gorsuch wrote that even if “fairness” was the touchstone of jurisdiction, Mallory should still prevail, because there is nothing unfair about suing Norfolk Southern in Pennsylvania. The justice added a fact sheet “boasting” of the company’s presence in the commonwealth. And he noted that it “proclaimed itself a proud part of ‘the Pennsylvania Community,’ ” with more miles of track there than in any other state.

Gorsuch was trolling here, wielding Norfolk Southern’s own promotional puffery against it. But behind the mockery lay a deeper point: The court’s modern fixation on “fairness” for corporate defendants leads to deeply unfair results. Humans can be sucked into a state’s judiciary as soon as they cross the border; meanwhile, corporations get to collect millions in profits from operations in a state, then insist they can’t be sued there. Moreover, as Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson noted in a pointed concurrence, the Supreme Court lets states ask criminal defendants to waive key “individual rights and safeguards,” including the right to a trial by jury and the right against self-incrimination. It would put “the personal-jurisdiction requirement on a pedestal” for the court to say that states can’t ask corporations to waive that right, too.

It should be no surprise that Gorsuch or Thomas stuck it to big business in Mallory. They have previously expressed their disagreement with International Shoe and are evidently able to set aside any biases toward the business bar in pursuit of a more originalist approach. Alito is usually a loyal Chamber of Commerce ally—indeed, a literal friend to big business—but he has also questioned International Shoe, so his vote is not a total shock. Ominously, though, Alito wrote a concurrence speculating that Pennsylvania’s scheme might violate the dormant commerce clause, which wasn’t litigated this round. Given the current court’s deeply fractured view on this issue, however, it’s impossible to know if that position could win five votes in the future.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s dissent, joined by John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, and Elena Kagan, is exactly what you’d expect from the former civil procedure professor. It carefully applies cases from International Shoe forward, especially recent pro-corporate decisions, to make the case that Pennsylvania’s law must fall under modern precedent. (Kagan is also a former CivPro professor, which may explain her vote.) But Barrett’s rigid application of textbook principles developed over the last century miss the point, which is this: In 1868, when the 14th Amendment was ratified, it was widely understood that states could compel corporations to consent to jurisdiction as the cost of doing business within their borders. The grab bag of ad hoc balancing tests that SCOTUS later devised to smooth out this area of law does not displace that fact. Gorsuch’s majority opinion exemplifies a method that professor Mila Sohoni calls “procedural originalism”: taking the history of jurisdiction seriously, and applying the original meaning even when it leads to results that rankle the highest-paid corporate litigators in the game.

What happens next? Do defendant-friendly states throw open their courthouse doors to plaintiffs across the country by enacting Pennsylvania-style laws? Will corporate defendants get dragged into courts where they might actually lose? The Chamber of Commerce is terrified that they will, and it will try to race through the dormant commerce-clause door that Alito left open. This fight is far from finished. For now, though, Mallory is a fascinating departure from this court’s corporate jurisprudence, a win for the little guy whose honest originalism makes it that much sweeter.