He and His Family Don’t Want to Leave Missouri. They Might Have To.

Rabbi Daniel Bogard cuts a distinctive figure when he walks into the Missouri state Legislature. He’s usually wearing a yarmulke. And he’s always got something to say. He’s testified in favor of gun control and abortion rights, but over the past couple of years, his primary focus has been trying to block legislation targeting trans kids. This is important to the rabbi because one of his three kids is trans.

“Every time I sit there the night before and pull out my hair and try to figure out what are the magic words that will get my government just to leave my kid alone and leave my family alone?” he said.

Sometimes, he’ll bring one of his children to speak alongside him. “I’ve tried teaching queer Jewish history. I’ve tried talking about religious liberty. I’ve told intimate, private details about my child and my family, endless numbers of times.”

Every time he testifies, Rabbi Daniel sounds a little exhausted. The ACLU is tracking 48 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in Missouri—more than any other state except Texas. There’s a bill targeting drag shows, a bill targeting trans kids in sports, a bill restricting what can be said about queer people in schools. Most of these bills did not become law. But it still feels like an onslaught to Rabbi Daniel, because every time a new bill comes up, he wakes up at 5:30 in the morning to drive to Missouri’s statehouse in Jefferson City. He says it used to feel like the drive was at least worth it.

“There’s been a real change over the years,” he said. “Early on, the legislators would sit up when I would start talking. And over these three, four, or five years, it’s been wild watching them become antisemitic before our eyes as they’ve realized just how progressive the Jewish community is, particularly when it comes to issues like trans kids and abortion.”

When Rabbi Daniel mentions antisemitism here, one of the things he’s talking about is the assumption many Missouri legislators seem to be making that there is an underlying religious case against trans people. As the leader of a Jewish congregation, Rabbi Daniel looks at the Bible and sees evidence of gender fluidity everywhere. To him, implying otherwise amounts to a rejection not just of his trans kid, but his belief system.

On Thursday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Rabbi Daniel Bogard about what years of testifying about LGBTQ+ issues in a red state can tell us about where the conservative movement is headed now. Our conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Mary Harris: Rabbi Daniel Bogard is so used to speaking in public, so used to advocating, that the very first time he called himself the parent of a trans kid, he was offering testimony at the state Legislature.

This was back in 2020, when the rabbi was still figuring out how to think about his kid, the one who’d just asked to be referred to by “boy words.” He felt like saying aloud what was going on would lock his whole family into a future—solidify that, no, his kid was not just a tomboy, and this was not just a phase. The rabbi was in Jefferson City because he had brought his eldest, cisgender son to testify against a trans sports bill on behalf of a friend.

But as he sat there listening to the way lawmakers talked about families like his, he couldn’t help himself.

Rabbi Daniel Bogard: I just knew I had to say something.

So what were you hearing people say that got you so riled up?

They bring in fake doctors who say terrible things about how being trans is a mental illness. They talk about how trans boys are boys because their mothers didn’t love them enough. Trans girls are girls because their fathers didn’t love them and support them enough. And you look at my kid, and my kid isn’t unstable. My kid isn’t mentally ill. My kid is a really well-adjusted child. And he always has been.

Do you remember what you said?

I have no memories, actually, of what my testimony was about that first time, other than I remember saying, “My name is Daniel Bogard. I’m a rabbi at Central Reform Congregation, and I am the proud parent of a trans son.”

I can’t imagine the emotions of that being the first time you say it out loud. You’re not just saying it to even your congregation. You’re saying it to legislators who’ve been attacking your kid.

That’s part of the dynamic here. And in some ways, maybe it has made it personally easier for me to adjust to being a parent of a trans kid. I think it wasn’t going to be hard regardless. We live in a very queer community with lots and lots of thriving, amazing trans folks. So, we have examples of what it looks like to just be a wonderful, loving, successful trans person. But, when your government is coming after your kid, you got to get through your ambivalence pretty quickly.

You’re putting voice to something interesting, which is it was easier to fully embrace your position as the parent of a trans kid when someone was pushing against it than it was when you were in a fully accepting community.

It’s funny because there’s a similar dynamic that happens even with the medical side of gender-affirming care, because the reality is that there’s no one more concerned about the side effects of gender-affirming care—the long-term impacts on children—than the parents of trans kids.

And yet, the Missouri government passed this ban on gender-affirming care for kids, for any kid who doesn’t have a prescription by Aug. 28, which means there are so many parents who weren’t sure about this whole gender-affirming care thing, weren’t so sure about giving their kids puberty blockers, who are scrambling to try to get a prescription, perhaps prematurely at this point, because of the government, which is just wild.

Are you one of them?

My kid’s not ready for any sort of gender-affirming care. In some ways, we really are scared about that because it means we can’t get him started on anything, which means we can’t get him grandfathered in, which means I don’t know what we’re going to do if that’s the road he goes down. But I certainly am one of them in the sense that I don’t know what the future holds for my son in terms of medical transition. All I’m asking for is that the government not interfere with our discussions with our doctors.

Your Jewishness seems really enmeshed with your trans activism. I want to get into how and why. I wonder if we can start by talking about the way you see gender being discussed in the Jewish tradition.

There have always been trans people. There will always be trans people. It’s just another way of being human. And so when you look closely at Jewish history and Jewish texts, there have always been trans Jews, and there have always been texts about trans Jews. The early rabbis living 2,000 years ago or so look around, and it’s just self-evident to them that there are more than two biological genders. They describe six, seven, eight in the Mishnah—again, this is an 1,800-year-old text we’re talking about. The normative Jewish understanding of the Adam and Eve story is not that Eve was a rib, but that the first human being, Adam (“earth being”)—the word kind of means “mud being”—was created back to back with male and female characteristics, which is to say that Jewish mythology says that the first human being was a nonbinary intersex person and that this Adam was only split in half later and turned into Adam and Eve as gendered beings.

In Missouri, it seems like a lot of the activism around trans kids is being spearheaded by the Jewish community. Why is that?

Part of it is really sociological—that Jews have long understood what happens when we start otherizing vulnerable minorities. We have become culturally attuned to that.

When I saw what was happening with the Jewish community in Missouri and trans kids, I thought about that Martin Niemöller quote. Niemöller was a Christian minister who didn’t speak out about Nazism, originally embraced Nazism. Eventually he did speak out. And he said, basically, “First they came for socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. And then they came for trade unionists. I didn’t speak out. And then eventually, they came for me, and there was no one left to speak for me.” I thought of that tradition, but of course, it binds everything you’re doing up with such a violent and horrific moment for Jews.

Advertisement

Yeah, this is not the Holocaust what is happening. Very clearly, thank God. And I hope we don’t get anywhere like that. But I certainly understand the Holocaust. And I understand Germany in the late ’20s, early ’30s in a way that I never thought I would, because I see it. I see the way that fear and disgust and misinformation about a tiny, vulnerable minority can be weaponized by a political minority to hold on to power.

It’s what we are seeing in Missouri, and it was the biggest change in this session. In years past, most mainstream Republicans—suburban St. Louis, suburban Kansas City, business-oriented Republicans—you’d go into their office behind closed doors and they would tell you they didn’t like these bills. They understood that they were hurting kids. And so they would arrange behind the scenes for them not to happen. They wouldn’t vote against these bills, but they would arrange for them not to get a hearing until it was too late to really pass them and things like that. This year, they stopped looking us in the eye. They stopped having meetings with us. They stopped being able to admit out loud how evil these bills are because they realize how good the politics of hurting my kid is for them.

While many of the anti-LGBTQ+ bills that were under consideration in Missouri this year didn’t pass, there are two that did—and both of them will directly impact Rabbi Daniel and his family. One is a trans sports ban. The other limits the kind of health care trans kids can get. It says that if kids aren’t receiving gender-affirming care like puberty blockers as of Aug. 28 of this year, they can’t get a prescription for them at all. This restriction is going to expire in 2027. But the rabbi’s son is 9 years old now—on the precipice of big change.

S.B. 49, which blocks gender-affirming care, is going to perfectly block out my son. He’s not going to be grandfathered in by having started treatment, and he would need gender-affirming treatment, assuming that’s the road we go down, before this bill expires in four years. So we’re very much in the black hole of that bill. So, we started reaching out to gender-affirming clinics in Illinois. And unfortunately, what we’re being told over and over again by these clinics is that they either don’t have capacity or that they are intending to follow Missouri statutes for Missouri residents. Which is incredibly concerning. And I don’t know what we’re going to do.

You’re only 20 minutes away from Illinois.

Yeah. I live in my childhood home, which was also my dad’s childhood home, which my grandpa built. My son lives in my childhood bedroom, my dad’s childhood bedroom. We really don’t want to leave. We desperately want to stay.

But my kid also loves sports. And the sports bill applies not just to public schools but private schools and to private sports leagues as well. We haven’t told our son yet. This is bothering my wife in particular right now: How are we going to tell him that next year he can’t play soccer with the fourth grade boys that he’s been playing soccer with for four years now?

Do you think there’s any chance you just keep playing?

I think a lot of good people are going to commit a lot of quiet civil disobedience around these bills. It’s going to happen in medical situations. It’s going to happen in athletic situations. I have a lot of faith in Missourians. It’s our government that is doing this and doing it from a very minoritarian perspective. Almost everyone, including my aunt and uncle, who are Republicans, folks like that, they get it when they get to know a trans kid, and they don’t like these bills, and they want to make sure that my kid is safe.

The reason why Rabbi Daniel is so certain that the people in his state will protect his kid is that he’s seen a kind of magic happen when they do. Last year, after another disappointing round of testifying in Jefferson City, the rabbi was sitting with a friend in the hallway of the Capitol, comforting a bunch of trans kids. The kids were crying, after being questioned by state legislators. Rabbi Daniel was thinking to himself, These kids need a place they can go. And the friend he was with, Shira Berkowitz, is someone he went to summer camp with.

Shira and I turned to each other and said, “We need a camp for these kids. We need to take them somewhere that’s just an oasis away from this.” And so last summer, we ended up starting a camp. We called it Camp Indigo Point. It was a one-week camp. We thought we were going to get 20 trans kids from around St. Louis. And we had to drive out to the campsite that we rented to count every one of those 97 beds because we had 97 campers come from 27 states. We had 60 kids on the waitlist. We had a kid come from Alaska. It was wild. It’s the best thing I’ve ever been a part of. I genuinely believe that there will be adults who will be alive because they had this one week of camp.

The most magic place is swim dock.

Why?

A huge number of trans folk when you talk to them will tell you that swimming is what they miss the most from before they transitioned.

Because being in a bathing suit outs you.

Outs you and can feel uncomfortable and brings forth discomfort with your own body and stares and public ridicule or fear of public ridicule. All of these things that go along with being in a bathing suit in a public place. And so, we had about a third of the kids come with letters saying that they weren’t going to swim because of broad body dysmorphia issues.

They all swam. Everyone swam because they went down to swim dock, and they looked around. And not only were there no eyes to judge them, but everywhere they looked they saw people with bodies like their own. And it was magical to watch kids stop being uncomfortable within themselves.