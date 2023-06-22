Why the Missing Submarine Didn’t Need to Pass a Federal Safety Check

The recent OceanGate Titan expedition, which has been missing since Sunday, has revealed the dangers of plunging two miles under the ocean’s surface, whether in search of science or adventure (in this case, the latter). Added to this impending tragedy are the ongoing seabound dangers that the U.S. Coast Guard and others face in attempting a rescue.

The Coast Guard reported on Thursday that it had found a debris field in the search area, which may or may not bring an end to this tragic saga. But two unavoidable questions follow any publicized safety disaster: How did we get here? What can be done?

OceanGate’s journey to visit the site of the Titanic highlights how, historically, nobody has been fully in charge of managing that site on the ocean floor and regulating voyages like those of the Titan. Companies like OceanGate have existed in a regulatory gray zone between a federal court and a federal agency, and sometimes have not been asked to answer to either.

Since 1993, there has been a federal court case in Newport News, Virginia, where a federal judge has supervised the underwater wreck site of the Titanic—or “the Wrecked and Abandoned Vessel,” as it is known.

You might be wondering what a Virginia judge has to do with an English vessel found by a joint French and American expedition off the coast of Canada. In the United States, our maritime law gives a federal court in a single state (like Virginia) the ability to wield authority over a historic wreck like the Titanic once pieces of it are brought ashore there (as they were in Virginia some 30 years ago). That court has power over the property itself, much like how courts can divvy up estates or marital property. That same power allows a judge to say yes or no to dives to collect more artifacts from the Titanic’s wreck site.

There’s a hard cap on that authority. A higher federal court ruled in 1999 that the Virginia court might control the wreck, but it could not bar people from viewing the Titanic or photographing the site. Much like an art museum, the baseline rule has been “look, but don’t touch.” Because private surveyors like OceanGate have not planned to touch the wreck site, the Virginia court has not been able to dictate the manner or safety of their expeditions. (I previously acted as an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice in a case involving access to the Titanic wreckage.)

With a judicial solution to ensuring the soundness of Titanic expeditions being hard to come by, we need to look to alternative fixes. Other branches of the federal government have gotten involved with the Titanic in the past. After the Titanic was first discovered in 1985, Congress passed a law that designated the wreck site as a memorial because it contains human remains. Later on, the United States entered into an international agreement with the United Kingdom that recognized the principle that the memorial should remain intact.

Most recently, Congress passed legislation in 2017 that requires the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—part of the U.S. Department of Commerce—to approve expeditions that would physically disturb the Titanic’s wreck site. Today, NOAA has a process for reviewing applications to explore the Titanic, based on long-standing guidelines that aim to respect the memorial as an underwater heritage site.

But NOAA’s main concern has been with the physical integrity of the wreck site, rather than with the safety of those visiting it. That focus has meant that companies have not gone through the application process for photographic or purely exploratory voyages. The agency has in some instances demanded information about OceanGate’s expeditions to ensure the sanctity of the memorial. But the company has also resisted giving out too many details about its workings.

The current voyage highlights the perils of this regulatory cat-and-mouse game. NOAA sought information about OceanGate’s planned expedition, but OceanGate claimed that its trip was “non-intrusive.” As a result, NOAA decided that no application (let alone agency approval) was even needed.

That approach is too shortsighted. If NOAA’s mission is to keep the Titanic intact, it is easy to imagine how a wayward visitor or catastrophic accident could damage the wreck, even on a “non-intrusive” expedition. At museums, priceless art and artifacts are roped off so that no one gets too close. Even if you do not plan on touching an exhibit, we have decided that the risk of an inadvertent slip is too much.

NOAA can and should insist on safety measures for expeditions around the Titanic—not only as a necessary measure to protect the wreck, but also as a secondary benefit to explorers. To start, NOAA can demand an application for every voyage to explore the Titanic, even if the dive is “non-intrusive.” Congress’ 2017 legislation gives the agency the power to take “appropriate” measures to determine if an “exploration” would disturb the wreck site. That authority, taken to its natural conclusion, means that NOAA must investigate the safety of any expedition. After all, safety incidents or emergency rescue operations near the Titanic can themselves endanger the wreck (in addition to human life).

In those applications, NOAA should require enough information for it to assess the safety risks for the voyage. There is at least precedent for that approach. NOAA’s current guidelines—which have not been updated for two decades—contain a generic requirement for a “safety policy” for missions. And the agency requires qualified professionals on each voyage. But NOAA has not publicly detailed what any “safety policy” needs to contain, let alone the types of vessel materials, communication devices, navigational instruments, or other equipment that are required. Nor has the agency specified the types of experience or training that submersible operators must have.

Most of all, NOAA should make it clear that any safety risks for submersibles visiting the Titanic are tantamount to risks to the Titanic itself. And even “non-intrusive” excursions should be turned down if they are unsafe. We would not permit a raucous game of tag in an art gallery any more than we should permit risky adventures to an underwater memorial.

What has become clear is the danger of these undersea missions. Those dangers are multiplied when members of the Coast Guard and others are dispatched to search the seabed. Once the continuing search-and-rescue operation concludes, we need to insist on changes that prevent tragedies like this one from happening again.