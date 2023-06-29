A Philadelphia History Museum Is Welcoming a Right-Wing Moms Group This Weekend. Why?

This essay was adapted from Kevin M. Levin’s newsletter, Civil War Memory. Subscribe here.

This Thursday through Sunday, the group Moms for Liberty will host its annual Joyful Warriors summit in Philadelphia. Speakers include former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Included in the summit is a gathering scheduled to take place in a rented space at the Museum of the American Revolution, which opened in 2017, a relatively new addition to Philadelphia’s numerous offerings for those interested in historical tourism. This museum has in its collection such objects as wartime correspondence penned by George Washington, a number of historical firearms and flags, and the memorable 1883 painting The March to Valley Forge, by William B.T. Trego.

The museum’s decision to host an organization that has been labeled a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center—a decision that first became known when employees of the museum publicly protested it, earlier this month—has generated outrage throughout the historical community. Over the past few weeks, a number of organizations, including the National Council on Public History, the Organization of American Historians, and the American Historical Association have published statements denouncing Moms for Liberty and the museum’s plans.

In its statement, the NCPH, an organization of historians who work in museums, historical societies, and other places in the public eye, noted the organization’s track record “of engaging with white supremacist groups to intimidate school boards.” M4L, the NCPH added, also promotes a “message that is antithetical to ethical public history practice, especially when it comes to engaging audiences with an authentic representation of the past, promoting critical thinking, and countering those who seek to distort history in contemporary public discourse.”

The OAH, the largest professional society dedicated to the study and teaching of American history, condemned M4L’s commitment to making it as difficult as possible for “teachers to teach, students to learn, [and] scholars to produce and amplify histories of systemic discrimination.” James Grossman, executive director of the AHA, the largest professional organization devoted to all fields of history, made clear in that organization’s statement that the issue in question is not “only a matter of disagreement over content or interpretation.” M4L “promotes legislation that censors honest and accurate history teaching, and even threatens teachers with termination for no offense other than teaching history with professional integrity.”

The Museum of the American Revolution has made little attempt to respond to these concerns, apart from a vague statement issued after the story first broke earlier this month. “Because fostering understanding within a democratic society is so central to our mission,” a spokesperson said, “rejecting visitors on the basis of ideology would be antithetical to our purpose.”

In a more recent attempt at damage control, the museum’s president and chief executive said, in a statement to the New York Times, that the organization wants to offer “an exploration of American history that embraces diversity and inclusion, but also gives room for people to feel gratitude and pride in the nation and hope for the future.” None of this addresses the concerns expressed by the various organizations mentioned above, and it suggests that museum leadership is hoping that the controversy will subside following the summit.

All of these charges against M4L’s methods and aims have been well documented since the organization began in 2021. M4L chapters have attempted to ban history books about Martin Luther King Jr., Ruby Bridges, the Civil Rights Movement, and the history of school segregation. In New Hampshire, the group has offered bounties to members of the public who “catch” teachers introducing texts or lessons in violation of the state’s law restricting discussions of race in school classrooms.

Among the books and other materials M4L recommends that parents and teachers use with students is W. Cleon Skousen’s 1985 book The Making of America: The Substance and Meaning of the Constitution. Skousen, who died in 2006, was a member of the John Birch Society, which opposed civil rights in the 1950s and 1960s and also promoted a number of conspiracy theories.

The book argues that the United States was founded by hardcore Jerry Falwell–style Christian conservatives. Its author believes that slavery was beneficial to Black Americans and that racism was made worse by northern “militant” abolitionists and other reformers. It should come as no surprise that Skousen believes that Black Americans were unprepared for freedom in 1865.

Both Trump and DeSantis, who are scheduled to speak at the M4L summit, have affirmed their commitment to resisting attempts to expand the historical narrative that is taught in the classroom, as well as preventing an honest reckoning with the history and legacy of slavery and white supremacy. For Trump, that included promoting his 1776 Project at the tail end of his presidency, while in Florida DeSantis has prevented the teaching of the College Board’s new AP course in African American studies, and signed legislation making it difficult to teach certain subjects about the history of race in America.

I think it is important to highlight part of Grossman’s statement for the AHA, which makes clear that the organization’s objection is not simply a disagreement over how history is taught. We can and should be able to disagree about issues of content and pedagogy, but that is not what this is about. M4L’s position is decidedly anti-history. The group has demonized and intimidated K–12 history educators across the country, and has made it clear that it has no interest in critical thinking or the free exchange of ideas.

By providing a venue for M4L, the Museum of the American Revolution is providing cover and legitimacy for the group’s views. Museum leadership has, for all intents and purposes, declared that M4L’s view of history and history education should be taken seriously.

What I find so incredibly disturbing is that if M4L had its way, it would shut down exhibits just like the Museum of the American Revolution’s new exhibit on the Forten family—one of the most prominent Black families in Revolution-era Philadelphia. It’s an exhibit that attempts to expand our understanding not only of the Revolution but of the history of race in America.

The choice to host M4L is nothing less than a betrayal of everything that those of us in the fields of history, public history, and history education are fighting for in public libraries, at school board meetings, and in classrooms across this country. If ever we needed to take a unified stand against bigotry—one that includes institutions that serve a broad population of history-loving tourists, like the Museum of the American Revolution—and for open, honest, and inclusive teaching, it is now.

As a historian, teacher, and writer, let me add my voice to the many: I have no intention of ever setting foot inside a museum that gives legitimacy to an organization that is actively attempting to destroy everything I believe in and have spent my career promoting and defending. I am beyond disappointed in this museum’s leadership. I am disgusted.